TEXT-S&P cuts 1 Saturn Ventures 2004 Fund America Investors III rating
May 31, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts 1 Saturn Ventures 2004 Fund America Investors III rating

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

OVERVIEW	
     -- Saturn Ventures 2004 - Fund America Investors III Ltd. is a CDO 	
transaction backed by mezzanine structured finance assets.	
     -- We downgraded the class A-1 notes to 'CCC- (sf)' and removed it from 	
CreditWatch negative.	
     -- We affirmed our ratings on the class A-2 and A-3 notes.	
     -- The downgrade reflects the credit deterioration of the portfolio since 	
our September 2010 rating actions and the application of our updated 	
structured finance CDO criteria and assumptions.	
    	
     May 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating on the
class A-1 notes from Saturn Ventures 2004 - Fund America Investors III Ltd. to
'CCC- (sf)' from 'CCC+ (sf)'. Simultaneously, we removed the rating from
CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed it on Feb. 10, 2012. We
also affirmed our ratings on the class A-2 and A-3 notes (see list). Saturn
Ventures 2004 - Fund America Investors III Ltd. is a collateralized debt
obligation (CDO) transaction backed by mezzanine structured finance assets.	
	
The downgrade reflects the continued credit deterioration of the collateral 	
since our September 2010 rating actions and the application of the updated 	
criteria and assumptions we use to rate CDO transactions backed by SF 	
securities (see "Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology 	
And Assumptions," published Feb. 21, 2012). We note the percentage of 	
defaulted assets held in the transaction has increased since our September 	
2010 rating actions. We previously placed our rating on class A-1 on 	
CreditWatch negative on Feb. 10, 2012, due to deterioration in the credit 	
quality of the transaction's portfolio.	
	
We affirmed our 'CC (sf)' ratings on the class A-2 and A-3 notes to reflect 	
the level of credit support available to the notes that is commensurate with 	
the current ratings.	
	
Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings 	
assigned to the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available 	
to support them and take rating actions as it deems necessary.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this 	
credit rating report are available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
 	
     -- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets, published Feb. 21, 	
2012.	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011.	
     -- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, 	
published June 3, 2009.	
     -- S&P Revises Assumptions For Structured Finance Assets With Ratings On 	
Watch Neg Held Within Global CDOs, published April 6, 2009.	
     -- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Analytics For CDO Securitizations, 	
published Aug. 25, 2004. 	
     -- Global Cash Flow And Synthetic CDO Criteria, published June 10, 2002. 	
 	
RATING AND CREDITWATCH ACTION	
 	
Saturn Ventures 2004 - Fund America Investors III Ltd.	
                Rating	
Class       To            From	
A-1         CCC- (sf)     CCC+ (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
RATINGS AFFIRMED	
	
Saturn Ventures 2004 - Fund America Investors III Ltd. 	
Class       Rating	
A-2         CC (sf)	
A-3         CC (sf)	
	
OTHER RATINGS OUTSTANDING 	
	
Saturn Ventures 2004 - Fund America Investors III Ltd. 	
Class       Rating	
B           D (sf)	
C           D (sf)

