May 31, 2012 / 6:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts FTS International LLC to 'B'

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- We have reduced our EBITDA and profitability estimates for U.S. 	
oilfield services company FTS International Services LLC (FTS) because 	
significant capacity additions and rising costs combined with moderating 	
demand are putting pressure on margins in the fracture stimulation services 	
industry.	
     -- As a result, we are lowering our corporate credit and term loan 	
ratings on FTS to 'B' and lowering our rating on the company's senior 	
unsecured debt to 'BB-'.	
     -- Our negative outlook reflects the company's potential covenant 	
violations, and our expectation that debt-to-EBITDA could exceed levels that 	
are appropriate for the rating category.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 	
credit rating on Ft. Worth, Texas-based FTS International Services LLC 	
(formerly known as Frac Tech Services LLC) to 'B' from 'B+'. The outlook is 	
negative.	
	
We also lowered our issue rating on the company's senior unsecured debt to 	
'BB-' from 'BB'. The recovery rating remains '1', indicating our expectation 	
of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for bondholders in the event of a payment 	
default.  	
	
We also lowered our issue rating on the term loan held at the company's 	
parent, FTS International Inc. (FTI), to 'B' from 'B+'. The recovery rating 	
remains '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for 	
creditors in the event of a payment default.  	
	
Rationale	
Significant capacity additions and rising costs combined with moderating U.S. 	
demand due to low natural gas prices are putting pressure on margins in the 	
fracture stimulation industry.  As a pure-play fracturing services provider, 	
FTS has already experienced lower margins over the past two quarters, and we 	
have reduced our margin and EBITDA estimates for the remainder of 2012 and 	
2013. As a result, we expect credit protection measures at the end of 2013 to 	
weaken beyond levels appropriate for the 'B+' rating category, and thus we are 	
lowering the corporate credit rating on FTS to 'B'. 	
	
Standard & Poor's corporate credit rating reflects FTS' "weak" business risk, 	
"highly leveraged" financial risk, and "less than adequate" liquidity. The 	
company is one of the top five fracturing service providers in North America. 	
Fracturing (or fracking) services are primarily pressure-pumping services 	
provided to exploration and production (E&P) companies in the oil and gas 	
industry as part of well completion, and are subject to a high degree of 	
demand and price volatility. Although FTS focuses on the fracking services 	
product line, it also assembles fracking units, manufactures components, 	
produces fracking chemicals and proppants (sand), and provides proppant 	
logistics services (transportation and storage). We believe this vertical 	
integration provides a competitive advantage by assuring timely deliveries, 	
reducing maintenance downtime and avoiding the proppant delivery bottlenecks 	
that have plagued others in the industry. However, in a market downturn the 	
excess manufacturing, processing, and transportation capacity could lower 	
margins.  	
	
The weak business risk profile also reflects the highly cyclical and 	
competitive nature of the industry. Demand for fracking services has increased 	
significantly over the past few years, as E&P companies shifted to drilling 	
more horizontal wells, drilling longer laterals, and completing more frac 	
stages per well. Although fracking equipment was very tight in late 2010 and 	
early 2011, significant additions to capacity during the past year and 	
persistent low natural gas prices have led to about 20% year-over-year 	
declines in pricing. In addition, shortage of a key fracking fluid ingredient, 	
guar, has put upward pressure on costs. 	
Thus, EBITDA margins for FTS have dropped to 22% in the first quarter ended 	
March 31, 2012, from 40% in the first quarter 2011 and we expect them to 	
continue to slide over the next few quarters. 	
	
We characterize the company's financial risk profile as highly leveraged due 	
to its willingness to increase debt in last year's buyout transaction (May 	
2011), aggressive fracking capacity growth in the first nine months of 2011, 	
and the high degree of cash flow volatility in the oilfield services business. 	
Although FTS had initially planned to IPO the company and paydown debt in late 	
2011, the offering was postponed due to market conditions, and we do not 	
expect an IPO to occur this year. As a result, the company is carrying an 	
above-average debt load relative to the volatility of cash flows.  	
	
