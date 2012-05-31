FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 6:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: U.S. P/C insurers have stepped up reserve releases

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 31 - Extreme weather and a spate of natural disasters made 2011 one of
the busiest years in recent history for U.S. property and casualty (P/C)
insurers. However, sizable reserve releases helped offset a significant portion
of the year's catastrophe losses, which boosted underwriting results for the
industry as a whole. In a new report, "U.S.-Based Property/Casualty Insurers
Have Stepped Up Releasing Reserves, Especially In Commercial Lines," published
May 31, 2012, on RatingsDirect, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services examines the
issue of reserve releases among P/C insurers in the U.S.	
	
P/C insurers released $13 billion in reserves from prior years (excluding 	
mortgage and financial guarantee), which was moderately higher than the $10 	
billion in such releases made in 2010 (according to data we compiled using 	
individual insurers' statutory financial results, as reported in Schedule P of 	
their annual statements).	
	
We attribute much of last year's change in reserve developments to a reversal 	
of prior-year reserve activities for long-tail commercial lines--those for 	
which ultimate losses can take many years (10, 20, or more) to materialize 	
after the initial reporting of a claim. Prior-year reserves in long-tail 	
commercial lines strengthened by $4 billion in 2010 followed by a $1 billion 	
release in 2011, causing a $5 billion swing in prior-year developments over 	
the past two years. We continue to believe many of the recent reserve releases 	
in longer-tailed commercial lines, especially from recently underwritten 	
businesses, are premature and could lead to further reserve strengthening over 	
time. About 70%, or $9 billion, of the industry's total reserve releases ($5 	
billion from commercial lines and $4 billion from personal lines) stemmed from 	
recent accident years (2008-2010). Reserves for accident years 2002 and 	
earlier grew by $2 billion in 2011, while accident years 2003-2007 reported $6 	
billion in releases last year.	
 	
 	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
