TEXT-S&P updates its covered bond counterparty criteria
May 31, 2012 / 3:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P updates its covered bond counterparty criteria

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has published an article today
that updates its criteria for assessing counterparty and supporting party risk
(collectively "counterparty risk") in covered bond programs. The article, titled
"Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And
Assumptions," follows Standard & Poor's request for comment (RFC) "Request For
Comment: Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And
Assumptions," published March 23, 2011. 	
	
This update should be read in conjunction with "Counterparty Risk Framework 	
Methodology And Assumptions," ("the counterparty criteria framework"), also 	
published today. The criteria for assessing counterparty risk in covered bonds 	
consist of this update and the counterparty criteria framework.	
	
The updated criteria adopt the methodology proposed in the RFC and incorporate 	
refinements based on feedback from market participants. The changes mainly 	
relate to the assessment of derivatives in covered bond programs. These 	
criteria also clarify the assessment of bank account risk in covered bond 	
programs. The criteria apply to existing and new ratings on covered bonds for 	
the assessment of counterparty risk.	
	
When these criteria are applied, the covered bond rating is linked both to the 	
issuer credit rating (ICR) on the issuer and the ICR on the counterparty when 	
assessing counterparty risk in covered bonds.	
	
The criteria revisions could affect up to 50% of outstanding ratings on 	
covered bonds, absent any actions that a covered bond issuer may take, such as 	
modifications to documents or risk mitigation. The extent of any rating 	
changes would therefore depend on the combinations of counterparty obligations 	
in covered bond programs and any actions of the issuers. 	
	
The criteria are effective as of July 12, 2012, at which time all the ratings 	
likely to be lowered will be placed on CreditWatch negative. A CreditWatch 	
placement on the effective date may not apply if an issuer submits an action 	
plan that enables its covered bond program to meet the rating criteria within 	
the subsequent six months (i.e. by Jan. 11, 2013, the transition date). The 	
assessment of such a plan would generally involve analyzing: (i) the 	
feasibility of the issuer completing the planned actions by the transition 	
date and (ii) the plan's effectiveness in mitigating the covered bond's 	
exposure to relevant counterparties. 	
	
We expect to update the ratings on all covered bonds, at the latest, on or 	
before the transition date.	
	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
