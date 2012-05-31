FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates SLM Private Education Loan Trust 2012-C notes
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 8:25 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates SLM Private Education Loan Trust 2012-C notes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

OVERVIEW	
     -- SLM Private Education Loan Trust 2012-C's issuance is an ABS 	
securitization backed by a pool of private student loans.	
     -- We assigned our ratings to the class A notes.	
     -- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit support, 	
payment structure, pool characteristics, and timely interest and principal 	
payments, among other factors.	
    	
     May 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to
SLM Private Education Loan Trust 2012-C's student loan-backed notes (see list).	
	
The note issuance is an asset-backed securitization backed by a pool of 	
private student loans.	
	
The ratings reflect our view of:	
     -- The availability of approximately 45.70%-48.85% credit support (based 	
on the stressed break-even cash flow scenarios). This credit support level 	
provides coverage of 4.1x-4.4x our 11.00%-11.50% expected net loss range;	
     -- The transaction's payment structure, which builds 	
overcollateralization to 40.00% from 25.17% at closing. The 	
overcollateralization is defined as the excess of the total assets over the 	
notes divided by the total assets. The total assets include the loan pool and 	
the fully funded, nondeclining reserve account, which equals 0.25% of the 	
initial loan balance;	
     -- The pool characteristics, including a weighted average FICO score of 	
737 at the time of the loan application and co-borrowers on 79.06% of the 	
loans;	
     -- The timely interest and principal payments by the final maturity date 	
made in the cash flow runs that simulated our 'AAA' rating stress scenarios;	
     -- A scenario analysis, which indicates that under moderately stressful 	
economic conditions (defined as about 2.1x the expected defaults) the ratings 	
would not decline more than one rating category in the first year, which is 	
consistent with our credit stability criteria; and	
     -- The transaction's legal structure.	
 	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
 	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities.	
	
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 	
RATINGS ASSIGNED	
SLM Private Education Loan Trust 2012-C  	
Class       Rating         Amount	

A-1         AAA (sf)       781.00	
A-2         AAA (sf)       354.00

