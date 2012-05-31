TEXT-Fitch says Marriott rtgs unaffected by Gaylord acquisition

May 31 - The ratings of Marriott International, Inc. (Marriott) are unaffected following the announcement of Marriott acquiring the Gaylord hotels brand for $210 million, according to Fitch Ratings. The transaction is contingent on Gaylord Entertainment's shareholders approving the company's conversion in to real estate investment trust (REIT). A full list of Marriott's current ratings follows at the end of the release. This transaction fits in with Marriott's long-term focus on a capital-efficient, asset-light, recurring-fee business model. Gaylord will continue to own the existing Gaylord hotels, and Marriott will manage the four properties under management agreements with an initial term of 35 years. Marriott is expected to receive base management fees of 2% of revenues in addition to incentive fees. The Gaylord branded hotels consist of 'big-box' convention centers and resorts that focus on large, upscale meetings. Fitch believes the properties will be complementary to Marriott's group business focus and benefit from Marriott's reservation and loyalty programs. Fitch does not expect any material investment costs beyond the $210 million. Fitch does recognize the potential for Marriott to support some future expansion through typical loan commitments or sliver investments, which Marriott has done in the past and is consistent with its capital efficient business model. Fitch monitors these potential commitments as part of its contingency risk analysis. Liquidity Profile Marriott's liquidity position is supported by its revolving facility availability of $1.6 billion (less letters of credit and commercial paper outstanding) and its first quarter 2012 cash balance of $290 million. Fitch expects the company to generate free cash flow of at least $300 million in 2012, despite the potential for increased investment spending, providing some financial flexibility for continued share repurchase activity. Minimal Leverage Impact The transaction will have minimal impact on leverage, and the $210 million investment is consistent with the company's financial policies and business model, so it is incorporated within the current ratings. Fitch calculates 1Q'12 lease-adjusted leverage of roughly 2.8x, within Fitch's target of 3.0x for a 'BBB' IDR for Marriott. Fitch currently rates Marriott as follows: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Commercial paper 'F2'; --$1.75 billion senior unsecured credit facility 'BBB'; --$1.6 billion of senior unsecured notes 'BBB'.