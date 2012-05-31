FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P on Reassure America Life Insurance
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 31, 2012 / 4:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P on Reassure America Life Insurance

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- Swiss Re Ltd. (not rated) has signed an agreement to sell much of its 	
U.S. Admin Re operations, including Reassure America Life Insurance Co. 	
(REALIC), to Jackson National Life Insurance Co. (AA/Stable/A-1+).	
     -- As a result, we are placing our 'AA-' rating on REALIC on CreditWatch 	
with developing implications.	
     -- In addition, we are revising our assessment of Algemene 	
Levensherverzekering Maatschappij N.V. (ALHM) under our group methodology; we 	
now consider this entity to be "nonstrategic" to Swiss Re under our criteria. 	
We are thus lowering the rating on ALHM to 'A-'. The outlook is stable.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'AA-' long-term 	
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Reassure America Life 	
Insurance Co. (REALIC) on CreditWatch with developing implications. At the 	
same time, we lowered our long-term counterparty credit and financial strength 	
ratings on Algemene Levensherverzekering Maatschappij N.V. (ALHM) to 'A-' from 	
'AA-'. The outlook on ALHM is stable. 	
Rationale	
The Swiss Re group has signed an agreement to sell much of its U.S. Admin Re 	
operations to Jackson National Life Insurance Co. (JNL; AA/Stable/A-1+), which 	
is "core" to Prudential PLC (A+/Stable/A-1) as our criteria defines the term. 	
Of the rated Admin Re entities affected, Swiss Re plans to sell REALIC and 	
keep ALHM. 	
	
The CreditWatch listing on REALIC reflects its potential sale to JNL. Upon 	
completion of the sale, we will determine REALIC's status within the JNL group 	
and the broader Prudential group. If REALIC's in-force business is transferred 	
to JNL, this could be positive for the policyholders, who would benefit from 	
the 'AA' financial strength rating on JNL. If we consider REALIC to be 	
"strategically important" (SI) to JNL, we could affirm our rating on REALIC. 	
Alternatively, if we consider REALIC to be "nonstrategic," we could lower our 	
rating by up to three notches.	
	
We downgraded ALHM because we now consider the company to be nonstrategic, 	
rather than core, under our group methodology criteria. The sale of REALIC, 	
and Swiss Re's recent focus on unlocking capital from within the group, 	
highlights a more transactional approach and wider strategic options for the 	
Admin Re business unit, compared with other parts of the group. ALHM is not 	
currently writing any new business, and comprises less than 1% of group 	
liabilities and equity. Therefore, considering its small size, position in run 	
off, and limited current role within the group structure, we have assigned it 	
a stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bbb+' and consider it nonstrategic to 	
Swiss Re. We are incorporating one notch of group support, taking into account 	
Swiss Re's stated intent to grow the Admin Re book in continental Europe, in 	
which ALHM could play a strategic part by providing a platform for accessing 	
continental European blocks of business. 	
	
Despite REALIC's proposed sale, and the downgrade of ALHM, we continue to 	
believe that the Admin Re business unit remains important to Swiss Re's group 	
strategy. We expect Admin Re to continue to execute new transactions.	
CreditWatch	
Over the next 90 days, we will evaluate REALIC's position within the JNL 	
group, and if necessary determine its SACP, to resolve its CreditWatch 	
placement. We do not anticipate rating it higher than 'AA' or lower than 'A-'. 	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook on ALHM reflects our expectation that its remaining 	
liabilities will run-off profitably over time, that its capitalization will 	
remain at least strong and that it will not be sold to a closed life fund 	
consolidator. We could revise the rating on ALHM downward if Swiss Re decides 	
to de-emphasize the importance of Admin Re within the group, or its own 	
financial position deteriorates more than we expect. Conversely, we could 	
upgrade the rating on ALHM if we change our view of its standing within the 	
group to strategically important, for example, if ALHM were playing a larger 	
part in the group's Admin Re business unit.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009	
     -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009	
     -- Enhanced Evaluation For Rating Insurers and Reinsurers in Run-off, May 	
29, 2004	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Algemene Levensherverzekering Maatschappij N.V.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             A-/Stable/--       AA-/Stable/--	
 Financial Strength Rating              A-/Stable/--       AA-/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Reassure America Life Insurance Co.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating            AA-/Watch Dev/--   AA-/Stable/--	
 Financial Strength Rating             AA-/Watch Dev/--   AA-/Stable/--	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.