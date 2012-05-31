FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Pharmaceutical Research Associates 'B+'
May 31, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Pharmaceutical Research Associates 'B+'

May 31 - Overview	
     -- Pharmaceutical Research Associates Inc. (PRA), a U.S. contract 	
research organization providing services to customers in the pharmaceutical 	
and biotechnology industry, is refinancing its capital structure with a new, 	
$410 million senior secured credit facility.	
     -- We are assigning the company a 'B+' corporate credit rating and rating 	
the credit facility 'B+' with a recovery rating of '3'.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will 	
maintain leverage in the mid- to high-4x range, and that the company will use 	
the flexibility the new credit facility offers to direct cash flow toward 	
acquisitions and dividends.	
 	
Rating Action	
On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' 	
corporate credit rating to Raleigh, N.C-based Pharmaceutical Research 	
Associates Inc. (PRA). The rating outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, we assigned our 'B+' issue-level rating to PRA's $410 	
million senior secured credit facilities. The senior secured credit facility 	
is composed of a $40 million revolving credit facility due 2017 and a $370 	
million term loan B due 2018. The senior credit facility also permits $150 	
million of incremental term loan capacity (subject to a 4.25x pro forma net 	
leverage test). The senior secured recovery rating is '3', reflecting our 	
expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of payment 	
default. 	
 	
Rationale	
Our rating on PRA reflects the company's "aggressive" financial risk profile 	
and "weak" business risk profile. The aggressive financial risk profile 	
reflects financial sponsor ownership and leverage that we expect will stay 	
above 4.0x for the foreseeable future. PRA's weak business risk profile 	
reflects the company's position as a midsized player in a fragmented industry, 	
its somewhat concentrated customer base, and the potential earnings volatility 	
inherent in the contract-dependent pharmaceutical contract research 	
organization (CRO) industry.	
	
We expect PRA to generate low-double-digit revenue growth in 2012, which 	
represents some moderation of 2011 trends and reflects PRA's participation in 	
the ongoing industry recovery. We expect low-single-digit EBITDA growth this 	
year, which reflects about 150 basis points of margin contraction versus 2011 	
due to tighter industry pricing and some investments made in staff in 2012. 	
Still, we expect funds from operations (FFO) to total debt to remain in the 	
low-double digits and leverage to remain unchanged over the next year in the 	
high-4x area.	
	
PRA's financial metrics have benefitted from a second consecutive year of 	
double-digit revenue and EBITDA growth. Although financial metrics have 	
steadily improved since the 2007 leveraged buyout, we expect PRA to use the 	
substantial flexibility under the new credit facility to grow the business 	
through acquisitions and to pay dividends to its financial sponsor. The new 	
credit facility has only one financial maintenance covenant (a net first lien 	
leverage test that is loosely drafted) and permits access to an unfunded 	
incremental facility subject to a 4.25x net leverage test. For this reason, we 	
do not expect leverage to decrease meaningfully over time, despite our 	
expectation that EBITDA will continue to grow.	
	
Although we believe the CRO industry is slowly recovering, contract dependency 	
and susceptibility to contract cancellation remain a major risk for PRA and 	
its competitors and support its weak business risk profile. PRA historically 	
has relied heavily on the more volatile contracts of biotechnology and smaller 	
drug companies, but is expanding the large pharmaceutical client portion of 	
its business. We expect both the large pharmaceutical companies and their 	
smaller biotechnology counterparts to continue outsourcing a growing portion 	
of their development efforts because of internal cost pressures, a focus on 	
core competencies, the lack of infrastructure to perform functions in-house, 	
and the increasing complexity of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 	
requirements and protocols. 	
	
However, the large pharmaceutical companies, while increasing outsourcing, are 	
choosing to work with fewer, preferred vendors. Such contracts typically carry 	
lower margins, and contract pricing in general remains under pressure as 	
pharmaceutical companies focus on cost control and there is excess capacity in 	
the CRO industry. These developments may hinder PRA's efforts to expand its 	
client list to include more established pharmaceutical companies.	
 	
Liquidity	
We believe PRA's liquidity is "adequate," based on our expectation that:	
     -- Source of liquidity will exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 	
to 24 months.	
     -- Sources of liquidity include access to an undrawn $40 million 	
revolving credit facility, over $60 million of cash, and annual FFO of above 	
$50 million.	
     -- Uses of cash include annual capital expenditures of about $25 million 	
and an annual amortization payment of $3.7 million.	
     -- The new credit facility will include only one financial covenant, 	
which is set with large starting cushions.	
     -- Even if EBITDA declined by 20%, liquidity should exceed needs.	
 	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on PRA, to 	
be published as soon as possible following this report on RatingsDirect.	
 	
Outlook	
Our stable outlook on PRA reflects our expectations of high-single-digit 	
revenue growth next year that results in FFO to total debt in the mid-teens. 	
We could consider a higher rating if the company is able to reduce leverage to 	
below 4.0x on a sustained basis, which we believe could occur if PRA grows 	
revenues in the high-single digits and expands margins by about 200 basis 	
points (which we think is unlikely in the current pricing environment). 	
	
In addition, we believe that financial sponsor ownership is likely to limit 	
PRA's willingness to sustain leverage below 4x, as we believe the sponsor 	
would likely use the substantial flexibility the new credit agreement offers 	
to use debt to fund dividends. We could lower the rating if we believed 	
leverage was likely to stay above 5x, which we think could happen if the 	
company undertakes a major debt-financed acquisition or dividend or if margins 	
deteriorate by about 350 basis points due to pricing pressures.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 	
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 	
	
	
Ratings List	
	
New Ratings	
	
Pharmaceutical Research Associates Inc. 	
 Corporate Credit Rating                    B+/Stable/--	
 $40 mil revolving credit fac due 2017      B+	
   Recovery Rating                          3	
 $370 mil term loan B due 2018              B+	
   Recovery Rating                          3	
 	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

