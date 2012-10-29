FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: ratings on 4 Abu Dhabi GREs unaffected by debt policy
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: ratings on 4 Abu Dhabi GREs unaffected by debt policy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the ratings on
four Abu Dhabi-based government-related entities (GREs) are unaffected by the
recently publicized directive on public debt policy, endorsed by the Abu Dhabi
Executive Council. The entities are:

     -- Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. PJSC (TAQA) (A/Stable/--)
     -- International Petroleum Investment Co. (IPIC) (AA/Stable/A-1+)
     -- Mubadala Development Co. PJSC (AA/Stable/A-1+)
     -- Tourism Development and Investment Co. P.J.S.C. (TDIC) (AA/Stable/A-1+)

In our view, the public debt policy does not change the government's 
perception of the role for and link to the government of these four entities. 
The policy does not change our current view of the government's capacity or 
willingness to support these GREs in the event of their financial distress. 
Hence, our ratings on these entities are unaffected by the public debt policy.

The public debt policy establishes a framework for all companies that have 
direct government ownership of 50% or higher for public debt issuance 
(excluding TAQA, IPIC, Mubadala, and TDIC). Under the policy, entities are 
expected to apply to the Debt Management Office of Abu Dhabi should they wish 
to obtain an explicit government guarantee on debt issuance. We understand, 
however, that the companies to which the public debt policy applies will be 
allowed to access capital market financing without an explicit guarantee from 
the government. Nevertheless, the new debt policy also dictates that a clear 
and upfront statement--to the effect that the debt is issued without a 
government guarantee--is required in the issuance documents.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 
9, 2010

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.