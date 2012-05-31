FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Gaylord Entertainment ratings not affected
May 31, 2012

TEXT-S&P: Gaylord Entertainment ratings not affected

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its corporate
credit rating on Nashville, Tenn.-based Gaylord Entertainment Co. 
(B+/Stable/--) is not currently affected by Gaylord's agreement to sell the
Gaylord Hotels brand and management rights for its four Gaylord-branded hotels
to Marriott International Inc. for $210 million. Gaylord will continue
to own its hotel properties and other businesses, and will reorganize and elect
to be treated as a real estate investment trust (REIT) effective Jan. 1, 2013.
The agreement calls for Marriott to manage the hotels for an initial 35-year
term, and for Gaylord to pay a base management fee equal to 2% of revenue and an
incentive fee based upon hotel profitability. 	
	
We believe Gaylord's hotels may achieve some added revenue benefit as a part 	
of Marriott's system, but as compensation Gaylord will pay annual fees of 	
about $25 million in 2013. However, these fee payments should not have a 	
negative impact on Gaylord's annual cash flow, because of estimated synergies 	
stemming from the reduction of corporate, technology, and reservation systems 	
costs. Additionally, Gaylord will incur an estimated $55 million in one-time 	
conversion, transaction, and severance expenses (to achieve cost synergies), 	
an estimated $90 million one-time dividend of the company's undistributed 	
earnings and profits in order to convert to REIT status, and an approximately 	
$50 million tax payment related to the sale proceeds. In our view, these cash 	
outflows are covered by the $210 million in proceeds from the transaction. 	
	
In addition, Gaylord will begin paying 90% of its pre-tax income as a common 	
dividend once it reorganizes as a REIT, restricting its ability to use free 	
cash flow to reduce leverage and acquire hotels in the future. We expect 	
Gaylord largely will use some combination of debt and equity issuance in 	
future periods to potentially acquire hotels. Somewhat mitigating this risk 	
factor, Gaylord also said it will no longer view large-scale development as a 	
growth strategy because of its anticipated REIT status; it therefore will not 	
proceed with the $800 million Colorado project in the form previously 	
anticipated. Gaylord will consider how the project can be completed with a 	
minimal financial commitment during the development phase. 	
	
As a result of the aforementioned, we do not believe Gaylord's EBITDA or 	
liquidity will be hurt by the transaction. Our current base-case expectations 	
are that Gaylord's leverage will improve to around 5x and EBITDA coverage of 	
interest expense will improve to around 3x in 2012--credit measures that are 	
good for the current rating. By comparison, our credit measure thresholds for 	
Gaylord at the current rating are for leverage under 6x and coverage of 	
interest expense above 2x. Although we believe Gaylord is likely to use its 	
debt capacity to pursue hotel acquisitions in future periods, we expect 	
Gaylord to maintain credit measures in line with the current rating.

