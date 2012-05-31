FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Jackson National Life Insurance Co
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 5:05 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Jackson National Life Insurance Co

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview	
     -- We are affirming our 'AA' ratings with a stable outlook on Jackson 	
National Life Insurance Co. following the group's announcement that it will be 	
acquiring Reassure America Life Insurance Co. (REALIC; AA-/Watch Dev/--) from 	
the Swiss Re group.	
     -- Although we believe Jackson National's capital adequacy position will 	
be strained following this acquisition as measured by our model, the strong 	
statutory earnings capacity of the combined U.S. operations and the financial 	
strength of its parent, Prudential PLC will temper this.	
     -- We expect Jackson National's core operating earnings and investment 	
portfolio to continue to show solid performance, and its capital adequacy 	
position to be supportive of the 'AA' financial strength rating as measured by 	
our model within one to two years.  	
     -- We also believe that the legal amalgamation and integration of REALIC 	
into Jackson will proceed as planned and Jackson will maintain a financial 	
profile consistent with the ratings, given the track record of senior 	
management and the group.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA' 	
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Jackson National Life 	
Insurance Co. and Jackson National Life Insurance Co. of New York 	
(collectively referred to as Jackson). The outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
The affirmation reflects our view that while Jackson's capital adequacy 	
position will be strained following the REALIC acquisition as measured by our 	
model, this will be tempered by the strong statutory earnings capacity of the 	
combined U.S. operations and the financial strength of Jackson's European 	
parent, Prudential PLC (PruPLC; A+/Stable/A-1; core operating entities rated 	
AA/Stable). The ratings also reflect Standard & Poor's view that Jackson will 	
remain a core subsidiary to PruPLC, one of the largest life insurers in the 	
U.K. and among the largest multinational life insurance and annuity firms in 	
the world.  	
	
This decision follows PruPLC's May 31 announcement that it will be purchasing 	
certain blocks of Swiss Re's U.S. Admin Re operations for $621 million. The 	
transaction is expected to close by September 2012. Post closing, REALIC is 	
likely to be legally amalgamated into Jackson. Earnings from the life 	
insurance operations as a proportion of Jackson's overall earnings are likely 	
to increase to about 20%. The balances of earnings are generated from its 	
annuity businesses. The company expects to complete integration of REALIC's 	
operating systems within 36 months. Based on pro forma estimates, we believe 	
Jackson's capital adequacy position will be strained largely due to the $530 	
million dividend that was paid to the group in 2011, and the decision by 	
PruPLC to have Jackson self-finance the REALIC transaction. PruPLC has 	
announced that dividends from the U.S. operations to the group are forecasted 	
to be approximately $400 million in 2013. Jackson continues to meet our 	
expectations on all fronts, with the exception of pro forma capital post the 	
REALIC acquisition.  	
	
The ratings on Jackson National also reflect what we view as the firm's solid 	
position in the individual fixed and variable annuity markets, diversified 	
distribution, ability to leverage its proprietary system to create innovative 	
product designs, excellent expense-control discipline, historical 	
profitability, and improved risk management. We expect the company's risk 	
management to acceptably moderate--but not eliminate--earnings volatility in 	
most economic environments. The ratings also reflect Jackson's macro hedging 	
capacity, which takes into account some of the natural offsets within its 	
annuity book, to mitigate the living and death benefit risk associated with 	
its variable annuity product. In our opinion, offsetting these positive 	
factors are the concentration in annuity liabilities, minimally adequate 	
liquidity, and the higher relative level of risk assumed through its asset 	
portfolio.	
	
Jackson's core status as defined within our group methodology criteria 	
reflects the U.S. operating subsidiaries material earnings contribution and 	
beachhead into the U.S. retirement savings market, the compatibility of its 	
business with the group's long-term business strategies, geographic and risk 	
profile diversity, and 100% ownership. On a stabilized basis, Jackson 	
constitutes about one-third of PruPLC's global earnings and about one-quarter 	
of on-balance-sheet assets under management. PruPLC has demonstrated its 	
commitment to Jackson by contributing capital when Jackson required it to 	
support business growth and to replenish depleted capital following the credit 	
losses and equity market lows of 2001 and 2002, given Jackson's concentration 	
in annuity businesses and the related earnings volatility. Based on our 	
consolidated capital model, PruPLC capitalization is redundant at the 'AA' 	
confidence level. We believe that if needed, the group's financial resources 	
could be used to support Jackson. PruPLC, which is headquartered in the U.K., 	
is not affiliated with Prudential Financial, Inc. which is headquartered in 	
the U.S.	
	
The two funding entities within the group (Jackson National Life Global 	
Funding and Jackson National Life Funding LLC) were established to facilitate 	
the group's institutional spread leading activities and we have equalized the 	
ratings on debt issued by these entities with the financial strength rating on 	
Jackson, given the way that these obligations have been structured. Borrowings 	
by these two companies totaled $1.5 billion as of year-end 2011.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook on Jackson National is expected to mirror the outlook on 	
its ultimate parent, PruPLC, given Standard & Poor's belief that this 	
subsidiary will remain a core entity to the group. We expect Jackson to 	
maintain its strong and consistent earnings profile given the strength of its 	
franchise in the U.S. individual annuity market, rebuild capitalization within 	
one-two years to levels that we view as supportive of the 'AA' financial 	
strength rating, and maintain a Standard & Poor's liquidity ratio of at least 	
170%. We could lower the ratings by one notch if Jackson's capital adequacy 	
position is not steadily strengthened, and this contributes to the 	
reclassification of Jackson as "strategically important" from "core" under our 	
group methodology criteria.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009	
     -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009	
     -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009	
     -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital 	
Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Jackson National Life Insurance Co.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        AA/Stable/A-1+     	
	
Jackson National Life Insurance Co. of New York	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        AA/Stable/--   	
	
Jackson National Life Insurance Co.	
Jackson National Life Insurance Co. of New York	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        AA/Stable/--       	
	
Jackson National Life Insurance Co.	
 Subordinated                           A+                 	
	
Jackson National Life Funding LLC	
Jackson National Life Global Funding	
 Senior Secured                         AA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

