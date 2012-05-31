TEXT-S&P: economic woes cloud outlook for Europe's airports

May 31 - After an encouraging performance in the first quarter of 2012, European airports look set to experience lower passenger levels and the adverse effects of a struggling European economy for the remainder of the year, says a report published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services titled "Economic Uncertainty Clouds The Outlook For European Airports." "Despite a boost in passenger throughput, we believe that European airports' credit quality remains at risk from the weak economic environment, particularly in the eurozone which could limit any improvement in credit metrics," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Amy Eddy. We forecast zero growth in the European Economic & Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) in 2012 under our base-case credit scenario, to which we assign a 60% probability. We believe that the effect of this will be felt differently throughout the region, with southern eurozone countries experiencing a recession and core northern countries only seeing sluggish growth. "Since we perceive a close correlation between passenger travel and economic activity, our base-case credit scenario for rated European airports sees passenger growth moving in line with GDP in 2012," explained Ms. Eddy. "However, we also see some revenue growth for the sector, in the form of increasing commercial operations at many airports and higher tariffs, which are often linked to inflation." As the report points out, a combination of low economic growth and high oil prices has led to substantial challenges for the airline industry, resulting in the need for capacity rationalization. So far in 2012, four airlines--Malev, Spanair, Skyways, and Cimber Sterling (all not rated)--have ceased operations. Airline bankruptcies can affect airports, usually in the short term and in the form of a decline in traffic volumes. However, in our view, if an airport has a strong competitive position, other airlines will often step in to cover the routes relatively quickly. As such, we consider that larger capital-city hub airports will fare better than their regional counterparts because of their superior competitive positions. Moreover, network carriers tend to retreat to their high-volume hubs in periods of lower demand to maximize efficiencies. More positively, the report indicates that liquidity in the sector will remain commensurate with our "adequate" descriptor over the next 12 months. This is mainly due to rated airlines' minimal near-term maturities, generally healthy cash balances, and availability under committed credit facilities. Furthermore, we anticipate that credit quality will likely remain relatively stable in the sector over the next 12 to 18 months, despite the negative outlook. We anticipate that if some ratings were to be lowered, it would likely only be by about one notch, leaving many ratings still in the investment-grade category. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.