TEXT-Fitch affirms Anthracite 2004-HY1
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 6:05 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Anthracite 2004-HY1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed six classes issued by Anthracite
2004-HY1 Ltd./Corp (Anthracite 2004-HY1). A complete list of rating actions
follows at the end of this press release.	
	
Since Fitch's last rating action in June 2011, approximately 6.3% of the 	
collateral has been downgraded. Currently, 100% of the portfolio has a Fitch 	
derived rating below investment grade and 87.2% has a rating in the 'CCC' 	
category and below. As of the March 31, 2012 trustee report, approximately 77.4%	
of the underlying collateral is experiencing interest shortfalls. Since Fitch's 	
last rating action, the portfolio has realized losses of approximately $56.2 	
million.	
	
This transaction was analyzed under the framework described in the report 	
'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' using the Portfolio Credit 	
Model (PCM) for projecting future default levels for the underlying portfolio. 	
The Rating Loss Rates (RLR) were then compared to the credit enhancement of the 	
classes. Fitch also analyzed the structure's sensitivity to the assets that are 	
distressed, experiencing interest shortfalls, and those with near-term 	
maturities.Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs

