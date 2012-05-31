TEXT-S&P: U.S. P/C insurers have stepped up reserve releases

May 31 - Extreme weather and a spate of natural disasters made 2011 one of the busiest years in recent history for U.S. property and casualty (P/C) insurers. However, sizable reserve releases helped offset a significant portion of the year's catastrophe losses, which boosted underwriting results for the industry as a whole. In a new report, "U.S.-Based Property/Casualty Insurers Have Stepped Up Releasing Reserves, Especially In Commercial Lines," published May 31, 2012, on RatingsDirect, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services examines the issue of reserve releases among P/C insurers in the U.S. P/C insurers released $13 billion in reserves from prior years (excluding mortgage and financial guarantee), which was moderately higher than the $10 billion in such releases made in 2010 (according to data we compiled using individual insurers' statutory financial results, as reported in Schedule P of their annual statements). We attribute much of last year's change in reserve developments to a reversal of prior-year reserve activities for long-tail commercial lines--those for which ultimate losses can take many years (10, 20, or more) to materialize after the initial reporting of a claim. Prior-year reserves in long-tail commercial lines strengthened by $4 billion in 2010 followed by a $1 billion release in 2011, causing a $5 billion swing in prior-year developments over the past two years. We continue to believe many of the recent reserve releases in longer-tailed commercial lines, especially from recently underwritten businesses, are premature and could lead to further reserve strengthening over time. About 70%, or $9 billion, of the industry's total reserve releases ($5 billion from commercial lines and $4 billion from personal lines) stemmed from recent accident years (2008-2010). Reserves for accident years 2002 and earlier grew by $2 billion in 2011, while accident years 2003-2007 reported $6 billion in releases last year. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.