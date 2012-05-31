FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Plains End Financing, outlook stable
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 6:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Plains End Financing, outlook stable

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

May 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BB' rating on Plains End Financing,
LLC's (Plains End) $117.7 million ($107.5 million outstanding) senior secured
bonds (senior bonds), and 'B+' rating on the $20.3 million ($18.4 million
outstanding) subordinated secured notes (sub notes).  The affirmation and
maintained Stable Outlook on the senior bonds reflects the continued operating
stability and adequate financial coverage at the senior level to cover any
dispatch volatility. The sub note rating affirmation and Outlook revision to
Stable from Negative reflects the resolution of a property tax appeal with
certain municipal taxing districts and no draw on the debt service reserve for
2011. 	
	
KEY RATING DRIVERS	
	
--Tolling-Style Contracted Revenues: The project benefits from stable and 	
predictable revenues under two 20-year fixed price power purchase agreements 	
(PPAs) with a strong utility counterparty, Public Service Company of Colorado 	
(PSCo; rated 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook). Under the tolling-style agreements, 	
the project receives substantial capacity payments that account for 82% of 	
consolidated revenues and pass through all variable fuel expenses to PSCo.	
	
--Increased Dispatch Accelerates Maintenance: The project was designed to 	
provide backup generation for nearby wind projects due to the intermittency of 	
wind resource. The project faces accelerated major maintenance when the 	
volatility in wind causes the project to be dispatched at a rate higher than 	
anticipated. Dispatch has decreased from the 2008 high; however, the project is 	
still susceptible to decreased cash flow from accelerated major maintenance.	
	
--Refinance Risk Poses Threat: The 'B+' rating on the subordinate notes reflects	
the potential for refinance risk in 2023 if the project is unable to meet target	
amortization amounts. Under the Fitch rating case there is sufficient cushion to	
repay the sub notes by 2023 without the balloon payment that would result from 	
meeting only the minimum amortization payments. The project is current on all 	
target amortization. 	
	
--Operating Cost Stabilization: The project successfully appealed the 2010 	
property tax valuation and received a refund for taxes paid in 2011. Current 	
projections utilize the sponsor's expectation of property taxes going forward. 	
The tax resolution combined with a true up in operating costs under the new 	
regime provides more certainty for variable operating expenses going forward.	
	
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION	
	
--Sustained increased dispatch would accelerate major maintenance and negatively	
impact cash flow;	
	
--A significant change in operating expenses could positively or negatively 	
impact the project's ability to make debt service payments;	
	
--A shortfall in availability below 60% would result in termination of the PPAs 	
and would negatively impact the rating.	
	
SECURITY	
	
Plains End's obligations are jointly and severally guaranteed by operating 	
plants Plains End LLC (PEI) and Plains End II LLC (PEII). The obligations of the	
issuer and guarantors are secured by a first-priority perfected security 	
interest in favor of the collateral agent. The collateral includes all real and 	
personal property, all project documents and material agreements, all cash and 	
accounts, and all ownership interests in the issuer and guarantors.  The 	
collateral will be applied first to the senior secured bonds and then to the 	
subordinated secured notes.	
	
CREDIT UPDATE	
	
Operationally, the project has continued to maintain high availability with 	
consistent dispatch resulting in debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) consistent	
with Fitch's expectations for 2011. Plains End was previously involved in a 	
property tax appeal with certain municipal taxing districts. The appeal was 	
resolved successfully in 2011 and resulted in a rebate for taxes paid in 2011 	
based on the 2010 valuation. In 2012, the project will pay $2.9 million for the 	
2011 valuation year, which represents another decrease from the $3.4 million 	
paid in 2011. This resolution provides more certainty regarding operating 	
expenses going forward and allows the sub notes to be fully repaid by 2023 in 	
the Fitch rating case.	
	
Year to date 2012 capacity factor has been less than budgeted due to a mild 	
winter in the Rockies though dispatch has begun to pick up in May. The sponsor 	
expects the project to operate near the 8%-10% dispatch range going forward with	
600 MW additional solar and wind capacity coming online in PSCo during 2012. The	
region also had a 1,200 MW surplus in capacity in 2011. A lower dispatch level 	
helps to maintain project economics by keeping the maintenance cycle consistent 	
with projections.	
	
The consolidated availability factor has been above 99% since 2009, 	
demonstrating a strong operating profile. This stability helps to mitigate PPA 	
termination risk, wherein the PPAs may be terminated if availability falls below	
60%. The operator actively manages project performance and follows a major 	
maintenance schedule based on runtime.	
	
The resolution to the property tax appeal and its impact on assessed value 	
combined with a stabilization of capacity factors near 10% on a consolidated 	
basis provides for an improving debt service coverage profile during the life of	
the debt. 2011 was expected to be a low year in terms of DSCR with near 	
breakeven coverage in the Fitch rating case. The Fitch calculated 2011 DSCR was 	
1.13 times (x) at the senior level and 0.94x on a consolidated basis including 	
target amortization. Fitch notes that due to the timing of cash flow, the 	
project was able to service all target 2011 debt without drawing on the debt 	
service reserve.	
	
Plains End is indirectly owned 100% by Energy Investors Funds (EIF)-managed 	
funds following the acquisition of 20% of ownership interests from Cogentrix in 	
2011. Plains End was formed solely to own and develop two gas-fired peaking 	
projects, PEI and PEII, located in Arvada, Jefferson County, Colorado. The 	
plants are peaking facilities used primarily as a back-up for wind generation, 	
as well as other generation sources, in Colorado with a combined capacity of 	
228.6 MW. Combined cash flows from both plants service the obligations under the	
two bond issues. 	
	
PEI and PEII have long-term PPAs structured as tolling contracts with PSCo that 	
expire in 2028. Under the PPAs, PSCo has a right to all of the capacity, energy 	
and dispatch of the facilities. PEI and PEII receive capacity payments and 	
variable energy payments that generally reimburse their variable operating 	
expenses. 	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above	
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 	
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
