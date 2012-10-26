FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: LyondellBasell ratings unchanged by dividend announcement
October 26, 2012 / 7:40 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: LyondellBasell ratings unchanged by dividend announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (BBB-/Stable/--) remain unchanged
following LyondellBasell's announcement that it will pay a special dividend
totaling $1.6 billion.

Credit measures are currently robust for the ratings, and liquidity is strong. 
As of Sept. 30, 2012, funds from operations-to-total adjusted debt was near 
60% versus our expectation for the rating that it average 40% to 45% and 
remain near 30% even in industry troughs. At the same date, total liquidity 
was $6.8 billion, including cash and equivalents of $3.5 billion. In view of 
industry cyclicality, we consider LyondellBasell's policies regarding capital 
spending, dividends, leverage, and liquidity as consistent with the current 
ratings.

