TEXT-Fitch cuts Banca Popolare di Milano perpetual debt

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) May 31 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Banca Popolare di Milano's (BPM) perpetual subordinated notes and noncumulative perpetual trust preferred securities to 'CCC' from 'BB-'. The rating action does not affect the bank's issuer ratings or the ratings of its senior and subordinated Lower Tier 2 debt. The downgrade reflects the securities' non-performance under Fitch's criteria for 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', following the bank's announcement on 29 May that it has decided not to pay the coupon on these instruments. The 'CCC' rating of the securities reflects Fitch's view that the instruments are expected to return to performing status with only moderate economic losses for investors being sustained. The rating is therefore sensitive to any weakening of BPM's earnings outlook that might give rise to the risk of a longer period of non-performance of the securities. The terms of the Tier 1 instruments include the option for the bank to omit coupon payment if it no dividends on junior securities have been paid. Coupon payments for both securities become mandatory if dividends or distributions have been made on junior securities. The rating actions are as follows: BPM perpetual subordinated notes (XS0372300227): downgraded to 'CCC' from 'BB-' BPM noncumulative perpetual trust preferred securities (XS0131749623): downgraded to 'CCC' from 'BB-' BPM's ratings are not affected by this rating action. The issuer's ratings are as follows: Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: 'F3' Viability Rating: 'bbb' Support Rating: '3' Support Rating Floor: 'BB+' Senior Debt, including Programme ratings: 'BBB'/'F3' Lower Tier 2 Debt: 'BBB-' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)