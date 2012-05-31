FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Becton Dickinson's short-term rating to 'A-1+'
May 31, 2012
May 31, 2012

TEXT-S&P raises Becton Dickinson's short-term rating to 'A-1+'

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

Overview	
     -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has revised its criteria regarding 	
the linkage of issuers' long-term and short-term ratings related to liquidity.	
     -- Considering U.S.-based multinational medical products manufacturer 	
Becton Dickinson's exceptional liquidity, we are raising our short-term rating 	
on the company to 'A-1+' from 'A-1', based on the new criteria.	
     -- We are also affirming our 'A+' long-term corporate credit rating on 	
the company. The long-term rating outlook is stable.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Becton Dickinson will 	
maintain its financial risk at a level that we consider "modest," according to 	
our criteria.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term 	
rating on Franklin Lakes, N.J.-based Becton Dickinson & Co. (BD) to
'A-1+' from 'A-1'. This upgrade is based on Standard & Poor's revised criteria
for 	
the linkage between long-term and short-term ratings, and BD's exceptional 	
liquidity.	
	
The long-term rating on BD was affirmed at 'A+'. The rating outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Becton Dickinson & Co. (BD) reflect the multinational, medical 	
products manufacturer's strong business risk profile, characterized by its 	
diversity and large scale. These factors effectively position BD to contend 	
with competitive developments in medical technology. The "modest" financial 	
risk profile (according to our criteria) reflects our expectation that BD will 	
conduct significant share repurchases on an ongoing basis, but within a debt 	
leverage parameter of about 2x. 	
	
BD's diversity, a key aspect of its "strong" business risk profile, 	
contributes to our expectation that it will post low-to mid-single-digit 	
constant-currency revenue increases in fiscal 2012 and fiscal 2013. We expect 	
the growth of its Medical and Diagnostics segments will keep pace with the 	
gain, and outshine very limited organic expansion in the relatively small 	
Biosciences segment. Our base case incorporates low-single-digit growth in 	
U.S. health spending, and flat expenditures for research, because of academic 	
and government budgetary pressures. We expect international revenues (57% of 	
the company's total) to benefit from increasing participation in emerging 	
markets. This provides an offset to the dampening effect posed by economic 	
travails in some European countries. BD's geographic diversification 	
	
We expect near-mid-single-digit growth in the medical business (about one-half 	
of corporate revenues) to about evenly reflect modest price and volume 	
increases. Amidst global economic crosscurrents, demand from BD's customers is 	
bolstered by the largely essential services they provide. The client list is 	
broad, including hospitals, pharmacies, and public health agencies that 	
purchase needles, syringes, intravenous catheters, and other medical staples. 	
We expect growth to be aided by newer devices, such as those in the areas of 	
pre-fillable drug delivery systems for pharmaceutical companies, and pen 	
needles for self-injecting insulin. 	
	
We expect revenues in the diagnostics segment (more than one-quarter of the 	
corporate total) to grow at a rate similar to that for medical products. Our 	
base-case scenario indicates relatively steady demand by hospitals, 	
laboratories, blood banks, and physician offices for equipment and supplies 	
for blood collection and culturing. This should be supplemented by tuck-in 	
acquisitions and new products for the detection of infectious diseases and 	
cancer. We also believe international diagnostic growth prospects are aided by 	
the demand for safety products. This could allow the diagnostics segment's 	
overseas revenues to soon approach the size of those in the U.S. 	
	
Through fiscal 2013, we expect the biosciences segment (less than one-fifth of 	
revenues) to post only slight revenue improvement. Expansion of this segment's 	
international operations is offsetting declines in the U.S., and we do not 	
foresee a change in this trend, because of ongoing government budgetary 	
pressures. Muted U.S. research demand is promoting intensified price 	
competition for generally high-margined life science reagents. We expect the 	
planned sale of much of BD's lab ware business by year-end will reduce the 	
importance of the bioscience segment, paring its activities to cell analysis 	
alone. However, the effect of the disposition on BD's overall revenues and 	
business risk will be minor. 	
	
High barriers to entry tied to BD's large scale also are key to our assessment 	
of its business risk profile as strong. Its well-established positions in 	
global markets provide advantages in R&D, manufacturing, and distribution. R&D 	
spending (6% of revenues) supports a broad patent portfolio, and helps BD 	
address technology developments. Immediate effects from competitive 	
technologies are mitigated by largely recurring revenue streams from 	
high-volume, consumable products. The throughput helps drive down per-unit 	
production costs, aiding manufacturing efficiency. BD's global distribution 	
capability levers its research and production, demonstrated by the 	
double-digit growth of its safety-engineered products. BD's scale advantages 	
contribute to EBITDA margins in excess of 30%, about in line with the 	
profitability of Baxter International, another large, global medical products 	
company with a strong business risk profile. 	
	
