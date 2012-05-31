FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P raises Allergan short-term rating to 'A-1+'
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 4:01 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P raises Allergan short-term rating to 'A-1+'

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

Overview	
     -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has revised its criteria regarding 	
the linkage of issuers' long-term and short-term ratings, as they relate to 	
liquidity.	
     -- Considering U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical and medical-device 	
company Allergan Inc.'s exceptional liquidity, we are raising our short-term 	
rating on the company to 'A-1+' from 'A-1', based on the new criteria.	
     -- We are also affirming our 'A+' long-term corporate credit rating on 	
the company. The long-term rating outlook is stable.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects the company's diversified product 	
portfolio and historically conservative balance sheet.	
    	
Rating Action	
On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term 	
rating on Irvine, Calif.-based Allergan Inc. to 'A-1+' from 'A-1'. This 	
upgrade is based on Standard & Poor's revised criteria for the linkage between 	
long-term and short-term ratings, as well as Allergan's exceptional liquidity.	
	
The long-term rating on Allergan was affirmed at 'A+'. The rating outlook is 	
stable.	
Rationale	
The ratings on Irvine, Calif.-based specialty pharmaceutical and 	
medical-device company Allergan Inc. reflect its "strong" business risk 	
profile, and "minimal" financial risk profile, per our definition. We are 	
modifying the business risk profile to "strong" from "satisfactory," given 	
Allergan's demonstrated ability to retain market share in its key neurotoxin 	
and glaucoma franchises. The company holds leading positions in specialty 	
pharmaceutical (83% of 2011 sales) and medical products (17%) markets, with 	
minimal competitive threats. It has good product and geographic diversity. 	
Although there is some product concentration in Botox (30% of sales), end use 	
is split 51/49 between therapeutic indications and cosmetic uses, and approved 	
therapeutic indications continue to receive regulatory approvals. Risks 	
include increasing global pressures on reimbursement, high R&D spending to 	
maintain its competitive advantage and niche products, legal challenges, and 	
modest sensitivity to economic cycles. Minimal financial risk is characterized 	
by strong cash flows, low debt leverage, and exceptional liquidity.	
	
We expect revenue growth in the high-single digits, superior to mid single 	
digit for the health care industry, mostly driven by volume. We believe that 	
volume growth will reflect census demand for pharmaceuticals (mid to high 	
single digits), new Botox therapeutic indications, geographic expansion, and 	
market share gains as next generation products are introduced, such as 	
silicone breast implants (with imaging technology in partnership with Canfield 	
Imaging Systems), Juvederm Voluma, and extended applications for Latisse. We 	
believe that EBITDA margins will be stable or improve modestly as product mix, 	
operating leverage, and retail pharmaceutical price increases, slightly 	
outweigh global health care cost containment measures and competitive 	
pressures on aesthetic, cash pay products. Performance has been resilient post 	
recession, particularly given the discretionary nature of aesthetics products. 	
Furthermore, the company has weathered generic pharmaceutical threats with 	
successful next generation products, such as Lumigan 0.01%, Alphagan P 0.1% 	
and Combigan. We believe the company will continue its conservative financial 	
policies and maintain a minimal risk financial profile. 	
	
Allergan has solid product and geographic diversity. Allergan has a broad 	
product portfolio; it focuses on pharmaceutical treatments for the ophthalmic, 	
neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, 	
obesity intervention, urological, and other specialty areas. A robust new 	
product pipeline of product enhancements and expanded indications should 	
enable the company to continue this trend. The company is geographically 	
diverse, with revenues split 60/40 between the U.S. and international markets. 	
Its payor mix is also varied, with about 60% of its products covered by 	
insurance, and about 40% cash pay. Allergan holds leading market positions in 	
all of its product lines. It is one of the largest players in the niche 	
eye-care pharmaceuticals market, and its focus on the category enables it to 	
successfully compete against much larger players, such as such as Alcon 	
Laboratories Inc./Novartis AG, Abbott Laboratories, and Bausch & Lomb Inc. 	
Ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, part of specialty pharmaceuticals, accounted for 	
47% of total sales in 2011. Allergan has successfully implemented product 	
lifecycle management strategies as key drugs lost patent protection and faced 	
generic competition. 	
	
