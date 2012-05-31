FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: criteria for rating bonds in U.S. based on escrow collateral
May 31, 2012 / 3:50 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: criteria for rating bonds in U.S. based on escrow collateral

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has published its revised
methodology and assumptions for rating defeased bonds in the U.S.	
	
These criteria, which are effective immediately, are being updated to:	
     -- Expand the scope of defeased bond issues that are eligible for ratings 	
to include those backed by most types of defeasance collateral, regardless of 	
the collateral's repayment source;	
     -- Provide examples of the collateral characteristics and defeased bond 	
terms that are analyzed;	
     -- Explicitly reflect that demand deposit state and local government 	
series securities, which are often escrowed as collateral in tax-exempt 	
financings, carry extension or rollover risk;	
     -- Incorporate our methodologies for assessing temporary investments and 	
counterparty risk to our analysis of counterparty exposure to the escrow agent;	
     -- Clarify how defeased bonds that contain an embedded investor put 	
option are analyzed; and	
     -- Include our approach for reviewing forward purchase contracts.	
 	
We will be reviewing our ratings on defeased bond transactions during the next 	
six months and revising the ratings on transactions that are affected by these 	
criteria updates. 	
	
The full criteria article, "Methodology And Assumptions: Assigning Ratings To 	
Bonds In The U.S. Based On Escrowed Collateral," was published on May 31, 2012.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, published May 	
31, 2012.	
     -- Global Investment Criteria For Temporary Investments In Transaction 	
Accounts, published May 31, 2012.	
     -- U.S. Government Support In Structured Finance And Public Finance 	
Ratings, published Sept. 19, 2011.	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011.	
     -- Timeliness of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And Use of 'D' And 	
'SD' Ratings, published Dec. 23, 2010.	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Approach To Evaluating Letter Of 	
Credit-Supported Debt, published July 6, 2009.	
     -- Bank Liquidity Facilities, published June 22, 2007.	
     -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: 	
Securitizations By SPE Transferors And Non-Code Transferors, published Oct. 1, 	
2006.	
 	
 	
 The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

