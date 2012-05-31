FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Sugarhouse HSP Gaming outlook to positive
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 8:30 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Sugarhouse HSP Gaming outlook to positive

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

May 31 - Overview	
     -- Philadelphia-based casino operator Sugarhouse HSP Gaming Prop. Mezz 	
L.P.'s (HSP) has performed well in its first full year of operations. 	
     -- We are affirming all ratings on the company, including our 'B-' 	
corporate credit rating, and revising our rating outlook to positive from 	
negative.  	
     -- The positive rating outlook reflects our belief that ratings upside 	
potential exists for HSP, despite the increased competition in the region or a 	
contemplated expansion of the property.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services revised its rating outlook 	
on Sugarhouse HSP Gaming Prop. Mezz L.P., the owner and operator of Sugarhouse 	
Casino in Philadelphia, to positive from negative, and affirmed our 'B-' 	
corporate credit rating on the company. We also affirmed our 'B-' issue-level 	
rating on the company's senior secured notes, with a recovery rating of '3', 	
indicating our expectations for meaningful (50-70%) recovery in the event of a 	
payment default.  	
	
Rationale	
Our outlook revision to positive from negative reflects solid operating 	
metrics during the casino's ramp up period since opening in September 2010. 	
Slot win per unit has grown to the high $200 area, in line with the casino's 	
two primary competitors, Parx Casino and Harrah's Chester, albeit from 	
substantially fewer slots. In addition, Sugarhouse's fair share of table 	
revenue has substantially exceeded that of its competitors since opening. 	
These metrics have supported improvements to credit measures that, together 	
with the high quality of the property, we view as sustainable, despite 	
increased competition in the region. Further, we believe that credit measures 	
could support a higher rating, even in the event that an expansion of the 	
property is pursued, as currently contemplated. 	
	
Our 'B-' corporate credit rating reflects our assessment of the company's 	
business risk profile as "weak" and our assessment of the company's financial 	
risk profile as "highly leveraged," according to our criteria. 	
	
Our assessment of HSP's business risk profile as weak reflects its limited 	
operating history, reliance on a single property for cash flow generation and 	
the highly competitive dynamics in the region. In addition to competition 	
within the Philadelphia market, including the recently opened gaming capacity 	
at Valley Forge Convention Center, we believe the recent opening of the Revel 	
Resort in Atlantic City could pressure performance. Despite ongoing 	
legislative debate over an additional gaming license in Philadelphia, we 	
believe it is increasingly unlikely that a property will open over the 	
intermediate term.	
	
Our assessment of HSG's financial profile as highly leveraged reflects 	
adjusted leverage that we expect to remain above 5x given accreting PIK debt 	
in the company's capital structure, as well as our expectation that the 	
company will likely finance a portion of its planned expansion of the property 	
with debt. 	
	
While year to date gaming metrics were strong, we expect performance to be 	
somewhat pressured in the second half of 2012 following the opening of Revel. 	
We are incorporating into our rating an expectation that slightly less than 	
10% of revenue would be at risk and that the company will moderately increase 	
promotional spending. Based on these assumptions, and incorporating strong 	
performance thus far in 2012 we expect EBITDA to decline in the low- to 	
mid-single-digit area in 2012, resulting in leverage in the low 5x area and 	
interest coverage remaining over 2x. While there are preferred interests in 	
HSP's capital structure held by the company's primary shareholder, we view 	
these instruments as essentially benign in the intermediate term as they do 	
not carry mandatory redemption provisions or maturity dates and are not 	
redeemable. Including this debt, leverage is in excess of 9x and EBITDA 	
coverage of interest is about 1x. 	
	
The property represents the smallest gaming floor in the Pennsylvania market 	
(excluding resort casinos), but management plans to expand, with construction 	
possibly beginning as early as late-2012, if necessary approvals are obtained. 	
The expansion, which would likely be funded with additional senior debt, 	
contemplates additional table games (taking the total to 80, up from 53 at the 	
end of October), a poker room, 400 additional slots, new dining amenities, and 	
the construction of a parking garage. Given the property's strong table game 	
metrics (WPUD has been trending over $4,000), we believe it would benefit from 	
the addition of incremental table game positions. However, we believe 	
management may be challenged to generate sufficient demand for the proposed 	
growth in slot positions. Our preliminary expectation is that the expansion 	
could provide up to $20 million of incremental EBITDA, and that associated 	
incremental debt would result in leverage approaching 6x during the 	
construction period.	
	
Liquidity	
Based on its likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months, 	
HSP has an "adequate" liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Our 	
assessment of HSP's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations 	
and assumptions:	
     -- Based on our current performance expectations, we expect HSP's sources 	
of liquidity to exceed its uses by over 1.2x (assuming that the commencement 	
of the proposed expansion plans is contingent upon the completion of a future 	
debt offering). 	
     -- We expect net sources of cash to be positive, even if forecasted 	
EBITDA falls 15% short of our current expectations.  	
	
Beyond cash generated from operations, additional liquidity is provided by 	
HSP's $10 million revolving credit facility, which contains a fixed-charge 	
covenant of 1.15 to 1.00. Given our performance expectations and allowable 	
add-backs to EBITDA per the bank agreement, we believe there will be 	
sufficient cushion relative to this measure for 2012.	
	
Outlook	
The positive rating outlook reflects our view that credit measures are 	
currently supportive of a higher rating. An upgrade would be hinged on further 	
clarity on the size and timing of the company's expansion plans and details 	
around the financing plans. We could revise the outlook to stable if HSG 	
assumes more debt than we currently expect to fund the construction of the 	
expansion or pursues a dividend in conjunction with the expansion.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For 	
Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Sugarhouse HSP Gaming Prop. Mezz. L.P.	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Corporate Credit Rating                 B-/Positive/--     B-/Negative/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
Sugarhouse HSP Gaming Prop. Mezz. L.P.	
 Senior Secured	
  Local Currency                        B-                 	
  Recovery Rating                       3 	
	
Sugarhouse HSP Gaming Finance Corp.	
 Senior Secured	
  Local Currency                        B-                 	
  Recovery Rating                       3 	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

