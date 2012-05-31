TEXT-S&P takes various actions on U.S. synth CDOs after review

OVERVIEW -- We raised our ratings on 15 tranches from 10 U.S. synthetic CDO transactions and removed 14 from CreditWatch positive. -- We lowered our ratings on 11 tranches from eight U.S. synthetic CDO transactions and removed them from CreditWatch negative. -- We affirmed our ratings on 26 tranches from nine U.S. synthetic CDO transactions and removed 14 from CreditWatch negative. May 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on 15 tranches from 10 corporate-backed synthetic CDO transactions and removed 14 from CreditWatch with positive implications. In addition, we lowered 10 ratings from seven U.S. synthetic CDO transactions backed by structured finance assets and one rating from one corporate-backed synthetic CDO transaction and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications. Furthermore, we affirmed 12 ratings from five corporate-backed synthetic CDO transactions and 14 ratings from four synthetic CDO transactions backed by structured finance assets and removed 14 from CreditWatch negative. The upgrades are from synthetic CDOs that experienced a combination of upward rating migration in their underlying reference portfolios, seasoning of the underlying reference names and an increase in the synthetic rated overcollateralization (SROC) ratios above 100% at higher rating levels as of the May review and at our projection of the SROC ratios in 90 days assuming no credit migration. The downgrades were from synthetic CDOs that had experienced negative rating migration in their underlying reference portfolios or had reductions to the credit enhancement available to them. The affirmations are from synthetic CDOs that had appropriate credit support at their current rating level. The synthetic CDO transactions backed by structured finance assets also took into account our updated criteria for CDOs of pooled structured finance assets (see "Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions," published Feb. 21, 2012). STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at Rating Class To From A-1 CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg A-2 CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg B CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg C CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg D CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg E CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg ABACUS 2006-10, Ltd Rating Class To From A CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg B CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg C CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg D CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg E CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg F CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg G CC (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg J CC (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg Calculus ABS Resecuritization Trust Series 2007-2 Rating Class To From VarDisTrUn CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg Castlereagh Trust - Series 2 Rating Class To From CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf) Credit Default Swap Series CA1119131 Rating Class To From Tranche BBsrb (sf) BB-srb (sf)/Watch Pos Credit-Linked Trust Certificates Series 2005-I Rating Class To From 2005-I-H AA (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Pos 2005-I-I A+ (sf) A+ (sf) 2005-I-J A (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Pos 2005-I-R AAA (sf) AAA (sf) 2005-I-S AAA (sf) AAA (sf) 2005-I-T AAA (sf) AAA (sf) Hickory Trust AUD25 mil portfolio credit-linked notes due June 2016 Rating Class To From Tranche CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf) Magnolia Finance II PLC Series 2006-6B Rating Class To From Series B CC (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg Magnolia Finance II PLC Series 2006-6C Rating Class To From Series C CC (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg Magnolia Finance II PLC Series 2006-6A2E Rating Class To From Notes CC (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg Magnolia Finance II PLC Series 2006-6A2G Rating Class To From Notes CC (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg Morgan Stanley ACES SPC Series 2005-12 Rating Class To From Fltg Rt Nt BB (sf) BB- (sf)/Watch Pos Morgan Stanley ACES SPC Series 2008-8 Rating Class To From IA A- (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC Series 2005-1 Rating Class To From II A BBB (sf) BBB- (sf)/Watch Pos II B BBB (sf) BBB- (sf)/Watch Pos Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC Series 2006-4 Rating Class To From II BBB (sf) BBB- (sf)/Watch Pos IIIB BB+ (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Pos North Street Referenced Linked Notes 2005-9 Limited Rating Class To From E AA- (sf) A (sf)/Watch Pos F BB- (sf) B- (sf)/Watch Pos PARCS Master Trust US$300 mil PARCS Master Trust Class 2007-10 CDX7 10Y 10-15 (Floating Recovery) Units Rating Class To From Trust Unit BB+ (sf) BB+ (sf) PARCS-R Master Trust Series 2007-12 Rating Class To From Trust Unit BBB- (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Pos Pilatus Ltd. EUR20 mil Pilatus Limited Series 2005 Step Up Notes III Rating Class To From 2005SUpIII AA- (sf) BB+ (sf) Repacs Trust Series: Bayshore I Rating Class To From A BB+ (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Pos B BB (sf) BB- (sf)/Watch Pos REVE SPC EUR50 mil, JPY3 bil, US$154 mil REVE SPC Dryden XVII Notes Series 2007-1 Rating Class To From A Series 4 BB (sf) BB (sf) A Series 7 BB (sf) BB (sf) A Series 9 BB (sf) BB (sf) A Series18 B+ (sf) B+ (sf) JSS Ser23 BBB- (sf) BBB- (sf) Rutland Rated Investments EUR5 mil, US$197 mil Dryden XII - IG Synthetic CDO 2006-1 Rating Class To From A2-$LS A- (sf) BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos SPGS SPC Series MSC2007-SRR3 Rating Class To From A CC (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg B CC (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg C CC (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg