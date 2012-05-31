FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises DS Waters of America to 'B'
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 6:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises DS Waters of America to 'B'

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S.-based DS Waters of America Inc. has improved operating 	
performance and completed a recapitalization to refinance existing debt and 	
fund an acquisition. 	
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on DS Waters to 'B' from 	
'CCC+', and removing all ratings from CreditWatch. 	
     -- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that 	
operating performance will continue to strengthen and the company will 	
maintain adequate liquidity and improve credit measures.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on Atlanta-based DS Waters of America Inc. to 'B', from 'CCC+'. 	
The outlook is stable. About $465 million of total balance sheet debt was 	
outstanding at March 30, 2012. 	
	
We also affirmed the 'BB-' issue-level ratings on DS Waters' $365 million 	
first-lien senior secured credit facilities due August 2017. The recovery 	
rating remains '1', indicating our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) 	
recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. In addition, we 	
affirmed the 'CCC+' issue-level ratings on the company's $100 million of 	
second-lien credit facilities due February 2018. The recovery rating remains 	
'6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery.	
	
We withdrew the ratings on the company's existing $180 million senior secured 	
term loan due October 2012 upon closing of the new senior secured credit 	
facilities.	
	
Rationale	
The upgrade primarily reflects our belief that following DS Waters' recent 	
recapitalization, the company has an improved maturity profile, a stronger 	
balance sheet, and adequate liquidity, including expected financial covenant 	
cushion of more than 20%. The company used proceeds from its new first- and 	
second-lien term loans along with balance sheet cash to repay existing debt 	
and to fund the recent acquisition of Standard Coffee, a direct-delivery 	
provider of beverages and related products, for $75 million. We believe this 	
acquisition significantly improves the company's market position in the water 	
filtration and home office delivery (HOD) coffee segments. In addition, the 	
company's recapitalization plan included exchanging approximately $430 million 	
of new perpetual preferred equity for $430 million of payment-in-kind (PIK) 	
notes held by the company's preferred equity holders. While we recognize this 	
security provides the company with financial flexibility, we treat the 	
company's new preferred stock as debt for analytical purposes according to our 	
criteria. We estimate that pro forma for the Standard Coffee acquisition, 	
leverage will remain high and well over the indicative ratio of debt to EBITDA 	
of 5x or more for a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. We estimate 	
that debt to EBITDA will be about 7.4x when adjusted for treatment of the 	
company's new preferred equity as debt (or about 4x excluding preferred 	
stock), and will be less than 7x with the inclusion of acquisition synergies 	
(or close to 3.6x excluding preferred stock). 	
	
Our ratings on DS Waters reflect our view of the company's "highly leveraged" 	
financial risk profile and "vulnerable" business risk profile. Key credit 	
factors in our assessment of DS Waters' vulnerable business risk profile 	
include the company's narrow product focus and degree of competition from 	
other market participants, including Nestle and Culligan. We estimate that 	
sales are concentrated in the U.S. HOD water market, which accounts for a 	
significant portion of total revenues. Although the company has a large share 	
of the U.S. HOD water market, ranking first or second in 20 of the top 22 	
major U.S. metropolitan markets in which it operates, we believe the HOD 	
segment is mature and highly fragmented, with modest organic growth prospects 	
because demand for the company's product is susceptible to economic conditions 	
and environmental concerns. The company's financial performance in recent 	
quarters has shown improvement, after being hampered by a weak economy (which 	
has pressured volume) and higher commodity costs (including fuel and resins). 	
Operating performance has begun to improve in recent months, most notably with 	
respect to improvement in customer retention and new customer growth. 	
	
Despite continued raw material cost inflation, we believe DS Waters' credit 	
metrics will improve modestly over the next year with acquisition-related 	
EBITDA growth. Our forecast assumptions include:	
     -- Revenues increasing more than 14% in 2012, reflecting acquisition 	
contributions and improved net cooler rental customer growth. For 2013 we 	
forecast mid-single-digit percent revenue growth. 	
     -- We expect adjusted EBITDA margins will decline modestly in 2012, as 	
cost savings and acquisition synergies should largely offset input cost 	
inflation and higher sales and marketing investments. For 2013 we expect 	
modest margin expansion on operating leverage, acquisition synergies, and 	
growth in higher margin businesses. 	
     -- Capital expenditures of about $62 million for both 2012 and 2013. 	
     -- Discretionary free cash flow of about $14 million in 2012, growing to 	
close to $30 million in 2013.	
	
