TEXT-S&P cuts BNP Paribas ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- The economic risks under which French banks operate have increased in our view, leaving them moderately more exposed to the potential of a more protracted recession in the eurozone. -- We have therefore lowered our ratings on BNP Paribas to 'A+/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1+', and revised down our assessment of the bank's stand-alone credit profile to 'a' from 'a+'. -- The outlook remains negative, reflecting the possibility that we could lower the long-term rating on BNPP if we see a pronounced aggravation in the French and eurozone economic and operating environments. Rating Action As previously announced on Oct. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'A+/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1+' short-term and long-term counterparty credit ratings on BNP Paribas (BNPP) and core subsidiaries BNP Paribas Personal Finance, BNP Paribas Securities Corp., BNP Paribas Securities Services, Fortis Bank S.A./N.V. (commercial name BNP Paribas Fortis), and BGL BNP Paribas S.A. We also lowered our insurer financial strength ratings on core insurance subsidiaries Cardif Assurance-Vie and Cardif-Assurances Risques Divers to 'A+' from 'AA-' and our long-term counterparty credit rating on their insurance holding subsidiary BNP Paribas Cardif to 'A' from 'A+'. We lowered our long-term counterparty credit rating on highly strategic subsidiary BNP Paribas (China) Ltd. to 'A' from 'A+'. In addition, we lower by one notch our subordinated and junior subordinated debt ratings on all hybrid capital instruments issued by BNP Paribas and core subsidiaries. The ratings on core subsidiary Banca Nazionale del Lavoro SpA remain unchanged because we cap the long-term ratings at the level of the sovereign ratings of the country where they are based, Italy. Rationale The downgrade of BNPP reflects our view that the group is exposed to the impact of the rising economic risks we see in the eurozone (European Economic and Monetary Union), particularly in France, its country of domicile, and southern Europe, due to it geographic concentration in these markets. Our action follows the change in our economic risk score for France to '3' from '2', under our Banking Industry and Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) (see "Various Rating Actions Taken On French Banks Due To Rising Economic Risks," published Oct. 25, 2012). Based on our view of heightened economic risks, we also lowered our assessment of BNPP's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'a' from 'a+'. In our view, the potential for government support for BNP Paribas, if needed, doesn't offset the lowering of the SACP. Given our opinion that BNPP bears higher exposure to economic risks than most domestic peers, we have changed the bank's "anchor" (our baseline assessment for BNPP, taking into account its domicile in France and its operations in other markets), to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. The anchor for banks predominantly active in France remains 'a-'. We have not changed our assessments of BNPP's "very strong" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "strong" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The long-term rating is one notch higher than the 'a' SACP, reflecting our views of BNPP's "high" systemic importance in France and the French government's "supportive" stance relative to its banking sector. Consequently, we think BNPP will receive extraordinary support from the French government if needed. Our bank criteria use our BICRA methodology and our economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning a bank a long-term rating. We assess the blended economic risk for BNPP based on our calculation of the weighted average of its credit exposures, with a geographic spread of about 30% in France, 10% each in Belgium, Italy, and the U.S., 5% in the U.K., and 35% in the rest of the world. In line with our view of increased economic risks in France and the eurozone, we now round our blended economic risk score for BNPP at '4', from '3' previously, on a scale of 1-10 (1 is the lowest risk). The industry risk assessment for BNPP is based solely on its home market of France. The combination of the blended economic risk and industry risk scores results in a 'bbb+' anchor for BNPP. Our '3' economic risk score for France reflects our view that its economy is stable and wealthy, balancing low private-sector credit risk but facing feeble growth prospects. We see some increased risk to "economic imbalances," a factor of France's BICRA, owing to the moderate correction in housing prices. We expect this correction to have limited impact on banks and on the economy. Our '2' industry risk score reflects our view of France's strong regulatory framework, and the healthy competition between large players with generally restrained risk appetites. Stable domestic customer deposits stemming from the high French household savings rate and deep domestic capital markets underpin systemwide funding. At the same time, most French banks rely on wholesale markets to fund their relatively large balance sheets. We would revise our view of industry risk if competitive dynamics deteriorate or we consider that weakening market conditions are jeopardizing French banks' access to wholesale funding resources. In our view, BNPP is well positioned to address the tougher regulatory capital requirements of Basel 3. The bank's ratio of core equity tier 1 ratio, pro forma for the impact of full Basel 3 requirements (up to 2019) stood at a strong 8.9% on June 30, 2012. Our opinion of BNPP's capital is less favorable, though, than what the regulatory ratio indicates. Under our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) framework, we assign higher risk weights to some capital requirements when we estimate our RAC ratios for banks. We continue to see BNPP's capital and earnings as "moderate," based on our opinion that the pace of capital improvement is not yet fast enough in our opinion for BNPP to reach a sustainable projected RAC ratio of 7% over our horizon of 18-24 months. Our revised economic risk scores for France--and other European countries earlier this year--have led us to lower our RAC ratio for BNP Paribas to a pro forma 5.7% from 6.2% at year-end 2011. The bank has made strenuous efforts to improve its regulatory capital ratios, which we take into account in our RAC ratio. Measures taken include retaining earnings and asset disposals. However, the rising economic risks offset part of the benefit of these improvements in the calculation of our pro forma and projected RAC ratios. Outlook We base the negative outlook on BNPP on the possibility that we could lower its long-term rating if we see a pronounced aggravation in the French and eurozone economic and operating environments and that such aggravation could materialize before the bank has delivered a sufficient and sustainable increase in its capital position to cushion any negative impact on its creditworthiness. We would likely change the outlook on BNPP to stable if we perceived a stabilization in the economic and operating environment, or if we considered that improvement in the bank's capital ratios would materialize before any aggravated potential economic risk. All other things being equal, there would be no impact on the ratings on BNPP if we were to revise negatively our industry risk score for France or lower the long-term sovereign rating on France (unsolicited AA+/negative/A-1+). Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating A+/Negative/A-1 SACP a Anchor bbb+ Business Position Very strong (+2) Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1) Risk Position Strong (+1) Funding and Liquidity Average and adequate (0) Support +1 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support +1 Additional Factors 0 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)