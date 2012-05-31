TEXT-S&P raises Becton Dickinson's short-term rating to 'A-1+'

Overview -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has revised its criteria regarding the linkage of issuers' long-term and short-term ratings related to liquidity. -- Considering U.S.-based multinational medical products manufacturer Becton Dickinson's exceptional liquidity, we are raising our short-term rating on the company to 'A-1+' from 'A-1', based on the new criteria. -- We are also affirming our 'A+' long-term corporate credit rating on the company. The long-term rating outlook is stable. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Becton Dickinson will maintain its financial risk at a level that we consider "modest," according to our criteria. Rating Action On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term rating on Franklin Lakes, N.J.-based Becton Dickinson & Co. (BD) to 'A-1+' from 'A-1'. This upgrade is based on Standard & Poor's revised criteria for the linkage between long-term and short-term ratings, and BD's exceptional liquidity. The long-term rating on BD was affirmed at 'A+'. The rating outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on Becton Dickinson & Co. (BD) reflect the multinational, medical products manufacturer's strong business risk profile, characterized by its diversity and large scale. These factors effectively position BD to contend with competitive developments in medical technology. The "modest" financial risk profile (according to our criteria) reflects our expectation that BD will conduct significant share repurchases on an ongoing basis, but within a debt leverage parameter of about 2x. BD's diversity, a key aspect of its "strong" business risk profile, contributes to our expectation that it will post low-to mid-single-digit constant-currency revenue increases in fiscal 2012 and fiscal 2013. We expect the growth of its Medical and Diagnostics segments will keep pace with the gain, and outshine very limited organic expansion in the relatively small Biosciences segment. Our base case incorporates low-single-digit growth in U.S. health spending, and flat expenditures for research, because of academic and government budgetary pressures. We expect international revenues (57% of the company's total) to benefit from increasing participation in emerging markets. This provides an offset to the dampening effect posed by economic travails in some European countries. BD's geographic diversification We expect near-mid-single-digit growth in the medical business (about one-half of corporate revenues) to about evenly reflect modest price and volume increases. Amidst global economic crosscurrents, demand from BD's customers is bolstered by the largely essential services they provide. The client list is broad, including hospitals, pharmacies, and public health agencies that purchase needles, syringes, intravenous catheters, and other medical staples. We expect growth to be aided by newer devices, such as those in the areas of pre-fillable drug delivery systems for pharmaceutical companies, and pen needles for self-injecting insulin. We expect revenues in the diagnostics segment (more than one-quarter of the corporate total) to grow at a rate similar to that for medical products. Our base-case scenario indicates relatively steady demand by hospitals, laboratories, blood banks, and physician offices for equipment and supplies for blood collection and culturing. This should be supplemented by tuck-in acquisitions and new products for the detection of infectious diseases and cancer. We also believe international diagnostic growth prospects are aided by the demand for safety products. This could allow the diagnostics segment's overseas revenues to soon approach the size of those in the U.S. Through fiscal 2013, we expect the biosciences segment (less than one-fifth of revenues) to post only slight revenue improvement. Expansion of this segment's international operations is offsetting declines in the U.S., and we do not foresee a change in this trend, because of ongoing government budgetary pressures. Muted U.S. research demand is promoting intensified price competition for generally high-margined life science reagents. We expect the planned sale of much of BD's lab ware business by year-end will reduce the importance of the bioscience segment, paring its activities to cell analysis alone. However, the effect of the disposition on BD's overall revenues and business risk will be minor. High barriers to entry tied to BD's large scale also are key to our assessment of its business risk profile as strong. Its well-established positions in global markets provide advantages in R&D, manufacturing, and distribution. R&D spending (6% of revenues) supports a broad patent portfolio, and helps BD address technology developments. Immediate effects from competitive technologies are mitigated by largely recurring revenue