#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 7:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rate Comstock Resources proposed notes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'B-' (one notch below the corporate credit rating) issue-level rating to
Comstock Resources Inc.'s proposed $250 million senior unsecured note
offering due 2020. We have assigned a '5' recovery rating to this debt,
indicating our expectation of negligible (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of
payment default. 	
	
The 'B-' issue rating incorporates our expectation that the company will use 	
the proceeds to partly pay down the $610 million balance under its revolving 	
credit facility (as of March 31, 2012), thereby improving its liquidity to 	
"adequate" from "less than adequate", in our view. Incorporating the notes 	
issuance, debt paydown, recent asset sales, and associated borrowing base 	
reductions, we estimate Comstock's liquidity would exceed $300 million, 	
compared with about $94 million as of March 31, 2012.  	
	
Our 'B' corporate credit rating and negative outlook on Frisco, Texas-based 	
Comstock Resources remain unchanged. The ratings reflect our expectation that 	
natural gas prices will remain weak, which will pressure the company's 	
profitability, while it shifts capital to oil projects; its small and 	
geographically concentrated reserve base; its competitive cost structure; and 	
experienced management team.  Our negative outlook reflects the company's 	
"less-than-adequate" liquidity (currently) and weaker credit measures for 2012 	
and beyond. Near-term improvement in liquidity hinges upon the successful 	
completion of the company's proposed notes offering.  	
	
We would revise the outlook to stable if this deal gets done on acceptable 	
terms as it will address our concerns about the company's tight liquidity to 	
fund its oil development expansion.  We could lower the rating if the company 	
is unsuccessful in raising sufficient capital and liquidity deteriorates 	
further. (For the complete credit rating rationale, see the research update on 	
Comstock Resources published May 8, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)	
	
RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009.	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008.	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Comstock Resources Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating                   B/Negative/--	
	
New rating	
 Proposed $250 mil sr unsecd nts due 2020  B- 	
  Recovery rating                          5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
