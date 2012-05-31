FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Capital Markets Access 2006F to 'AA+/A-1+'
May 31, 2012 / 4:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises Capital Markets Access 2006F to 'AA+/A-1+'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
today raised its rating on Capital Markets Access Co. LC's $2.9 million 	
taxable variable-rate demand bonds series 2006F (for the Cullman Outpatient 	
Center project) due Aug. 1, 2031, to 'AA+/A-1+' from 'AA-/A-1+' following the 	
replacement of the irrevocable direct-pay letter of credit (LOC) that Wells 	
Fargo Bank N.A. ('AA-/A-1+') had provided with a new fronting LOC (FLOC) from 	
Cullman Savings Bank (not rated), the FLOC provider, and the addition of a 	
confirming LOC (CLOC) from Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLB Atlanta; 	
'AA+/A-1+'), the CLOC provider.	
	
Under their respective LOCs, each bank fully supports repayment when the bonds 	
are in the weekly interest rate reset mode (the weekly rate mode). Therefore, 	
our rating applies only during this rate mode. If the bonds are converted to 	
another interest rate mode, we will likely withdraw our rating.	
	
The 'AA+' long-term component of our rating is based on the higher of our 	
long-term issuer credit ratings on Cullman Savings Bank (not rated) and FHLB 	
Atlanta ('AA+') and addresses full and timely payments of interest and 	
principal when the bondholders have not exercised the put option. The 'A-1+' 	
short-term component of our rating is based on the higher of our short-term 	
issuer credit ratings on Cullman Savings Bank (not rated) and FHLB Atlanta 	
('A-1+') and addresses full and timely payments of interest and principal when 	
the bondholders have exercised the put option. Even though each bank fully 	
supports the bonds' repayment when they are in the weekly rate mode, we did 	
not apply our joint-support methodology because we do not have a credit 	
opinion on Cullman Savings Bank, and we believe that Cullman Savings Bank and 	
FHLB Atlanta are too highly correlated (for more information on our 	
joint-support methodology, see "Joint-Support Criteria Update," published 	
April 22, 2009).	
	
In view of the series 2006F transaction structure, changes to our rating on 	
the weekly rate bonds can result from, among other things, changes to the 	
higher of our ratings on the FLOC and CLOC providers, revisions to our 	
correlation assumption, or amendments to the transaction's terms. We will 	
maintain a rating on the bonds as long as they are in the weekly rate mode and 	
the FLOC and CLOC have not expired or otherwise terminated. If either of these 	
conditions changes, we will likely withdraw our rating on the bonds.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Transaction Update: Capital Markets Access Co. LC - Series 2006F, 	
published May 31, 2012.  	
     -- Ratings On Select GREs And FDIC- And NCUA-Guaranteed Debt Lowered 	
After Sovereign Downgrade, published Aug. 8, 2011.	
     -- Summary: Federal Home Loan Bank Of Atlanta, published July 19, 2011.	
     -- Federal Home Loan Banks, published July 19, 2011.	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Approach To Evaluating Letter Of 	
Credit-Supported Debt, published July 6, 2009.	
     -- Joint-Support Criteria Update, published April 22, 2009.