We expect BD's fiscal 2012 adjusted EBITDA margin to be pressured by costs 	
related to an upgrade of the enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. We 	
expect the margin decline from fiscal 2011's 31.7% adjusted figure to be less 	
than 100 basis points, aided by operating improvements. We believe adjusted 	
EBITDA margins in fiscal 2013 could rise back above 31%, if shared service 	
initiatives and the leveraging of recent emerging market investments, outweigh 	
an increase in ERP spending and a $60 million (pretax) impact from a 	
legislated 2.3% U.S. medical device excise tax. 	
	
We expect a dip in EBITDA this year and a rise in debt to keep leverage at 	
approximately 2x, indicating a modest financial risk profile. Our base case 	
assumes EBITDA will improve in fiscal 2013 on revenue and margin increases. 	
Still, we believe that, while BD can generate annual discretionary cash flow 	
in excess of $800 million, it will use those funds and possibly some of its 	
large cash balance for tuck-in acquisitions and share repurchases, rather than 	
for debt reduction, limiting prospects for more than a modest decline in 	
leverage. In fiscal 2011, acquisitions and stock buybacks were approximately 	
$2 billion. Through the first half of fiscal 2012, BD completed two-thirds of 	
the $1.5 billion share repurchase program it announced in November 2011. We 	
believe the sale of the lab ware business should generate $500 million in net 	
proceeds by the end of 2012, only partly offsetting much larger discretionary 	
expenditures. 	
	
Liquidity 	
Our short-term rating on BD is revised to 'A-1+' from 'A-1', based upon its 	
exceptional liquidity and our recently-revised criteria. Our view of BD's 	
liquidity profile incorporates the following: 	
     -- We expect liquidity sources (primarily cash and discretionary cash 	
flow) to exceed uses by 2x over the next two to three years. This includes 	
dividends, but excludes acquisitions and share repurchases, which we view as 	
more discretionary. 	
     -- We expect liquidity sources to continue exceeding uses, even if EBITDA 	
declines by 50%. 	
     -- We believe EBITDA in fiscal 2012 and 2013 will average $2.5 billion 	
annually. Our base case also assumes that discretionary cash flow approaches 	
$800 million annually, after annual capital expenditures (approximately $650 	
million) and dividends (exceeding $350 million). 	
     -- As of March 31, 2012, BD had $2.1 billion of cash and short-term 	
investments; we tax-effect international holdings for liquidity purposes. 	
     -- We assume BD will refinance its debt as it matures. The first material 	
maturity is $206 million of notes in April 2013. 	
     -- BD has a new $1 billion syndicated credit facility that expires in 	
May, 2017. It supports a commercial paper program under which $200 million was 	
outstanding on March 31, 2012. 	
     -- We believe BD can absorb a high-impact, low-probability event. 	
     -- We believe it has well-established bank relationships and solid access 	
to capital markets. 	
	
Outlook	
Our stable rating outlook on Becton Dickinson reflects expectations that it 	
will maintain a modest financial risk profile. .Low- to mid-single-digit 	
revenue growth over the next few years will be driven by new product 	
introductions, stable to improving prices, tuck-in acquisitions, and 	
geographic expansion. We believe BD will maintain a conservative balance sheet 	
and pursue modest-sized acquisitions. As a result of an acceleration of share 	
repurchase activity, we expect adjusted debt leverage to be between 1.5x and 	
2x. 	
	
However, if debt leverage increases meaningfully (to over 2x without 	
expectations of rapid improvement), either because of substantial 	
debt-financed acquisitions, greater-than-expected stock buybacks, or an 	
unexpected decline in EBITDA in the coming year, we could lower our rating. A 	
5% revenue decline and 400 basis point EBITDA margin contraction would push 	
adjusted debt leverage to near 2.5x. We believe a rating upgrade is unlikely, 	
barring an unexpected reversal in BD's more aggressive financial posture, 	
evidenced by the substantial increase in share repurchase activity. Still, 	
high-single-digit growth and margin improvement of 100 basis points for 	
several consecutive years could result in an upgrade, if we believe adjusted 	
debt leverage would remain near 1x. 	
	
Ratings List	
Becton Dickinson & Co.	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Corporate Credit Rating                 A+/Stable/A-1+     A+/Stable/A-1	
	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
 Commercial Paper                       A-1+               A-1	
	
Rating affirmed	
Senior Unsecured                        A+                 	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

