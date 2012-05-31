FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts 2 hybrid rtgs on Banca Popolare di Milano
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 31, 2012 / 4:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts 2 hybrid rtgs on Banca Popolare di Milano

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
-- On May 29, 2012, Italy-based Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) announced 	
the suspension of interest and dividend payments on its two Tier 1 hybrid debt 	
issues.	
     -- As a result, we are lowering the rating on these instruments to 'CC' 	
from 'B'.	
	
May 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has lowered its
issue ratings on the hybrid Tier 1 debt issued by Italy-based Banca Popolare di
Milano SCRL (BPM; BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 ) to 'CC' from 'B'. 	
	
The 'B' hybrid ratings were on CreditWatch with negative implications prior to 	
this rating action. 	
	
On May 29, 2012, BPM announced not to proceed with payment of interest and 	
dividends on its two hybrid Tier 1 debt issues with forthcoming payment dates 	
of June 25, 2012, and July 2, 2012. 	
	
The suspension is allowed under the terms and conditions of these instruments 	
because BPM reported a net loss at the end of 2011, and in the previous 12 	
months did not distribute any dividends to shareholders nor offer to buy back 	
preference shares.	
	
On April 2, 2012, we placed BPM's issue ratings and counterparty credit rating 	
on CreditWatch with negative implications, following the bank's announcement 	
of a EUR614 million net loss. The CreditWatch placement on the hybrids reflected	
our view that, given these results, there was increased risk that the bank 	
could defer its hybrid coupon payments.	
	
According to our criteria, we will further lower the ratings on these two 	
instruments to 'C' on their payment dates of June 25, 2012, and July 2, 2012, 	
when BPM indeed does not make payment of the interest and the dividends on the 	
two hybrid instruments.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 	
     -- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008	
     -- Italy-Based Banca Popolare di Milano 'BBB-/A-3' Ratings Placed On 	
CreditWatch Negative Following Announced Losses, April 2,2012	
	
RATINGS LIST	
                                      To           From	
Banca Popolare di Milano SCRL	
  Junior Subordinated Debt            CC           B/Watch Neg	
    EUR300 mil 9% Perpetual Subordinated Fixed/Floating Rate	
    Notes (ISIN XS0372300227) 	
	
BPM Capital I LLC	
  Preference Stock                    CC           B/Watch Neg	
    EUR160 mil 8.393% non cum trust pfd secs*	
    (ISIN XS0131749623)	
      *Guaranteed by Banca Popolare di Milano SCRL.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.