After revenue growth of 80% in 2011, we project revenues will decline by 5% to 	
10% in 2012 due to softer pricing partially offset by an increase in volume, 	
and decline by about 5% again in 2013. In the first quarter of 2012, FTS' 	
pricing (as measured by revenue per frac stage performed) dropped 20% 	
year-over-year. EBITDA margins dropped to 22% in the first quarter of 2012 	
from 37% on average last year and we estimate EBITDA margins will average 	
about 20% in 2012 and about 15% in 2013. We believe our lower 2013 EBITDA 	
margin estimate accounts for the company's recontracting risk. While FTS 	
currently has about 70% of its revenues under contract (including about 25% 	
under an agreement with Chesapeake Energy (BB-/Negative/--), this percentage 	
drops to just 35% in 2013, although many existing customers are likely to 	
renew their contracts for 2013. However, Chesapeake has indicated publicly 	
that it plans to reduce drilling capital by over $1 billion (13%) between 2012 	
and 2013, so its fracking needs are likely to drop. Based on these 	
assumptions, we project FTS' debt to EBITDA will increase to 4.3x at year-end 	
2012 and to nearly 6.0x at year-end 2013, up from 2.3x at the end of 2011.  	
	
Because of difficult industry conditions, FTS elected at the end of 2011 to 	
stop manufacturing frac units for its own use. Consequently, we estimate 	
capital expenditures will be between $150 million to 175 million this year, 	
down from over $500 million in 2011. The company is also evaluating potential 	
international joint ventures in Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia, 	
which could expand the market for its fracking equipment and services. 	
	
Liquidity	
We view FTS' liquidity as less than adequate. Key aspects of our assessment of 	
liquidity include the following:	
	
     -- We include the $1.4 billion term loan, held at parent company FTS 	
International Inc., in our calculation of debt, and assume FTS pays the full 	
interest due on this loan (about $82 million per year).	
     -- The term loan has two financial covenants, which require the company 	
to maintain a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 3.0x and an interest coverage 	
ratio of greater than 2.5x. 	
     -- Based on our current projections, we estimate the company will breach 	
its debt-to-EBITDA term loan covenant in the third quarter of 2012, barring a 	
covenant waiver, an equity injection, or a capital restructuring.	
     -- FTS has $197 million of cash as of March 31, 2012.	
     -- The company has a $100 million revolving credit facility maturing in 	
2016, which was undrawn as of March 31, 2012.	
     -- We assume capex of $170 million in 2012 and $110 million in 2013, and 	
assume no growth in FTS' fracking capacity. 	
	
 	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on FTS 	
International to be published shortly on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal. 	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects FTS' potential covenant violations, and our 	
expectation that debt-to-EBITDA could exceed levels that are appropriate for 	
the rating category.	
Last year's aggressive buyout financing left the company with an above-average 	
debt load relative to the extreme volatility of EBITDA and cash flows in the 	
fracking industry. We could downgrade the company if leverage exceeds 6.0x for 	
a sustained period--a scenario we think could occur if U.S. market 	
fundamentals remain weak for more than one to two years and the company is 	
unsuccessful in either expanding internationally or raising additional equity. 	
 	
	
We could revise the outlook to stable if the company is successful in 	
resolving its potential covenant violations, and if U.S. market conditions 	
improve above our current expectations and we believe these conditions will be 	
sustainable. We could also revise the outlook to stable if the company is 	
successful in meaningfully reducing its debt, potentially from an IPO or 	
strategic investor. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Standard & Poor's Lowers Its U.S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil 	
Price Assumptions Are Unchanged, April 18, 2012	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Revises Key Ratios Used 	
In Global Corporate Ratings Analysis, Dec. 28, 2011	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded	
                                        To                 From	
FTS International Services, LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Negative/--      B+/Negative/--	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB-                BB	
  Recovery Rating                       1                  1	
	
FTS International Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         B                  B+	
  Recovery Rating                       4                  4	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