streams from high-volume, consumable products. The throughput helps drive down per-unit production costs, aiding manufacturing efficiency. BD's global distribution capability levers its research and production, demonstrated by the double-digit growth of its safety-engineered products. BD's scale advantages contribute to EBITDA margins in excess of 30%, about in line with the profitability of Baxter International, another large, global medical products company with a strong business risk profile. We expect BD's fiscal 2012 adjusted EBITDA margin to be pressured by costs related to an upgrade of the enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. We expect the margin decline from fiscal 2011's 31.7% adjusted figure to be less than 100 basis points, aided by operating improvements. We believe adjusted EBITDA margins in fiscal 2013 could rise back above 31%, if shared service initiatives and the leveraging of recent emerging market investments, outweigh an increase in ERP spending and a $60 million (pretax) impact from a legislated 2.3% U.S. medical device excise tax. We expect a dip in EBITDA this year and a rise in debt to keep leverage at approximately 2x, indicating a modest financial risk profile. Our base case assumes EBITDA will improve in fiscal 2013 on revenue and margin increases. Still, we believe that, while BD can generate annual discretionary cash flow in excess of $800 million, it will use those funds and possibly some of its large cash balance for tuck-in acquisitions and share repurchases, rather than for debt reduction, limiting prospects for more than a modest decline in leverage. In fiscal 2011, acquisitions and stock buybacks were approximately $2 billion. Through the first half of fiscal 2012, BD completed two-thirds of the $1.5 billion share repurchase program it announced in November 2011. We believe the sale of the lab ware business should generate $500 million in net proceeds by the end of 2012, only partly offsetting much larger discretionary expenditures. Liquidity Our short-term rating on BD is revised to 'A-1+' from 'A-1', based upon its exceptional liquidity and our recently-revised criteria. Our view of BD's liquidity profile incorporates the following: -- We expect liquidity sources (primarily cash and discretionary cash flow) to exceed uses by 2x over the next two to three years. This includes dividends, but excludes acquisitions and share repurchases, which we view as more discretionary. -- We expect liquidity sources to continue exceeding uses, even if EBITDA declines by 50%. -- We believe EBITDA in fiscal 2012 and 2013 will average $2.5 billion annually. Our base case also assumes that discretionary cash flow approaches $800 million annually, after annual capital expenditures (approximately $650 million) and dividends (exceeding $350 million). -- As of March 31, 2012, BD had $2.1 billion of cash and short-term investments; we tax-effect international holdings for liquidity purposes. -- We assume BD will refinance its debt as it matures. The first material maturity is $206 million of notes in April 2013. -- BD has a new $1 billion syndicated credit facility that expires in May, 2017. It supports a commercial paper program under which $200 million was outstanding on March 31, 2012. -- We believe BD can absorb a high-impact, low-probability event. -- We believe it has well-established bank relationships and solid access to capital markets. Outlook Our stable rating outlook on Becton Dickinson reflects expectations that it will maintain a modest financial risk profile. .Low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth over the next few years will be driven by new product introductions, stable to improving prices, tuck-in acquisitions, and geographic expansion. We believe BD will maintain a conservative balance sheet and pursue modest-sized acquisitions. As a result of an acceleration of share repurchase activity, we expect adjusted debt leverage to be between 1.5x and 2x. However, if debt leverage increases meaningfully (to over 2x without expectations of rapid improvement), either because of substantial debt-financed acquisitions, greater-than-expected stock buybacks, or an unexpected decline in EBITDA in the coming year, we could lower our rating. A 5% revenue decline and 400 basis point EBITDA margin contraction would push adjusted debt leverage to near 2.5x. We believe a rating upgrade is unlikely, barring an unexpected reversal in BD's more aggressive financial posture, evidenced by the substantial increase in share repurchase activity. Still, high-single-digit growth and margin improvement of 100 basis points for several consecutive years could result in an upgrade, if we believe adjusted debt leverage would remain near 1x. Ratings List Becton Dickinson & Co. Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded To From Corporate Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1+ A+/Stable/A-1 Upgraded To From Commercial Paper A-1+ A-1 Rating affirmed Senior Unsecured A+