TEXT-S&P revises Societe Generale outlook to negative
October 26, 2012 / 6:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Societe Generale outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- The economic risks under which French banks, including Societe 
Generale, operate have increased in our view, leaving them moderately
more exposed to the potential of a lengthier recession in the eurozone.
     -- We are revising our outlook on Societe Generale to negative from 
stable and affirming our 'A/A-1' long-and short-term ratings.
     -- Our negative outlook on Societe Generale factors in the possibility 
that an increase in France's banking industry risks, any potential lowering of 
the sovereign ratings, or a deterioration of the economic situation across the 
eurozone could occur before the bank has delivered a sufficient and 
sustainable increase in its capital position to cushion any negative impact on 
its creditworthiness. 

Rating Action
As previously announced on Oct. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
revised to negative from stable its outlook on French bank Societe Generale, 
its core subsidiary Credit du Nord S.A. and its regional banks, Franfinance, 
Komercni Banka A.S., SG Americas Securities LLC, and Societe Generale Bank & 
Trust. At the same time we affirmed our 'A/A-1' long- and short-term 
counterparty credit ratings on all of these banks.

Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that Societe Generale's capital and 
earnings remain a negative rating factor and are not therefore able to 
compensate for increased risk in the bank's operating environment.
 
That said, Societe Generale is making strenuous efforts to improve its 
regulatory capital ratios, which are also reflected in our risk-adjusted 
capital (RAC) ratio. It has taken measures such as retaining earnings and 
disposing of assets, including legacy assets. However, in our view, the rising 
economic risks in the bank's domestic market and the ongoing recession in the 
eurozone (European Economic and Monetary Union) are offsetting some of the 
benefits of these improvements. We consider that the pace of capital 
improvement is not yet fast enough for Societe Generale to improve and sustain 
a capital level that we would consider adequate. Nevertheless, if the 
improving trend in capitalization continues, we could revise up our projected 
RAC ratio for Societe Generale in the near term.

We base our ratings on Societe Generale on our 'a-' anchor and our view of the 
bank's "strong" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" 
risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria 
define these terms. The ratings also reflect our view of Societe Generale's 
"high" systemic importance in the Republic of France's (unsolicited 
AA+/Negative/A-1+) banking system. We assess Societe Generale's stand-alone 
credit profile (SACP) at 'a-'. Trends in domestic banking industry risk are 
negative in our view, as detailed in "Various Rating Actions Taken On French 
Banks Due To Rising Economic Risks," published Oct. 25, 2012. 

Societe Generale's anchor is underpinned by its geographically diversified 
assets and the French banking system's industry risk. The bank's anchor is 
currently under the combined pressure of a somber economic outlook throughout 
Europe and rising industry risks in France's banking sector. 

Our view of the weighted average economic risk in the countries where Societe 
Generale operates is based on the geographic distribution of its credit risk 
exposures. We note that the bank's geographic distribution is oriented toward 
France and mature markets, but the contribution of emerging and transitioning 
economies has noticeably increased over the past few years. We round up the 
weighted average economic risk score for Societe Generale to '3' on a scale in 
which '1' is the lowest risk and '10' is the highest. The industry risk 
assessment for Societe Generale is based solely on its home market of France. 
We note that the combination of a weighted economic risk score of '3' and an 
industry risk score of '3' would lead to a revision of Societe Generale's 
anchor to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. 

Societe Generale's business position is "strong," in our opinion. Its business 
activities are diverse, and its main businesses operate on longstanding and 
solid foundations in its core markets. Societe Generale combines stable and 
successful retail banking in France, growing but varying in performance 
international retail banking activities, and a sustainable franchise in 
corporate and investment banking (CIB). We expect Societe Generale to continue 
to manage its portfolio of activities more actively than in the past. It is 
disposing of legacy assets and scaling down or exiting activities with low 
cross-selling potential or where access to funding has been scarce. These 
measures, in our view, help reduce funding needs, while reinforcing 
capitalization.

