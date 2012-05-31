FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P takes various actions on U.S. synth CDOs after review
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 5:41 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P takes various actions on U.S. synth CDOs after review

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

OVERVIEW	
     -- We raised our ratings on 15 tranches from 10 U.S. synthetic CDO 	
transactions and removed 14 from CreditWatch positive.	
     -- We lowered our ratings on 11 tranches from eight U.S. synthetic CDO 	
transactions and removed them from CreditWatch negative.	
     -- We affirmed our ratings on 26 tranches from nine U.S. synthetic CDO 	
transactions and removed 14 from CreditWatch negative.	
    	
     May 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on 15
tranches from 10 corporate-backed synthetic CDO transactions and removed 14 from
CreditWatch with positive implications. In addition, we lowered 10 ratings from
seven U.S. synthetic CDO transactions backed by structured finance assets and
one rating from one corporate-backed synthetic CDO transaction and removed them
from CreditWatch with negative implications. Furthermore, we affirmed 12 ratings
from five corporate-backed synthetic CDO transactions and 14 ratings from four
synthetic CDO transactions backed by structured finance assets and removed 14
from CreditWatch negative.	
	
The upgrades are from synthetic CDOs that experienced a combination of upward 	
rating migration in their underlying reference portfolios, seasoning of the 	
underlying reference names and an increase in the synthetic rated 	
overcollateralization (SROC) ratios above 100% at higher rating levels as of 	
the May review and at our projection of the SROC ratios in 90 days assuming no 	
credit migration. The downgrades were from synthetic CDOs that had experienced 	
negative rating migration in their underlying reference portfolios or had 	
reductions to the credit enhancement available to them. The affirmations are 	
from synthetic CDOs that had appropriate credit support at their current 	
rating level. The synthetic CDO transactions backed by structured finance 	
assets also took into account our updated criteria for CDOs of pooled 	
structured finance assets (see "Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance 	
Assets: Methodology And Assumptions," published Feb. 21, 2012).	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH 	
 	
     -- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And 	
Assumptions, published Feb. 21, 2012.	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- Revised Methodologies And Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO 	
Surveillance, published Sept. 30, 2010.	
     -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow 	
And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009.	
     -- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, 	
published June 3, 2009.	
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, published on May 3, 2010.	
 	
 	
RATING ACTIONS	
	
ABACUS 2005-3, Ltd.	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To             From	
A-1                      CCC- (sf)      CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg	
A-2                      CC (sf)        CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
ABACUS 2005-4, Ltd.	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To             From	
A-1                      CCC- (sf)      CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg	
A-2                      CCC- (sf)      CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg	
B                        CCC- (sf)      CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg	
C                        CCC- (sf)      CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg	
D                        CCC- (sf)      CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg	
E                        CCC- (sf)      CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
ABACUS 2006-10, Ltd	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To             From	
A                        CCC- (sf)      CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg	
B                        CCC- (sf)      CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg	
C                        CCC- (sf)      CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg	
D                        CCC- (sf)      CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg	
E                        CCC- (sf)      CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg	
F                        CCC- (sf)      CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg	
G                        CC (sf)        CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg	
J                        CC (sf)        CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
Calculus ABS Resecuritization Trust Series 2007-2	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To             From	
VarDisTrUn               CCC- (sf)      CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
Castlereagh Trust - Series 2	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
                         CCC- (sf)           CCC- (sf)	
 	
Credit Default Swap	
Series CA1119131	
                               Rating	
Class                    To           From	
Tranche                  BBsrb (sf)   BB-srb (sf)/Watch Pos	
	
Credit-Linked Trust Certificates	
Series 2005-I	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To             From	
2005-I-H                 AA (sf)        AA- (sf)/Watch Pos	
2005-I-I                 A+ (sf)        A+ (sf)	
2005-I-J                 A (sf)         A- (sf)/Watch Pos	
2005-I-R                 AAA (sf)       AAA (sf)	
2005-I-S                 AAA (sf)       AAA (sf)	
2005-I-T                 AAA (sf)       AAA (sf)	
 	
Hickory Trust	
AUD25 mil portfolio credit-linked notes due June 2016	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
Tranche                  CCC- (sf)           CCC- (sf)	
 	
Magnolia Finance II PLC	
Series 2006-6B	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To             From	
Series B                 CC (sf)        CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
Magnolia Finance II PLC	
Series 2006-6C	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To             From	
Series C                 CC (sf)        CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
Magnolia Finance II PLC	
Series 2006-6A2E	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To             From	
Notes                    CC (sf)        CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
Magnolia Finance II PLC	
Series 2006-6A2G	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To             From	
Notes                    CC (sf)        CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
Morgan Stanley ACES SPC	
Series 2005-12	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To             From	
Fltg Rt Nt               BB (sf)        BB- (sf)/Watch Pos	
 	
Morgan Stanley ACES SPC	
Series 2008-8	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To             From	
IA                       A- (sf)        AA- (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC 	
Series 2005-1	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
II A                     BBB (sf)       BBB- (sf)/Watch Pos	
II B                     BBB (sf)       BBB- (sf)/Watch Pos	
 	
Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC 	
Series 2006-4	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To             From	
II                       BBB (sf)       BBB- (sf)/Watch Pos	
IIIB                     BB+ (sf)       BB (sf)/Watch Pos	
 	
North Street Referenced Linked Notes 2005-9 Limited	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To              From	
E                        AA- (sf)        A (sf)/Watch Pos	
F                        BB- (sf)        B- (sf)/Watch Pos	
 	
PARCS Master Trust	
US$300 mil PARCS Master Trust Class 2007-10 CDX7 10Y 10-15 (Floating Recovery) 	
Units	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
Trust Unit               BB+ (sf)            BB+ (sf)	
 	
PARCS-R Master Trust	
Series 2007-12	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To              From	
Trust Unit               BBB- (sf)       BB+ (sf)/Watch Pos	
 	
Pilatus Ltd.	
EUR20 mil Pilatus Limited Series 2005 Step Up Notes III	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
2005SUpIII               AA- (sf)            BB+ (sf)	
 	
Repacs Trust Series: Bayshore I	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To              From	
A                        BB+ (sf)        BB (sf)/Watch Pos	
B                        BB (sf)         BB- (sf)/Watch Pos	
 	
REVE SPC	
EUR50 mil, JPY3 bil, US$154 mil REVE SPC Dryden XVII Notes Series 2007-1	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
A Series 4               BB (sf)             BB (sf)	
A Series 7               BB (sf)             BB (sf)	
A Series 9               BB (sf)             BB (sf)	
A Series18               B+ (sf)             B+ (sf)	
JSS Ser23                BBB- (sf)           BBB- (sf)	
 	
Rutland Rated Investments	
EUR5 mil, US$197 mil Dryden XII - IG Synthetic CDO 2006-1	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To             From	
A2-$LS                   A- (sf)        BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos	
 	
SPGS SPC	
Series MSC2007-SRR3	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
A                        CC (sf)        CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg	
B                        CC (sf)        CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg	
C                        CC (sf)        CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.