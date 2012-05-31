FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch cuts Banca Popolare di Milano perpetual debt
May 31, 2012 / 4:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch cuts Banca Popolare di Milano perpetual debt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 31 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Banca Popolare di Milano's (BPM)
perpetual subordinated notes and noncumulative perpetual trust preferred 	
securities to 'CCC' from 'BB-'. The rating action does not affect the bank's 	
issuer ratings or the ratings of its senior and subordinated Lower Tier 2 debt.	
	
The downgrade reflects the securities' non-performance under Fitch's criteria 	
for 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', following the 	
bank's announcement on 29 May that it has decided not to pay the coupon on these	
instruments. The 'CCC' rating of the securities reflects Fitch's view that the 	
instruments are expected to return to performing status with only moderate 	
economic losses for investors being sustained. The rating is therefore sensitive	
to any weakening of BPM's earnings outlook that might give rise to the risk of a	
longer period of non-performance of the securities.	
	
The terms of the Tier 1 instruments include the option for the bank to omit 	
coupon payment if it no dividends on junior securities have been paid. Coupon 	
payments for both securities become mandatory if dividends or distributions have	
been made on junior securities. 	
	
The rating actions are as follows:	
	
BPM perpetual subordinated notes (XS0372300227): downgraded to 'CCC' from 'BB-'	
	
BPM noncumulative perpetual trust preferred securities (XS0131749623): 	
downgraded to 'CCC' from 'BB-'	
	
BPM's ratings are not affected by this rating action. The issuer's ratings are 	
as follows:	
	
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'BBB'; Outlook Negative	
Short-term IDR: 'F3'	
Viability Rating: 'bbb'	
Support Rating: '3'	
Support Rating Floor: 'BB+'	
Senior Debt, including Programme ratings: 'BBB'/'F3'	
Lower Tier 2 Debt: 'BBB-'	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

