FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts Centrais Eletricas Matogrossenses to 'SD'
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 31, 2012 / 9:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Centrais Eletricas Matogrossenses to 'SD'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- We downgraded Cemat to 'SD' from 'CCC' following the failure to pay 	
R$448.5 million debt. 	
     -- We downgraded Celtins to 'CC' from 'CCC' because of severe 	
difficulties to pay its debt in the short term, mainly due to weak operating 	
performance and very limited financial flexibility.  	
     -- The negative outlook on Celtins reflects a risk of debt restructuring.	
	
	
Rating Action	
On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services downgraded Centrais 	
Eletricas Matogrossenses S.A. (Cemat) to 'SD' from 'CCC'. At the same time, we 	
downgraded Companhia de Energia Eletrica do Estado do Tocantins (Celtins) to 	
'CC' from 'CCC'. We removed both ratings from CreditWatch with negative 	
implications where we place them on March 1, 2012. The outlook on Celtins is 	
negative. Celtins and Cemat are electric energy distribution companies owned 	
by Brazil-based group Rede Energia S.A.	
	
Rationale	
The downgrade follows Cemat's postponement of the payment of R$448.5 million 	
debt (representing 30% of its total adjusted debt), as part of the request for 	
debt restructuring with all its creditors. In accordance with our criteria, 	
and because we believe no appropriate compensation with respect to the 	
obligations that were deferred has been provided, we view the restructuring as 	
tantamount to default.  The ratings on Cemat will remain at 'SD' until the 	
obligations are subsequently restructured.	
	
As we have noted in our previous reports, we view Centrais Eletricas do Para 	
S.A.'s judicial reorganization filing as increasing the refinancing risk of 	
Rede Group's other subsidiaries. The downgrade of Celtins reflects our view 	
that the company won't be compliant with its debt obligations because of still 	
disappointing operating performance, very limited access to additional 	
funding, and weak liquidity position.  	
	
Liquidity	
We view Celtins' liquidity as "weak." As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had 	
R$88 million in cash balances, compared with about $80 million in short term 	
debt. We believe its financial flexibility is also very limited at this point.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook on Celtins reflects our view that the company could be 	
forced to restructure its bank debt in the short term due to its very limited 	
access to alternative funding sources.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Definitions, May 23, 2012	
     -- Timeliness of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And Use Of 'D' And 	
'SD' Ratings, Dec. 23, 2010	
     -- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, 	
Update, May 12, 2009	
     -- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Centrais Eletricas Matogrossenses S.A.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                SD/--              CCC/Watch Neg/--	
	
Companhia de Energia Eletrica do Estado do Tocantins	
 Corporate Credit Rating                CC/Negative/--     CCC/Watch Neg/--	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.