FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises French Bank BPCE outlook to negative
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
October 26, 2012 / 5:46 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises French Bank BPCE outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Overview
     -- The economic risks under which French banks, including BPCE, operate 
have increased in our view, leaving them moderately more exposed to the 
potential of a lengthier recession in the eurozone.
     -- We are revising our outlook on BPCE to negative from stable and 
affirming our 'A/A-1' long- and short-term ratings. 
     -- The negative outlook on BPCE factors in the possibility that an 
increase in France's banking industry risks, and a potential one-notch 
lowering of the sovereign ratings could occur before the bank has delivered a 
sufficient and sustainable increase in its capital position, or improved its 
risk position enough to cushion any negative impact on its creditworthiness.

Rating Action
As previously announced on Oct. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
revised to negative from stable its outlook on BPCE and BPCE's core 
subsidiaries, Natixis S.A., BRED-Banque Populaire, and Compagnie Europeenne de 
Garanties et Cautions. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A/A-1' long- and 
short-term counterparty credit ratings on BPCE, Natixis S.A., and BRED-Banque 
Populaire, and our 'A' long-term counterparty credit rating on Compagnie 
Europeenne de Garanties et Cautions.

Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that BPCE's capital and earnings remain 
a negative rating factor and are not therefore able to compensate for 
increased risks in the bank's economic and operating environment. The bank is 
making ongoing efforts to improve its regulatory capital ratios, which are 
also reflected in our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratios. Measures taken 
include retaining earnings, selling new cooperative shares, and disposing of 
assets such as Foncia, Eurosic, and legacy assets. However, in our view, the 
rising economic risks in the bank's domestic market and the more protracted 
recession in the eurozone offset some of the benefits of these improvements. 
We consider that the pace of capital improvement is not yet fast enough for 
BPCE to reach a RAC ratio of 7% over our projected horizon.  Nevertheless, if 
the improving trend continues, BPCE's risk position keeps getting better, and 
the economic and operating environment does not deteriorate more than we 
expect BPCE's stand-alone creditworthiness will be supported. 

We base our ratings on BPCE on Groupe BPCE's "strong" business position, 
"moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, 
and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The ratings also 
reflect our view of Groupe BPCE's "high" systemic importance in France, which 
we assess as "supportive" toward its banking system. We assess Groupe BPCE's 
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'a-'. 

Our bank criteria use our BICRA methodology and our economic risk and industry 
risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an 
issuer credit rating. Our 'a-' anchor for a commercial bank operating only in 
the Republic of France (AA+/Negative/A-1+) is based on an economic risk score 
of '3' and an industry risk score of '2', on a scale of 1-10 ('1' is the 
lowest risk and '10' is the highest). BPCE's weighted economic risk score 
stands at around '3', reflecting Groupe BPCE's dominant share of assets in its 
domestic market. Trends in domestic banking industry risks are negative in our 
view, as detailed in "Various Rating Actions Taken On French Banks Due To 
Rising Economic Risks," published Oct. 25, 2012. A revision of the industry 
risk score of France to '3' from '2' would push BPCE's anchor down to 'bbb+' 
from 'a-'.

Groupe BPCE's business position is "strong," in our opinion. It is a universal 
banking group with a strong focus on retail banking in France, where it ranks 
second. The bank's prominent, longstanding, and stable domestic retail 
franchise is the main factor behind  our "strong" assessment of the group's 
business position. We view the group's earnings as quite predictable. In our 
opinion, a prudent and risk-averse management team implements Groupe BPCE's 
cohesive strategy built around its core franchises. BPCE's management has 
refocused some of its subsidiaries in business areas where they are 
well-anchored. It has also identified subsidiaries that do not entirely fit in 
its two main business lines (like Coface and Nexity, managed by the group as 
equity participations). The group has already demonstrated its ability to 
seize opportunities to dispose of noncore assets and parts of Natixis' workout 
portfolio. In our view, this lends some credibility to the group's 
announcement that it foresees more asset disposals.

