#Credit RSS
October 26, 2012 / 7:21 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts BNP Paribas ratings

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- The economic risks under which French banks operate have increased in 
our view, leaving them moderately more exposed to the potential of a more 
protracted recession in the eurozone.
     -- We have therefore lowered our ratings on BNP Paribas to
'A+/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1+', and revised down our assessment of the bank's
stand-alone credit profile to 'a' from 'a+'.
     -- The outlook remains negative, reflecting the possibility that we could 
lower the long-term rating on BNPP if we see a pronounced aggravation in the 
French and eurozone economic and operating environments. 

Rating Action
As previously announced on Oct. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
lowered to 'A+/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1+' short-term and long-term counterparty 
credit ratings on BNP Paribas (BNPP) and core subsidiaries BNP Paribas 
Personal Finance, BNP Paribas Securities Corp., BNP Paribas Securities 
Services, Fortis Bank S.A./N.V. (commercial name BNP Paribas Fortis), and BGL 
BNP Paribas S.A.  

We also lowered our insurer financial strength ratings on core insurance 
subsidiaries Cardif Assurance-Vie and Cardif-Assurances Risques Divers to 'A+' 
from 'AA-' and our long-term counterparty credit rating on their insurance 
holding subsidiary BNP Paribas Cardif to 'A' from 'A+'. We lowered our 
long-term counterparty credit rating on highly strategic subsidiary BNP 
Paribas (China) Ltd. to 'A' from 'A+'.

In addition, we lower by one notch our subordinated and junior subordinated 
debt ratings on all hybrid capital instruments issued by BNP Paribas and core 
subsidiaries. 

The ratings on core subsidiary Banca Nazionale del Lavoro SpA remain unchanged 
because we cap the long-term ratings at the level of the sovereign ratings of 
the country where they are based, Italy. 

Rationale
The downgrade of BNPP reflects our view that the group is exposed to the 
impact of the rising economic risks we see in the eurozone (European Economic 
and Monetary Union), particularly in France, its country of domicile, and 
southern Europe, due to it geographic concentration in these markets. 

Our action follows the change in our economic risk score for France to '3' 
from '2', under our Banking Industry and Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) (see 
"Various Rating Actions Taken On French Banks Due To Rising Economic Risks," 
published Oct. 25, 2012). 

Based on our view of heightened economic risks, we also lowered our assessment 
of BNPP's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'a' from 'a+'. In our view, the 
potential for government support for BNP Paribas, if needed, doesn't offset 
the lowering of the SACP. 

Given our opinion that BNPP bears higher exposure to economic risks than most 
domestic peers, we have changed the bank's "anchor" (our baseline assessment 
for BNPP, taking into account its domicile in France and its operations in 
other markets), to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. The anchor for banks predominantly active 
in France remains 'a-'. 

We have not changed our assessments of BNPP's "very strong" business position, 
"moderate" capital and earnings, "strong" risk position, "average" funding, 
and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. 

The long-term rating is one notch higher than the 'a' SACP, reflecting our 
views of BNPP's "high" systemic importance in France and the French 
government's "supportive" stance relative to its banking sector. Consequently, 
we think BNPP will receive extraordinary support from the French government if 
needed.

Our bank criteria use our BICRA methodology and our economic risk and industry 
risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning a 
bank a long-term rating. We assess the blended economic risk for BNPP based on 
our calculation of the weighted average of its credit exposures, with a 
geographic spread of about 30% in France, 10% each in Belgium, Italy, and the 
U.S., 5% in the U.K., and 35% in the rest of the world. In line with our view 
of increased economic risks in France and the eurozone, we now round our 
blended economic risk score for BNPP at '4', from '3' previously, on a scale 
of 1-10 (1 is the lowest risk). The industry risk assessment for BNPP is based 
solely on its home market of France. The combination of the blended economic 
risk and industry risk scores results in a 'bbb+' anchor for BNPP.

Our '3' economic risk score for France reflects our view that its economy is 
stable and wealthy, balancing low private-sector credit risk but facing feeble 
growth prospects. We see some increased risk to "economic imbalances," a 
factor of France's BICRA, owing to the moderate correction in housing prices. 
We expect this correction to have limited impact on banks and on the economy. 
Our '2' industry risk score reflects our view of France's strong regulatory 
framework, and the healthy competition between large players with generally 
restrained risk appetites. Stable domestic customer deposits stemming from the 
high French household savings rate and deep domestic capital markets underpin 
systemwide funding. At the same time, most French banks rely on wholesale 
markets to fund their relatively large balance sheets. We would revise our 
view of industry risk if competitive dynamics deteriorate or we consider that 
weakening market conditions are jeopardizing French banks' access to wholesale 
funding resources.

In our view, BNPP is well positioned to address the tougher regulatory capital 
requirements of Basel 3.  The bank's ratio of core equity tier 1 ratio, pro 
forma for the impact of full Basel 3 requirements (up to 2019) stood at a 
strong 8.9% on June 30, 2012. Our opinion of BNPP's capital is less favorable, 
though, than what the regulatory ratio indicates. Under our risk-adjusted 
capital (RAC) framework, we assign higher risk weights to some capital 
requirements when we estimate our RAC ratios for banks. 

We continue to see BNPP's capital and earnings as "moderate," based on our 
opinion that the pace of capital improvement is not yet fast enough in our 
opinion for BNPP to reach a sustainable projected RAC ratio of 7% over our 
horizon of 18-24 months. Our revised economic risk scores for France--and 
other European countries earlier this year--have led us to lower our RAC ratio 
for BNP Paribas to a pro forma 5.7% from 6.2% at year-end 2011. The bank has 
made strenuous efforts to improve its regulatory capital ratios, which we take 
into account in our RAC ratio. Measures taken include retaining earnings and 
asset disposals. However, the rising economic risks offset part of the benefit 
of these improvements in the calculation of our pro forma and projected RAC 
ratios. 

Outlook
We base the negative outlook on BNPP on the possibility that we could lower 
its long-term rating if we see a pronounced aggravation in the French and 
eurozone economic and operating environments and that such aggravation could 
materialize before the bank has delivered a sufficient and sustainable 
increase in its capital position to cushion any negative impact on its 
creditworthiness. 

We would likely change the outlook on BNPP to stable if we perceived a 
stabilization in the economic and operating environment, or if we considered 
that improvement in the bank's capital ratios would materialize before any 
aggravated potential economic risk.

All other things being equal, there would be no impact on the ratings on BNPP 
if we were to revise negatively our industry risk score for France or lower 
the long-term sovereign rating on France (unsolicited AA+/negative/A-1+).

Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating     A+/Negative/A-1

SACP                     a   
 Anchor                  bbb+   
 Business Position       Very strong (+2)    
 Capital and Earnings    Moderate (-1)  
 Risk Position           Strong (+1)    
 Funding and Liquidity   Average and adequate (0)

Support                  +1
 GRE Support             0
 Group Support           0
 Sovereign Support       +1
Additional Factors       0

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
