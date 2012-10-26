FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Banque PSA Finance 'BBB-' rating
October 26, 2012 / 4:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Banque PSA Finance 'BBB-' rating

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- On Oct. 24, 2012, the French government announced its intention to 
provide Banque PSA Finance (BPF) with a EUR7 billion guarantee for BPF's bond 
issuance in 2013-2015. 
     -- However, in our view, the operating environment for banks in France 
and the wider European Economic and Monetary Union has worsened. 
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB-/A-3' ratings on captive finance company 
BPF. 
     -- The negative outlook on BPF indicates that we would likely downgrade 
BPF if we downgraded Peugeot S.A.
 

Rating Action
On Oct. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-' 
long-term and 'A-3' short-term counterparty credit ratings on France-based 
captive finance company Banque PSA Finance (BPF). The outlook remains negative.

Rationale
The rating action follows the French government's announcement on Oct. 24, 
2012, that it intends to provide BPF with a guarantee of up to EUR7 billion for 
BPF's new bond issues during 2013-2015. BPF is the captive finance company of 
French auto manufacturer Peugeot S.A. (PSA; BB/Negative/B).

We still assess BPF's funding as "below average" and its liquidity as 
"adequate", as our criteria define these terms, owing to the strong explicit 
support that the bank receives from the French government. We believe the EUR7 
billion state guarantee is a key component of the measures announced by PSA to 
secure financing for BPF's lending activities in the years ahead. In our view, 
the guarantee should also smooth negotiations between BPF and its pool of 
banks and ensure BPF continued access to funding markets.

We have lowered BPF's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bbb-' from 'bbb' 
following the review of our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) 
on France on Oct. 25, 2012. This reflects our opinion of heightened economic 
uncertainties in the eurozone (European Economic and Monetary Union) and, in 
particular in France, which led to the revision of our BICRA economic risk 
score to '3' from '2' and rating actions on several banks (see "Various Rating 
Actions Taken On French Banks Due To Rising Economic Risks," published Oct. 
25, 2012). The weighted economic risk score for BPF, based on credit exposure 
in the countries in which it operates, therefore weakened to '4' from '3'. 
This resulted in the lowering of BPF's anchor to 'bbb+' from 'a-' and 
consequently that of the SACP by one notch to 'bbb-'. 

Our revised opinion of France's economic environment also impinges on our 
calculation of BPF's future risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio. We believe 
BPF's net interest margins will be under pressure from higher funding costs, 
but not sufficiently for us to modify our assessment of its capital and 
earnings position as "strong". We now forecast that BPF's RAC ratio will range 
between 10% and 11% by year-end 2013, compared with our previous estimate of 
11%-12%. Our revised 2011 pro forma RAC ratio stands at 9.9%, compared with 
10.9% previously (see "Banque PSA Finance," published Aug. 6, 2012). 

The ratings on BPF continue to factor in our view of its "weak" business 
position and "adequate" risk position. The French government's explicit 
support for BPF underpins our opinion of the bank as being of "moderate" 
systemic importance in France. 

Outlook
The negative outlook on BPF indicates that we would likely downgrade BPF if we 
downgraded PSA. That said, all else unchanged, the lowering of BPF's SACP by 
another notch would not automatically lead to a downgrade. This is because of 
the notch of uplift for government support incorporated into the ratings.

We could, for instance, revise the SACP downward by one notch if we concluded 
that BPF would not maintain a RAC ratio higher than 10% by 2013, contrary to 
our current forecast. This could be the case if:
     -- BPF showed higher growth in emerging markets than we currently expect, 
particularly in countries we consider as having higher economic risks than 
most countries in the eurozone;
     -- The eurozone economies deteriorated more than we currently anticipate;
     -- BPF's earnings retention ability deteriorated, owing to lower net 
interest margins or higher dividend payouts to PSA; or 
     -- A combination of all three factors.
 
A similar SACP revision would also follow a change to our assessment of BPF's 
risk position to "moderate" from "adequate". This could occur if continuous 
pressure on PSA's sales ultimately led to a decrease in BPF's asset quality. 
We believe that such deterioration would most likely emanate from auto 
dealers' loan books, which represent about 25% of BPF's exposures.

We could revise the SACP downward by one or more notches if the EUR7 billion 
government guarantee did not materialize, a scenario we consider remote, 
however. We understand the French government will submit the guarantee plan to 
the European Commission shortly. 

We would likely consider revising the outlook on BPF to stable if we revised 
the outlook on PSA to stable, everything else remaining equal.

Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating                  BBB-/Negative/A-3

SACP                                  bbb-                 
  Anchor                              bbb+                 
  Business Position                   Weak (-2)            
  Capital and Earnings                Strong (+1)          
  Risk Position                       Adequate (0)         
  Funding and Liquidity               Below Average        
                                      and Adequate (-1)    

Support                               +1                   
  GRE Support                         0                    
  Group Support                       0                    
  Sovereign Support                   +1                   

Additional Factors                    -1*                   

*We cap the long-term rating on BPF at two notches above that on its parent.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
