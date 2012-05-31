TEXT-S&P cuts FTS International LLC to 'B'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- We have reduced our EBITDA and profitability estimates for U.S. oilfield services company FTS International Services LLC (FTS) because significant capacity additions and rising costs combined with moderating demand are putting pressure on margins in the fracture stimulation services industry. -- As a result, we are lowering our corporate credit and term loan ratings on FTS to 'B' and lowering our rating on the company's senior unsecured debt to 'BB-'. -- Our negative outlook reflects the company's potential covenant violations, and our expectation that debt-to-EBITDA could exceed levels that are appropriate for the rating category. Rating Action On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Ft. Worth, Texas-based FTS International Services LLC (formerly known as Frac Tech Services LLC) to 'B' from 'B+'. The outlook is negative. We also lowered our issue rating on the company's senior unsecured debt to 'BB-' from 'BB'. The recovery rating remains '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for bondholders in the event of a payment default. We also lowered our issue rating on the term loan held at the company's parent, FTS International Inc. (FTI), to 'B' from 'B+'. The recovery rating remains '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for creditors in the event of a payment default. Rationale Significant capacity additions and rising costs combined with moderating U.S. demand due to low natural gas prices are putting pressure on margins in the fracture stimulation industry. As a pure-play fracturing services provider, FTS has already experienced lower margins over the past two quarters, and we have reduced our margin and EBITDA estimates for the remainder of 2012 and 2013. As a result, we expect credit protection measures at the end of 2013 to weaken beyond levels appropriate for the 'B+' rating category, and thus we are lowering the corporate credit rating on FTS to 'B'. Standard & Poor's corporate credit rating reflects FTS' "weak" business risk, "highly leveraged" financial risk, and "less than adequate" liquidity. The company is one of the top five fracturing service providers in North America. Fracturing (or fracking) services are primarily pressure-pumping services provided to exploration and production (E&P) companies in the oil and gas industry as part of well completion, and are subject to a high degree of demand and price volatility. Although FTS focuses on the fracking services product line, it also assembles fracking units, manufactures components, produces fracking chemicals and proppants (sand), and provides proppant logistics services (transportation and storage). We believe this vertical integration provides a competitive advantage by assuring timely deliveries, reducing maintenance downtime and avoiding the proppant delivery bottlenecks that have plagued others in the industry. However, in a market downturn the excess manufacturing, processing, and transportation capacity could lower margins. The weak business risk profile also reflects the highly cyclical and competitive nature of the industry. Demand for fracking services has increased significantly over the past few years, as E&P companies shifted to drilling more horizontal wells, drilling longer laterals, and completing more frac stages per well. Although fracking equipment was very tight in late 2010 and early 2011, significant additions to capacity during the past year and persistent low natural gas prices have led to about 20% year-over-year declines in pricing. In addition, shortage of a key fracking fluid ingredient, guar, has put upward pressure on costs. Thus, EBITDA margins for FTS have dropped to 22% in the first quarter ended March 31, 2012, from 40% in the first quarter 2011 and we expect them to continue to slide over the next few quarters. We characterize the company's financial risk profile as highly leveraged due to its willingness to increase debt in last year's buyout transaction (May 2011), aggressive fracking capacity growth in the first nine months of 2011, and the high degree of cash flow volatility in the oilfield services business. Although FTS had initially planned to IPO the company and paydown debt in late 2011, the offering was postponed due to market conditions, and we do not expect an IPO to occur this year. As a result, the company is carrying an above-average debt load relative to the volatility of cash flows. After revenue growth of 80% in 2011, we project revenues will decline by 5% to 10% in 2012 due to softer pricing partially offset by an increase in volume, and decline by about 5% again in 2013. In the first quarter of 2012, FTS' pricing (as measured by revenue per frac stage performed) dropped 20% year-over-year. EBITDA margins dropped to 22% in the first quarter of 2012 from 37% on average last year and we estimate EBITDA margins will average about 20% in 2012 and about 15% in 2013. We believe our lower 2013 EBITDA margin estimate accounts for the company's recontracting risk. While FTS currently has about 70% of its revenues under contract (including about 25% under an agreement with Chesapeake Energy (BB-/Negative/--), this percentage drops to just 35% in 2013, although many existing customers are likely to renew their contracts for 2013. However, Chesapeake has indicated publicly that it plans to reduce drilling capital by over $1 billion (13%) between 2012 and 2013, so its fracking needs are likely to drop. Based on these assumptions, we project FTS' debt to EBITDA will increase to 4.3x at year-end 2012 and to nearly 6.0x at year-end 2013, up from 2.3x at the end of 2011. Because of difficult industry conditions, FTS elected at the end of 2011 to stop manufacturing frac units for its own use. Consequently, we estimate capital expenditures will be between $150 million to 175 million this year, down from over $500 million in 2011. The company is also evaluating potential international joint ventures in Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia, which could expand the market for its fracking equipment and services. Liquidity We view FTS' liquidity as less than adequate. Key aspects of our assessment of liquidity include the following: -- We include the $1.4 billion term loan, held at parent company FTS International Inc., in our calculation of debt, and assume FTS pays the full interest due on this loan (about $82 million per year). -- The term loan has two financial covenants, which require the company to maintain a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 3.0x and an interest coverage ratio of greater than 2.5x. -- Based on our current projections, we estimate the company will breach its debt-to-EBITDA term loan covenant in the third quarter of 2012, barring a covenant waiver, an equity injection, or a capital restructuring. -- FTS has $197 million of cash as of March 31, 2012. -- The company has a $100 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2016, which was undrawn as of March 31, 2012. -- We assume capex of $170 million in 2012 and $110 million in 2013, and assume no growth in FTS' fracking capacity. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on FTS International to be published shortly on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. Outlook The negative outlook reflects FTS' potential covenant violations, and our expectation that debt-to-EBITDA could exceed levels that are appropriate for the rating category. Last year's aggressive buyout financing left the company with an above-average debt load relative to the extreme volatility of EBITDA and cash flows in the fracking industry. We could downgrade the company if leverage exceeds 6.0x for a sustained period--a scenario we think could occur if U.S. market fundamentals remain weak for more than one to two years and the company is unsuccessful in either expanding internationally or raising additional equity. We could revise the outlook to stable if the company is successful in resolving its potential covenant violations, and if U.S. market conditions improve above our current expectations and we believe these conditions will be sustainable. We could also revise the outlook to stable if the company is successful in meaningfully reducing its debt, potentially from an IPO or strategic investor. Ratings List Downgraded To From FTS International Services, LLC Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B+/Negative/-- Senior Unsecured BB- BB Recovery Rating 1 1 FTS International Inc. Senior Secured B B+ Recovery Rating 4 4 (Caryn Troike, New York Ratings Unit)