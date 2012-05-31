TEXT-Fitch affirms Panama's IDRs at 'BBB'

May 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Country Ceiling for Panama as follows: --Foreign currency IDR at 'BBB'; --Local currency IDR at 'BBB'; --Foreign currency short-term IDR at 'F3'; --Country ceiling at 'A'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. Panama's 'BBB' ratings are supported by the country's strong economic performance that has resulted in the convergence of its per capita income with the 'BBB' median. Panama's well-institutionalized dollarisation and solid financial sector have contributed to anchor macroeconomic stability. A sharp government debt reduction driven by robust growth and modest fiscal deficits also support the ratings. Panama's ratings are constrained by its still moderately high debt burden, especially in the context of the country's dollarization, a narrow revenue base and a rigid expenditure profile. Additional fiscal challenges include meeting fiscal targets set out in the Fiscal Responsibility Law in a consistent manner as well as securing sufficient fiscal flexibility in the future to address long-term social issues. At 8.9%, Panama's five-year average growth outperforms the 'BBB' median of 2.9%. 'The Panama canal expansion and the strong public investment plan are expected to continue supporting Panama's above trend growth over the next two years. However, economic policies have to be carefully calibrated to mitigate concerns over potential over-heating of the economy' said Lucila Broide, Director in Fitch's Latin America Sovereign Group. Inflation increased in 2011 owing to higher commodity prices, especially oil, and robust domestic demand. An evident source of domestic inflation pressure is labour market tightness, especially for skilled labour. However, deterioration in global conditions leading to lower commodity prices could swiftly reduce inflation. Panama's current account deficit remains elevated, partly due to its strong investment cycle. Fitch notes, however, that the country's track record of adjusting to external shocks and its good access to multilateral financing for investment projects mitigate its vulnerability to deteriorating global conditions. 'Panama's fiscal deficits are manageable in the near term because of strong growth, but a faster fiscal consolidation will strengthen fiscal credibility, improve the prospects for well-balanced growth and result in quicker debt reduction' added Broide. The 2009-2010 fiscal stimuli and the significant increase in public investment have rendered Panama's debt trajectory less sensitive to the economy's high rates of growth. Fitch recognizes that the expansion of the Canal will provide Panama with a unique fiscal opportunity. Successful implementation of the government's legislation to establish a macro-prudential fund to save part of the windfall coming from the enlarged canal would strengthen the country's fiscal framework. On the political front, Fitch does not foresee any major governability risks in the next two years. Nonetheless, the political consequences of last year's coalition break-up and the steady decline in the president's popularity could undermine reform and prevent faster fiscal consolidation. Fitch considers that a sustained fiscal deterioration, a mismanagement of the large public investment plan or the realisation of contingent liabilities that lead to a persistent weakening in government debt dynamics would be negative for the rating. Conversely, building a track record of adhering to fiscal targets, a large reduction in government indebtedness and an increase in fiscal buffers would be positive for the rating. Evidence of prudently-managed economic growth would be positive as well. Contact: Primary Analyst Lucila Broide Director +1-212-908-0898 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Shelly Shetty Senior Director +1-212-908-0324 Committee Chairperson Tony Stringer Managing Director +44 20 3530 1219 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Sovereign Rating Methodology' (Aug. 15, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Sovereign Rating Methodology