Botox, Allergan's largest single product, is a purified neurotoxin complex 	
that controls muscle spasms; sales of Botox are split 51% for therapeutic use 	
and 49% for cosmetic indications. We expect steady growth in Botox' 	
therapeutic markets spurred by regulatory approvals in new geographies and 	
expanded indications, such as the FDA approval for the treatment of chronic 	
migraines in October 2010, and for treatment of neurogenic overactive bladder 	
in August 2011. This first-in-class product holds a dominant share of the U.S. 	
market and a global market share of about 80%. Competitors include Medicis 	
Pharmaceutical Corp. (Dysport for cosmetic use in the U.S.) and Ipsen (Dysport 	
for therapeutic use in the U.S.). 	
	
Allergan is one of only two U.S. manufacturers of breast implants, holding a 	
worldwide market share of over 40%. Only the company's urologics and obesity 	
intervention business segments, which accounted for 5% of 2011 sales, are 	
continuing to experience weakness; sales of Lap-Band, for obesity treatment, 	
continue to sharply decline as a result of high insurance copayments. 	
Allergan's strategy is to focus its sales and marketing efforts on physician 	
specialists as opposed to general practitioners. It has been very successful 	
with direct-to-consumer campaigns, and also, had great flexibility to cut back 	
advertising (and preserve EBITDA margins) as a countermeasure to the 	
recession. Our adjusted EBITDA margin of 35% for 2011 is at the high end of 	
medical device companies, and compares favorably with pharmaceutical 	
companies. 	
	
At 1x, adjust debt leverage is already minimal. Allergan's large cash balance 	
- including short term investments - of $2.46 billion (half held in the U.S.), 	
provides some cushion to ongoing legal challenges and government 	
investigations. In 2010, Allergan made a $594 million payment to the U.S. 	
Department of Justice to settle the government investigation regarding 	
off-label use of Botox for certain therapeutic indications over the 2000-2005 	
period.	
	
Liquidity	
Our short-term rating on Allergan is 'A-1+'. We believe Allergan has 	
"exceptional" liquidity to meet its needs over the next two to three years. 	
Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following 	
expectations:	
     -- We expect liquidity sources (consisting primarily of cash, revolver 	
availability, and discretionary cash flow) to exceed uses by 2x over the next 	
two to three years.	
     -- We expect liquidity sources to continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA 	
were to decline by 50%.	
     -- We believe the company could absorb a high-impact, low-probability 	
event.	
     -- We believe Allergan would not breach its debt leverage covenants in 	
the event of a 50% revenue decline.	
     -- In our assessment, the company has well-established bank relationships 	
and, generally, a high standing in credit markets.	
	
The company has a $600 million commercial paper program backed by an $800 	
million revolving credit facility maturing in October 2016; EBITDA covenant 	
cushion is ample. On March. 31, 2012, it a had full availability on the 	
revolver, no commercial paper outstanding, $20 million of borrowings under its 	
real estate mortgage, $63 million in borrowings outstanding under various 	
foreign bank facilities, and $25 million of borrowings under its medium-term 	
note program (which matured and was paid in April 2012). Cash from operations 	
was $1.15 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012 relative to only $135 	
million of capital expenditures and additions to capitalized software. We 	
expect tuck-in acquisitions to be of modest size and funded with internally 	
generated cash.	
	
Outlook	
Our rating outlook on Allergan is stable. The company has expanded and 	
diversified its product portfolio through a combination of organic growth and 	
acquisitions while maintaining a historically conservative balance sheet. 	
Although we do not anticipate significant shifts in market share, we view 	
Botox as representing modest product concentration. We do not believe that 	
revenues or margins would decline sufficiently to precipitate a downgrade. 	
Rather, a change in financial policy that would cause adjusted debt leverage 	
to increase to 1.5x on a sustained basis would be a more likely trigger. We 	
expect any collaborations and acquisitions to be midsized and financed with 	
internally generated cash. An unexpected, material debt-financed acquisition 	
or share repurchase program could result in a downgrade. Alternatively, 	
increasing scale and product diversification, allowing the company to improve 	
to the upper end of the strong business risk profile category or to reach an 	
"excellent" business risk profile, could result in an upgrade. 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For 	
Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Allergan Inc.	
Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Corporate Credit Rating                 A+/Stable/A-1+     A+/Stable/A-1	
	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Commercial Paper                        A-1+               A-1	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
Senior Unsecured                        A+                 	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
 RPT-S&P RAISES SHORT-TERM RATING ON ALLERGAN INC. TO A-1+ FROM A-1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.