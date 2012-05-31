TEXT-S&P raises Regency Energy Partners rating

Overview -- U.S. midstream energy company Regency Energy Partners L.P. (Regency) modestly reduced its unsecured debt balance by $88 million. -- We are affirming our 'BB' corporate credit rating on Regency, raising our issue-level ratings to 'BB' from 'BB-', and changing the recovery rating on the unsecured notes to '4' from '5'. -- The change in the recovery rating reflects a shift in our valuation-given-default. Our revised valuation assumes a postdefault run-rate EBITDA of around $210 million, which is 50% of the company's 2011 EBITDA. -- The stable rating outlook is based on our view that the partnership's larger cash flow contribution from its pipeline joint-venture interests should continue to lower financial leverage through 2012. Rating Action On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB' corporate credit rating on U.S. midstream energy company Regency Energy Partners L.P. (Regency). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we raised our rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'BB' from 'BB-'. We revised the recovery rating on this debt to '4' from '5'. Regency has $1.26 billion of unsecured debt. Rationale The rating actions are based on the recent reduction in Regency's debt outstanding and a shift in our valuation-given-default. The '4' recovery rating indicates that unsecured note holders can expect average (30% to 50%) recovery if a payment default occurs. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on U.S. midstream energy company Regency Energy Partners L.P. reflect its "fair" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile under our criteria. Some commodity price sensitivity, a small, but growing, asset base, and a diversified business mix with a large fee-based cash flow component characterize the partnership's fair business risk profile. Moderate financial leverage, an aggressive growth strategy, and the master limited partnership (MLP) structure result in an aggressive financial profile, in our view. Energy Transfer Equity L.P. owns the 2% general partner and 15% limited partner interest in Regency. Regency's aggressive financial risk profile reflects our expectation for financial leverage of about 4.3x (partnership debt to EBITDA plus joint-venture distributions), a significant capital spending program, and weak distribution coverage in 2012. Under our base-case forecast, we assume a modest cash flow decline in the transportation segment related to lower throughput (about 5%) on the Regency Intrastate Gas System (RIGS), a growing cash flow contribution from the gathering and processing and NGL Logistics segment, and relatively flat cash flows from the contract services segment. We forecast Regency will generate between $450 million and $475 million of EBITDA and have between $2 billion and $2.2 billion of total debt by year-end 2012. We expect the partnership's distribution coverage to be weak at about 1x, given the recent equity issued and the cash flow lag from organic projects. We include 100% of Regency's convertible preferred equity as debt in our calculations because it does not receive equity credit under our hybrid security criteria. Our financial ratios also treat the interests in the pipeline assets and Lone Star joint venture on an unconsolidated basis; i.e., we do not include the debt and only consider the upstream dividends in EBITDA. If we were to proportionately consolidate the debt and the cash flow at the joint ventures, we would expect debt to EBITDA of about 5.25x in 2012. Regency's gathering and processing business accounts for just under 40% of total margin and carries the most risk in our view, because a portion of the cash flows fluctuate with changes in commodity prices. The partnership typically hedges a meaningful percentage of this risk in the near term, and the percentage hedged declines over a 24-month period. Regency processes most of its gas under fee-based and percentage-of-proceeds contracts, although it does have some keep-whole contracts in the Mid-Continent and West Texas regions. Volumetric risk exists in the gathering businesses when commodity prices are low. Producers could slow drilling, which would curtail cash flows. We estimate that about 8% of Regency's 2012 segment margin is subject to changes in commodity prices. When excluding hedging, this percentage increases to about 20%. We view Regency's joint-venture interests in Regency Intrastate Gas System (RIGS) and Midcontinent Express Pipeline LLC (MEP), which accounts for about 30% of gross margin, favorably due to the very stable cash flow stream that long-term, firm "take-or-pay" demand