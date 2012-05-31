FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Compania de Petroleos de Chile Copec rating
May 31, 2012

TEXT-S&P cuts Compania de Petroleos de Chile Copec rating

Overview	
     -- Chile-based fuel distributor Compania de Petroleos de Chile Copec 	
S.A.'s financial profile has weakened after it partly debt financed an 	
additional stake in Organizacion Terpel.	
     -- We have revised its financial risk profile to "intermediate" from 	
"modest."	
     -- We lowered our rating on the company to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will keep 	
a financial performance commensurate with our expectations for its financial 	
risk profile.	
	
 	
Rating Action	
On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on 	
Compania de Petroleos de Chile Copec S.A. (Copec) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. The 	
outlook is stable. 	
	
Rationale	
The rating action reflects the downward revision of our assessment of Copec's 	
financial risk profile to "intermediate" from "modest." In our view, the debt 	
the company raised to finance the acquisition of a controlling stake in 	
Colombia's largest fuel distributor Organizacion Terpel (Terpel) would 	
continue to result in cash-flow protection metrics more aligned with an 	
"intermediate" financial risk profile. Particularly, we expect consolidated 	
funds from operations (FFO) to debt and consolidated debt to EBITDA in the 	
25%-35% and 2.5x-3.0x ranges, respectively, in 2012 and 2013. 	
	
We continue to assess Copec's business risk profile as "satisfactory." We 	
expect Copec to continue benefiting from its dominant market position in the 	
Chilean fuel distribution sector, both retail and wholesale. Its well-known 	
brand, good operating and logistical practices, nationwide coverage, and 	
ability to successfully transfer price risk to customers for relatively stable 	
profit margins support this market position. In addition, with the 	
incorporation of Terpel, Copec had diversified its revenue mix, with 	
approximately 34% of revenues and 46% of EBITDA in 2011 coming from 	
international markets, mainly Colombia (BBB-/Stable/--). Colombia presents a 	
higher growth potential than Chile, mainly driven by lower motorization rates 	
and higher needs for infrastructure investments. 	
	
We now view Copec and Terpel as integrated companies, given the high degree of 	
influence and the significant effective share that Copec has on Terpel. We 	
expect Copec's consolidated EBITDA generation to range between $550 million 	
and $600 million in 2012 and 2013. This would support a consolidated cash flow 	
from operations of more than $300 million. However, this depends on final 	
working capital needs, which in turn will be affected mostly by the level of 	
activity in the wholesale division, which has longer collection periods than 	
in the retail segment. At the same time, we incorporate in our analysis 	
Terpel's divestiture of its Chilean operations in 2013 for about $320 million, 	
which Terpel would use to cancel debt. A lower debt coupled with increasing 	
EBITDA generation would improve Copec's consolidated credit metrics through 	
2013. Our base case suggests debt to EBITDA near 2.5x and FFO to debt in 	
excess of 30%, compared with 3.5x (consolidated figure was below 3x) and 17%, 	
respectively, for 2011. 	
	
Copec is a privately held company, wholly owned by Chile-based Empresas Copec 	
S.A. (BBB+/Stable/--). Under its retail division, Copec commands about 55% of 	
the retail fuel distribution market in Chile. The company distributes mainly 	
gasoline, kerosene, and lubricants through its distribution network of 621 	
owned gas stations, 70 Pronto convenience stores, and 200 Punto stores that 	
sell lubricants under the Mobil and Esso brands. Copec also distributes jet, 	
fuel, and diesel oil, and heavy fuels to Chilean industrial companies, and 	
controls about 67% of this market. Copec's key assets also comprise 17 storage 	
plants.	
	
Copec has a 58.9% indirect controlling stake in Terpel, the market leader in 	
the Colombian fuel distribution market and has presence in the fuel 	
distribution markets of Panama, Ecuador, Chile, Peru, and Mexico through a 	
network of 2,197 fuel stations.	
	
Liquidity	
We assess Copec's liquidity position as "adequate." The following aspects are 	
incorporated in our assessment of the company's liquidity profile: 	
     -- We expect that sources of liquidity will exceed uses by at least 1.2x 	
in the next 12 months;	
     -- We believe that sources would continue to exceed uses even if EBITDA 	
declines 15%;	
     -- As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company was in compliance with, and had room 	
under, financial covenants (net debt to equity below 1.2x and EBITDA interest 	
coverage above 2x); and	
     -- We believe Copec would be able to absorb high-impact, low probability 	
events, with limited need for refinancing. In addition, the company has sound 	
relationship with banks. 	
	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had consolidated cash balances of $408 	
million compared with short-term debt of $312 million. We expect Copec to 	
generate consolidated FFO of at least $400 million which would be used mostly 	
to fund capital expenditures and working capital needs of about $250 million 	
and pay dividends at about 50% of net income. 	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that in the next 18 months Copec 	
will keep a financial performance commensurate with our expectations for its 	
financial risk profile, with consolidated debt to EBITDA of less than 3x over 	
the cycle and consolidated FFO to debt of more than 30%. Our ratings also 	
incorporate our understanding that Terpel would sell its subsidiary in Chile 	
and would use the proceeds to cancel Terpel's debt. We might raise the rating 	
on the company if it improves its financial profile, such as consolidated debt 	
to EBITDA of less than 2x or consolidated FFO to debt of more than 45%.	
	
Related Criteria And Research 	
     -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors for Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Ratings Criteria, April 15, 2008	
	
	
	
Ratings List	
Compania de Petroleos de Chile S.A.	
                               To               From	
  Corporate credit rating      BBB/Stable/--    BBB+/Stable/--	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

