TEXT-S&P cuts Centrais Eletricas Matogrossenses to 'SD'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- We downgraded Cemat to 'SD' from 'CCC' following the failure to pay R$448.5 million debt. -- We downgraded Celtins to 'CC' from 'CCC' because of severe difficulties to pay its debt in the short term, mainly due to weak operating performance and very limited financial flexibility. -- The negative outlook on Celtins reflects a risk of debt restructuring. Rating Action On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services downgraded Centrais Eletricas Matogrossenses S.A. (Cemat) to 'SD' from 'CCC'. At the same time, we downgraded Companhia de Energia Eletrica do Estado do Tocantins (Celtins) to 'CC' from 'CCC'. We removed both ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications where we place them on March 1, 2012. The outlook on Celtins is negative. Celtins and Cemat are electric energy distribution companies owned by Brazil-based group Rede Energia S.A. Rationale The downgrade follows Cemat's postponement of the payment of R$448.5 million debt (representing 30% of its total adjusted debt), as part of the request for debt restructuring with all its creditors. In accordance with our criteria, and because we believe no appropriate compensation with respect to the obligations that were deferred has been provided, we view the restructuring as tantamount to default. The ratings on Cemat will remain at 'SD' until the obligations are subsequently restructured. As we have noted in our previous reports, we view Centrais Eletricas do Para S.A.'s judicial reorganization filing as increasing the refinancing risk of Rede Group's other subsidiaries. The downgrade of Celtins reflects our view that the company won't be compliant with its debt obligations because of still disappointing operating performance, very limited access to additional funding, and weak liquidity position. Liquidity We view Celtins' liquidity as "weak." As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had R$88 million in cash balances, compared with about $80 million in short term debt. We believe its financial flexibility is also very limited at this point. Outlook The negative outlook on Celtins reflects our view that the company could be forced to restructure its bank debt in the short term due to its very limited access to alternative funding sources. Related Criteria And Research -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Definitions, May 23, 2012 -- Timeliness of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And Use Of 'D' And 'SD' Ratings, Dec. 23, 2010 -- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, Update, May 12, 2009 -- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Centrais Eletricas Matogrossenses S.A. Corporate Credit Rating SD/-- CCC/Watch Neg/-- Companhia de Energia Eletrica do Estado do Tocantins Corporate Credit Rating CC/Negative/-- CCC/Watch Neg/-- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)