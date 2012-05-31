FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 7:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Express Scripts Holding 'BBB+'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview	
     -- Express Scripts Holding Co. (formerly Aristotle Holdings Inc.,
a subsidiary of Express Scripts Inc.) has become the parent company of Express 	
Scripts Inc. and Medco Health Solutions Inc. following the acquisition of 	
Medco by Express Scripts.	
     -- We are assigning a 'BBB+' corporate credit rating to Express Scripts 	
Holding Co.	
     -- Separately, the corporate credit ratings on Express Scripts Inc. and 	
Medco Health Solutions Inc. will be withdrawn at the same time.	
     -- Our outlook on Express Scripts Holding Co. is negative, reflecting 	
numerous integration challenges the company will face while its credit metrics 	
are stretched.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB+' 	
corporate credit rating to St. Louis-based pharmacy benefit management (PBM) 	
services provider Express Scripts Holding Co. The corporate credit ratings on 	
Express Scripts Inc. and Medco Health Solutions Inc. will be withdrawn. The 	
rating action follows the acquisition of Medco Health Solutions by Express 	
Scripts and the subsequent failure of an injunction to block the deal by the 	
National Association of Chain Drug Stores, the National Community Pharmacists 	
Association, and independent pharmacies. All of our issue-level ratings for 	
Express Scripts Holding Co. are unchanged. The rating outlook is negative.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on St. Louis-based pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services 	
provider Express Scripts Holding Co. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings 	
Services' expectations for low-single-digit organic revenue growth in 2012, 	
with slightly improved margins when adjusted for unusual items. We believe the 	
sluggish U.S. economy will pressure drug utilization and growth in members 	
covered by plan sponsor clients, resulting in relatively low organic revenue 	
growth. Sales will be further pressured by the ongoing conversion of branded 	
drugs to generics, which hurt sales but generally results in increased profits 	
and cash flow. We expect some sales dip from the inability of Express Scripts 	
and customer Walgreens to reach an agreement on a new contract; the old one 	
expired Jan. 1, 2012. While we suspect many Express Scripts' customers using 	
Walgreens pharmacies will seek other in-network pharmacies, some customer loss 	
is likely. Our assessment of Express Scripts includes a "satisfactory" 	
business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile.	
	
Adjusted EBITDA margins steadily increased to 5.8% for the year ended 2011 	
from 5.5% one year earlier, partially because of the trend of drugs going 	
generic and increases in higher-profit mail-order prescriptions. We expect 	
these trends to continue to improve margins in 2012 and beyond. Express 	
Scripts is one of the largest providers in the specialty pharmacy services 	
business; these chronic drugs provide relatively stable revenues, and could be 	
more profitable if biosimilars are readily available in future.	
	
Express Scripts' completed its acquisition of Medco Health Solutions Inc. on 	
April 2, 2012 for $29.1 billion. The acquisition introduces integration risk, 	
in addition to a temporarily stretched financial risk profile. Express Scripts 	
will need to rationalize the combined back-office functions, distribution 	
capabilities, and claims adjudication platforms while maintaining its existing 	
customer base. We believe the acquisition can bolster the company's market 	
position and diversify its customer base, and improve Express Scripts' 	
negotiating leverage with manufacturers and retail pharmacies.	
	
Express Scripts' "satisfactory" business risk profile (as we define the term) 	
is supported by its solid position in the growing PBM industry and long-term 	
trends toward generic and mail-order drugs. Despite Express Scripts' solid 	
customer retention (in excess of 95%), the industry remains highly 	
competitive. Clients increasingly focus on controlling rising drug spending 	
and expect PBMs to achieve cost savings for them. Pricing could come under 	
pressure as commercial and government payors try to offset rising health care 	
costs, in particular for prescription drugs. Roughly one-third of Express 	
Scripts' clients are up for renewal every year; however, its 10-year contract 	
with WellPoint for the NextRx business skews this estimate downward. 	
	
We remain alert to potential shifts in the PBM industry, such as direct 	
government negotiations of drug prices, which could reduce the added value 	
PBMs provide and pressure margins. We note, however, that past regulatory 	
efforts did little to slow the PBM industry's growth or profitability. We are 	
not aware of anything in the 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act 	
that would negatively alter the PBM business model when implemented. In fact, 	
the industry could eventually benefit from approximately 32 million newly 	
insured customers, although we do not expect a significant ramp-up in 	
enrollment before 2014, when federal incentives take effect.	
	
Our ratings reflect the company's "intermediate" financial risk profile. Pro 	
forma for the Medco acquisition, we estimate that leverage is above 3x; an 	
intermediate financial risk profile is partially defined as debt to EBITDA of 	
2x to 3x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 30% to 45%. However, we 	
believe the company will quickly repay debt and return to its stated 	
debt-to-EBITDA target of 1x to 2x within 18 to 24 months of the acquisition, 	
which would likely cause us to view the company's financial risk profile as 	
"modest". A modest financial risk profile is partially defined as debt to 	
EBITDA of 1.5x to 2x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 45% to 60%.	
	
Liquidity	
We currently view Express Scripts' liquidity as "strong", with sources of cash 	
likely to exceed mandatory uses of cash over the next 12 to 24 months. 	
Relevant aspects of Express Scripts' liquidity are:	
     -- Sources of liquidity will exceed uses by more than 1.5x.	
     -- Sources of liquidity as of March 31, 2012, included cash on hand of 	
$9.6 billion; however, most of this was used to fund the Medco acquisition.	
     -- We expect Express Scripts to maintain roughly $2 billion of cash on 	
its balance sheet.	
     -- We expect more than $3 billion of operating cash flow in 2012, and 	
more than $4 billion of operating cash flow in 2013, the first full year of 	
the combined entity.	
     -- We expect the company to maintain significant availability under its 	
$1.5 billion revolver maturing in August 2016.	
     -- We expect future uses of cash to include annual capital expenditures 	
of about $350 million, although 2012 could be slightly higher because of 	
integration expenses.	
     -- We believe Express Scripts will repurchase very little of its common 	
stock until its debt leverage returns to historical levels after the Medco 	
acquisition.	
     -- The company is subject to 3.5x minimum interest coverage and 3.5x 	
maximum leverage covenants.	
     -- We expect operating performance to remain well above covenant levels, 	
and expect ongoing access to capital markets to accommodate maturing debt.	
Outlook	
Our rating outlook on Express Scripts is negative. We believe its decision to 	
partly fund the Medco acquisition with equity will keep debt leverage at a 	
manageable, but high, level in the near term. Still, the company will face a 	
number of integration challenges while its financial risk profile is 	
stretched. We could lower our ratings on Express Scripts if we do not believe 	
debt leverage will fall below 2x within 18 to 24 months after the acquisition. 	
This could be caused by substantial missteps in the integration of claims 	
adjudication platforms or unanticipated contract losses. We could revise our 	
outlook to stable if the company is on a trajectory to reduce debt leverage to 	
1x to 2x within two years, and rationalizes the combined back-office 	
functions, distribution capabilities, and claims adjudication platforms while 	
maintaining its existing customer base.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Express Scripts Holding Company	
New Ratings	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB+/Negative/--   	
	
Ratings Unchanged	
Senior Unsecured                        BBB+               	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