Our "moderate" assessment of Groupe BPCE's capital and earnings is based on 
our projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification for the 
group increasing in a range of 6% to 6.5% in the next 18 to 24 months from 
5.3% as of Dec. 31, 2011. These projections do not take into account potential 
sales of noncore assets, which could translate into new sources of capital. 
The adverse effects of weaker economic growth in France have been taken into 
account in our base-case scenario. In line with industry trends, the group's 
capital policy calls for further increasing of its capital ratios and we 
believe, under our base-case scenario, that the group is on track to achieve 
its target during the Basel III transition period. The group targets a common 
equity tier 1 ratio of above 9% at year-end 2013. We understand that Groupe 
BPCE will continue to manage its balance sheet tightly as it prepares for 
Basel III. We also see limited dividend payout ratios, new sales of 
cooperative shares, as well as divestments from noncore assets, as potential 
additional sources of capital for the group. We take the view that, while 
adequate, Groupe BPCE's retained earnings in 2012 and 2013 will stand below 
its underlying capabilities. 

Our assessment of Groupe BPCE's risk position as "adequate" factors in a 
reasonable appetite for growth, oriented toward selected areas of expertise, 
and what we view as the group's adequate risk management capabilities. 
Positive trends are noticeable. It has successfully implemented de-risking 
measures and repositioned itself around a tightened business scope. We 
consider that Groupe BPCE has a good track record in credit risk management in 
its core lending business of retail banking. The group's domestic loan book is 
of good quality, in our opinion. Prospective total cost of credit risk is 
expected to trend below domestic peers. Risks embedded in its legacy asset 
portfolio have also been declining, although remaining an area of scrutiny, in 
particular for Credit Foncier de France (CFF, A-/Stable/A-2). Groupe BPCE's 
exposure to South European countries remains manageable in our view in light 
of its earnings capacity. 

Groupe BPCE's funding is "average" and its liquidity position "adequate," in 
our opinion. The group relies on confidence-sensitive wholesale funding. It is 
therefore sensitive to a prolonged disruption in the funding markets. Groupe 
BPCE's loan-to-deposit ratio compares unfavorably with those of peers. Its 
major funding imbalances arise from wholesale-funded subsidiaries Natixis and 
CFF, and from the centralization of most of its regulated Livret A savings 
plan deposits at French state institution, Caisse des Depots et Consignations 
(AA+/Negative/A-1+), making these centralized deposits unavailable for 
funding. We believe the group's ability to repackage mortgage loans into 
covered bonds, raise funds throughout its large retail banking networks, and 
its loyal deposit base, should mitigate these vulnerabilities. The group also 
recently revised down its liquidity and funding needs. At the time of writing, 
it had completed 94% of its medium- and long-term funding plan with average 
maturity increasing to almost seven years. The rebalancing of the funding 
model toward long-term liabilities is currently underway. In our view, the 
Livret A reform is adding some specific pressure for BPCE in reaching this 
objective, but at this stage we consider it to be manageable. Groupe BPCE's 
access to European Central Bank funding facilities remains opportunistic, in 
our view. Liquidity reserves were strengthened in the past quarters, covering 
short-term wholesale funding needs, according to the bank's own estimates. 

Our long-term rating on Groupe BPCE is one notch higher than the SACP, 
reflecting its "high" systemic importance in France and our assessment of the 
French government as "supportive" of its banking system.

Outlook
The negative outlook on BPCE factors in the possibility that the 
intensification of the difficulties in the operating environment for French 
banks, and any potential lowering of the sovereign ratings by one notch could 
occur before the bank has delivered a sufficient and sustainable increase in 
its capital position or improved its risk position to cushion any negative 
impact on its creditworthiness. If they materialized, these concerns would 
lead to a downgrade of BPCE's long-term and short-term ratings by one notch.

We note that, under our criteria, if all other factors remained the same, we 
would not automatically downgrade BPCE if we were to lower the ratings on 
France. We would, however, reassess our opinion of the French banking system 
to include the underlying reasons for the downgrade and their potential impact 
on the bank's SACP.

We might revise the outlook on BPCE's long-term rating to stable if, all other 
factors being equal, we believed that the group's transition toward a 
reduction in risks and increasing capitalization could counterbalance negative 
pressures on the bank's issuer credit rating. This positive trend could 
potentially counterbalance concerns over France's banking sector industry 
risks, and the potential lowering of the ratings on France. This could happen 
if we believed there would be no serious deterioration in the French and 
eurozone economic and operating environments in the foreseeable future. 

Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating       A/Negative/A-1

SACP                       a-
 Anchor                    a-
 Business position         Strong (+1)
 Capital and earnings      Moderate (-1)
 Risk position             Adequate (0)
 Funding and liquidity     Average and adequate (0)

Support                    +1
 GRE Support               0
 Group Support             0
 Sovereign Support         +1
Additional Factors         0

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.