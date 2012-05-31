FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: economic woes cloud outlook for Europe's airports
May 31, 2012

TEXT-S&P: economic woes cloud outlook for Europe's airports

May 31 - After an encouraging performance in the first quarter of 2012,
European airports look set to experience lower passenger levels and the adverse
effects of a struggling European economy for the remainder of the year, says a
report published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services titled "Economic
Uncertainty Clouds The Outlook For European Airports."	
	
"Despite a boost in passenger throughput, we believe that European airports' 	
credit quality remains at risk from the weak economic environment, 	
particularly in the eurozone which could limit any improvement in credit 	
metrics," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Amy Eddy.	
	
We forecast zero growth in the European Economic & Monetary Union (EMU or 	
eurozone) in 2012 under our base-case credit scenario, to which we assign a 	
60% probability. We believe that the effect of this will be felt differently 	
throughout the region, with southern eurozone countries experiencing a 	
recession and core northern countries only seeing sluggish growth.	
	
"Since we perceive a close correlation between passenger travel and economic 	
activity, our base-case credit scenario for rated European airports sees 	
passenger growth moving in line with GDP in 2012," explained Ms. Eddy. 	
"However, we also see some revenue growth for the sector, in the form of 	
increasing commercial operations at many airports and higher tariffs, which 	
are often linked to inflation." 	
	
As the report points out, a combination of low economic growth and high oil 	
prices has led to substantial challenges for the airline industry, resulting 	
in the need for capacity rationalization. So far in 2012, four 	
airlines--Malev, Spanair, Skyways, and Cimber Sterling (all not rated)--have 	
ceased operations. Airline bankruptcies can affect airports, usually in the 	
short term and in the form of a decline in traffic volumes. However, in our 	
view, if an airport has a strong competitive position, other airlines will 	
often step in to cover the routes relatively quickly. As such, we consider 	
that larger capital-city hub airports will fare better than their regional 	
counterparts because of their superior competitive positions. Moreover, 	
network carriers tend to retreat to their high-volume hubs in periods of lower 	
demand to maximize efficiencies.	
	
More positively, the report indicates that liquidity in the sector will remain 	
commensurate with our "adequate" descriptor over the next 12 months. This is 	
mainly due to rated airlines' minimal near-term maturities, generally healthy 	
cash balances, and availability under committed credit facilities.	
	
Furthermore, we anticipate that credit quality will likely remain relatively 	
stable in the sector over the next 12 to 18 months, despite the negative 	
outlook. We anticipate that if some ratings were to be lowered, it would 	
likely only be by about one notch, leaving many ratings still in the 	
investment-grade category.	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com.  If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

