TEXT-S&P to hold teleconference on Metals & Mining June 7
#Basic Materials
May 31, 2012 / 6:46 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P to hold teleconference on Metals & Mining June 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services will hold a telephone conference
call on Thursday June 7, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time to
discuss the outlook, key credit drivers and recent developments in the Global
Metals & Mining Industry. Speakers on the conference call from Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services and their topic of discussion are detailed below:	
	
     -- European Metals & Mining: Andrey Nikolaev;	
     -- North America Steel & Coal: Marie Shmaruk;	
     -- Asia Pacific Base & Bulk Metals: May Zhong; and	
     -- Impact on China to Metals & Mining: Suzanne Smith.	
     After prepared remarks, the speakers and additional global team members 	
will be available to answer your questions regarding these industries and 	
other within the practice.	
If you have any specific questions that you would like to submit ahead of 	
time, please submit by sending an email to 	
eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com by Wednesday, June 6.	
Please note that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services offers all of its 	
broadcast teleconference calls to all interested participants on a 	
complimentary basis.	
     The teleconference will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m.  Please call at 	
least 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call to complete the 	
pre-call registration process.	
     Live Dial-in Numbers:	
     -- U.S./Canada Toll Free: 1-866-803-2143	
     -- U.S./Canada/All Others Toll: 1-210-795-1098	
     -- U.K. Toll Free: 0800-279-3953	
     -- U.K. Toll: 44-20-7108-6248	
     -- Conference ID#: 4088093	
     -- Passcode: METALS	
	
	
     Live and Replay Streaming Audio: The call will also be available live in 	
"listen-only" mode at www.events.standardandpoors.com for listeners with the 	
Real Player(tm) software, sound card, and speakers.  The Streaming Audio
playback 	
is available until Thursday, July 5, 2012.	
If you have any questions about the conference call, please e-mail: 	
eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com.	
    	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

