TEXT-S&P rates Rogers Communications notes 'BBB'

May 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned its 'BBB' debt rating to Toronto-based diversified telecommunications and media holding company Rogers Communications Inc.'s (RCI) C$500 million 3.0% senior unsecured notes due 2017 and C$600 million 4.0% senior unsecured notes due 2022. The company is issuing the notes under its C$4 billion short-form base shelf prospectus filed Dec. 22, 2011. The notes will be guaranteed by wholly owned subsidiary, Rogers Communications Partnership (RCP), and will rank equally with all existing and future unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of RCI. RCP is an Ontario partnership that holds substantially all of RCI's shared services as well as its cable and wireless operations. The offer is expected to close on or about June 4, 2012. RCI will use the net proceeds from the offerings of about C$1.09 billion to repay balances outstanding under its bank credit facility, to fund all or a portion of Rogers' investment in a 37.5% ownership in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd. and for general corporate purposes. Following this debt issuance, we expect RCI's adjusted gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, to increase modestly but remain within the company's public capital structure policy guideline as well as our target for the rating. "The ratings on RCI reflect what we view as the company's satisfactory overall business risk profile and intermediate financial risk profile," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Madhav Hari. "More specifically, the ratings reflect the company's position as the leading provider of wireless communications services in Canada and a solid cable franchise in Ontario and parts of Atlantic Canada," Mr. Hari added. RCI has an estimated 36% wireless subscriber share at Dec. 31, 2011. Other strengths in our view include the strong business risk profile of the company's sizable incumbent cable operations in Ontario and Atlantic Canada where it had a solid 61% household penetration of basic cable TV at Dec. 31, and serviced more than 5 million revenue generating units; the added business diversity provided by a smaller, but mostly profitable, media segment; and our expectations that RCI's solid brand recognition, broad distribution, solid network position, and scale will allow it to remain strong in the face of intensifying competition. Also supporting the ratings, in our opinion, is the company's intermediate financial risk profile supported by a relatively healthy adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio and correspondingly solid cash flow protection metrics. We believe RCI can maintain these in the near term given the solid cash flow generation at its increasingly mature businesses and, more important, our expectations that it will strive to maintain a capital structure consistent with its publicly stated net debt leverage target of 2.0x-to-2.5x. Tempering factors, in our view, include the near-term threat of increased wireless competition from incumbent players Bell Canada (BBB+/Stable/A-2) and Telus Corp. (BBB+/Stable/--), as well as several new entrants including Quebec-based Videotron Ltee (BB/Stable/--); the medium-term risk of cable TV subscriber losses following Bell Canada and Bell Aliant Regional Communications LP's (BBB/Stable/--) ongoing Internet protocol-based TV (IPTV) services deployment; the company's historically acquisitive growth strategy and high tolerance for debt; and large capital expenditures in RCI's cable and wireless operations. RATINGS LIST Rogers Communications Inc. Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/-- Rating Assigned C$500 million 5-year senior unsecured notes BBB C$600 million 10-year senior unsecured notes BBB Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.