We assess Societe Generale's capital and earnings as "moderate." The trend in 
our assessment is positive, however. Capitalization is rising quarter after 
quarter. The bank's deleveraging policy is well on track and internal earnings 
generation remains resilient despite the challenging operating landscape. 
Sales of legacy assets and targeted loan portfolios in CIB were recently 
complemented by business asset disposals. The sale of U.S. asset manager TCW 
in summer 2012, combined with the recently announced disposal of Geniki, the 
bank's Greek subsidiary, are both reinforcing the credibility of the bank's 
rightsizing policy. We anticipate that Societe Generale's pro forma RAC ratio, 
before our diversification adjustments, would stand above 6.5% but below 7% 
over the next 18-24 months, from 5.6% as of Dec. 31, 2011. Societe Generale 
has raised its Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 ratio target to the range of 9% 
to 9.5% as of year-end 2013. Societe Generale paid no dividends in 2011 to 
support its capitalization. 

We assess Societe Generale's risk position as "adequate." This assessment 
takes into account a reasonable appetite for growth that focuses on Societe 
Generale's core areas of expertise and clientele, as well as an average track 
record compared with those of its peers. Over the past few years, Societe 
Generale has reduced its risk appetite, in our view. Derisking measures have 
been well implemented. Societe Generale's legacy assets have been steadily 
decreasing in size. Loan loss provisions to average loans increased to a 
moderate 75 basis points on June 30, 2012. In our view, Societe Generale has 
manageable exposures to European countries that are most exposed to recession.

Societe Generale's funding is "average" and its liquidity position "adequate," 
in our view. Societe Generale remains reliant on wholesale funding markets and 
is an active borrower in confidence-sensitive wholesale markets. We believe 
that the bank's funding profile has improved over the past few years. The 
group has notably been rebalancing its liabilities toward longer-term 
maturities. Societe Generale revised down its 2012 medium- to long-term 
funding plan to EUR10 billion-EUR15 billion from over EUR25 billion in 2011. As
of 
Oct. 26, 2012, the bank had more than fully completed its long-term funding 
program for 2012. In our view, Societe Generale's structural strength resides 
in its loyal retail deposit base. The sale of structured products and private 
placements traditionally accounts for one of its main competitive advantages, 
while funding diversification is complemented by the issuance of secured 
bonds. We believe, however, that funding remains challenging for banks in the 
coming quarters, and we will continue to monitor Societe Generale's response 
to this pressure. Liquidity needs have been revised downward, ahead of plans. 
The bank's liquidity buffer is continuously increasing, fully covering its 
short-term wholesale funding needs as of June 30, 2012, according to its own 
estimates.

The long-term rating on Societe Generale is one notch higher than its SACP, 
reflecting its "high" systemic importance in France and our assessment of the 
French government as "supportive" to its banking sector.

Outlook
The negative outlook on Societe Generale reflects our view that there is a 
one-in-three possibility that negative trends for France's banking sector 
industry risks, protracted recession in the eurozone, and any potential 
lowering of the ratings on France could more than offset the benefits of 
bank's stronger capitalization on its SACP. A combination of these factors 
would lead us to downgrade Societe Generale.

Negative trends in our assessment of industry risks in France's banking sector 
and increasing economic risks in the regions where Societe Generale operates 
could lead us to revise the anchor to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. We also note that, 
under our criteria, if all other factors remain the same, we would not 
downgrade Societe Generale if we were to lower the ratings on France. We 
would, however, reassess our opinion of the French banking system to include 
the underlying reasons for the downgrade and their potential impact on the 
bank's SACP.

We might revise the outlook to stable if, all other factors being equal, the 
improving trend in Societe Generale's capitalization continued, causing us to 
revise our projected RAC ratio to above 7%. This positive trend could 
potentially counterbalance concerns over France's banking sector industry 
risks, and the potential lowering of the ratings on France. This could happen 
if we came to believe there would be no serious deterioration in the French 
and eurozone economic and operating environments in the foreseeable future.  

Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating                 A/Negative/A-1

SACP                                 a-
 Anchor                              a-
 Business position                   Strong (+1)
 Capital and earnings                Moderate (-1)
 Risk position                       Adequate (0)
 Funding and liquidity               Average and adequate (0)


Support                              +1
 GRE support                         0
 Group support                       0  
 Sovereign support                   +1
 
Additional factors                   0

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