Based on our forecast, we estimate that by the end of 2012, adjusted leverage 	
will be about 7x (or less than 4x excluding preferred stock), and the ratio of 	
funds from operations (FFO) to total debt will be close to 8% (or more than 	
14% excluding preferred stock). We believe credit measures will be sustained 	
in the indicative ratio ranges for a highly leveraged financial risk profile, 	
which includes adjusted leverage above 5x and FFO to total debt below 12%.	
	
Liquidity	
We view DS Waters' liquidity as "adequate." We expect sources of liquidity 	
over the next 12 months will exceed its uses by more than 1.2x, and that net 	
sources will be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. Our view of 	
liquidity is also based on the following information and assumptions: 	
	
     -- On March 30, 2012, the company had cash and equivalents of about $17 	
million.	
     -- We expect free cash flow generation, balance sheet cash, and 	
availability under the company's $70 million asset-based revolving credit 	
facility (ABL; not rated) to be sufficient to cover working capital and 	
operational needs. 	
     -- We expect the company to generate about $65 million in FFO during 2012.	
     -- The ABL has a borrowing base calculated from advance rates on eligible 	
accounts receivable and inventory. The ABL contains a springing fixed charge 	
covenant of 1.1x tested when excess availability falls below 15% of the lesser 	
of total commitment size or the borrowing base. 	
     -- The company does not have any significant near-term debt maturities 	
until the first-lien term loans mature in 2017. Financial maintenance 	
covenants on the new senior secured credit facilities consist of maximum 	
leverage and minimum fixed charge coverage ratios, to be tested beginning the 	
second quarter of 2012. We believe covenant cushion will be in excess of 15%.	
     -- We believe the company has sound relationships with its banks. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
The issue-level ratings on DS Waters' $365 million first-lien senior secured 	
credit facilities due August 2017 is 'BB-', with a recovery rating of '1', 	
indicating our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in 	
the event of a payment default. The issue-level ratings for the company's $100 	
million of second-lien credit facilities due February 2018 is 'CCC+', with a 	
recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) 	
recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. For the complete 	
recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on DS Waters, to be 	
published following this report on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The ratings outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that DS Waters will 	
maintain adequate liquidity and continue to strengthen operating performance. 	
We expect credit measures to improve slightly over the near term as the 	
company realizes synergies from recent acquisitions, despite ongoing input 	
cost inflation. We could lower our ratings on DS Waters ratings if the company 	
is not able to sustain its improved operating performance, leverage increases 	
significantly, or the company is unable to maintain covenant cushion of 15%. 	
We believe this could happen in a scenario where sales declined by more than 	
10% and EBITDA margins deteriorate at least 200 basis points over the next 	
year, perhaps due to increased raw material cost inflation and an increase in 	
customer attrition rates. Although unlikely over the next 12 months, we could 	
raise the ratings if the company is able to substantially improve operating 	
performance and strengthen credit measures, including reducing adjusted 	
leverage closer to 5x.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 	
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Branded 	
Consumer Products Industry, Sept. 10, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Upgraded 	
                             To             From	
DS Waters of America Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating     B/Stable/--    CCC+/Watch Pos/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
DS Waters of America Inc.	
 Senior secured	
  $305 mil. first-lien 	
  term loan due 2017         BB-	
    Recovery rating          1	
  $60 mil. first-lien	
  delayed draw bank loan 	
  due 2017                   BB-	
    Recovery rating          1	
  $85 mil. second-lien 	
  term loan due 2018         CCC+	
    Recovery rating          6	
  $15 mil. second-lien	
  delayed draw bank loan	
  due 2018                   CCC+	
    Recovery rating          6	
	
Ratings Withdrawn	
                             To             From	
DS Waters of America Inc.	
 $180 mil. term loan B 	
 due 2012                    N.R.           B	
   Recovery rating           N.R.           1	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