contracts generate. The structure of these shipper contracts makes the pipeline's cash flows immune to changes in throughput. The RIGS joint venture and MEP ownership interest enhance Regency's business risk profile by adding geographic and asset diversity to the company's portfolio. However, we view the average shippers' credit quality of 'BB' on RIGS and MEP as somewhat weak, which partially offsets the assets' strengths. In addition, Regency creditors only benefit from upstream dividends from these assets. There is substantial debt at MEP (see the summary analysis on MEP, published on Feb. 2, 2012). We believe ETP-Regency Midstream Holdings LLC, the joint venture which owns the LDH Energy Asset Holdings LLC (LDH) assets, will reinvest most of the net cash flow generated from the LDH assets into organic growth projects rather than distribute it to the partnerships in 2012. We estimate that Regency's 30% interest in the Lone Star joint venture could account for about 10% of total margin but about 50% of growth capital. The growth projects such as the West Texas gateway pipeline and additional fractionation capacity are supported by fee-based, long-term contracts. We view the contract services business as supportive of credit because its fee-based cash flow has been fairly resilient even when the rig count declines. This segment, which we estimate accounts for 25% of total margin, provides compression and treating services to oil and gas producers and gives Regency some business and geographic diversity into the emerging shale plays. Liquidity We consider Regency's liquidity to be "adequate" under our corporate liquidity methodology. We have assumed sources of liquidity divided by uses of about 1.2x during the next 12 months. Primary sources of liquidity include our assumptions for FFO of $375 million and revolver availability of $639 million. We have assumed that Regency's main uses of cash for the next 12 months will include maintenance and growth capital spending of about $750 million and distributions of about $320 million. A key assumption underlying our assessment of Regency's liquidity is that we would expect the partnership to scale back its discretionary capital spending and/or distributions if it couldn't generate or obtain sufficient funding to support its growth plans. Regency has no near-term debt maturities (its revolver matures in June 2014). The revolving credit facility requires Regency to maintain a total debt to EBITDA ratio below 5.25x, senior debt to EBITDA below 3x, and EBITDA interest coverage above 2.75x, with adjustments for material projects and joint ventures. As of March 31, 2012, the partnership was in compliance with these covenants, with an EBITDA cushion of about 35% for the total leverage covenant. EBITDA includes pro forma credit for recently completed projects. We expect Regency to remain in compliance through 2012. Recovery analysis The rating on Regency's unsecured debt is 'BB' (the same as the corporate credit rating) and the recovery rating on this unsecured debt is '4', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive average (30%-50%) recovery if a payment default occurs. For the full recovery analysis, see the on to be published shortly. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our view that the partnership's larger cash flow contribution from its pipeline joint-venture interests should continue to lower financial leverage through 2012. In our opinion, higher ratings are possible over the longer term if Regency maintains total adjusted debt to EBITDA at or below 4x (partnership debt to EBITDA plus joint-venture distributions), and increases the cash flow it receives not only from its stable pipeline joint-venture interests but also from fee-based organic projects at the partnership level. We could lower the rating if the partnership's cash financial leverage approaches 4.75x and we do not see a clear path for improvement. Related Criteria And Research -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry, April 18, 2012 -- Midcontinent Express Pipeline LLC, Feb. 2, 2012 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Regency Energy Partners L.P. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- Upgraded; Recovery Ratings Revised To From Regency Energy Partners L.P. Senior Unsecured US$500 mil sr nts due 07/15/2021 BB BB- Recovery Rating 4 5 US$250 mil 9.375% sr nts due BB BB- 06/01/2016 Recovery Rating 4 5 US$600 mil 6.875% sr nts due BB BB- 12/01/2018 Recovery Rating 4 5 US$357.5 mil 8.375% sr nts due BB BB- 12/15/2013 Recovery Rating 4 5 Regency Energy Finance Corp. Senior Unsecured US$500 mil sr nts due 07/15/2021 BB BB- Recovery Rating 4 5 US$357.5 mil 8.375% sr nts due BB BB- 12/15/2013 Recovery Rating 4 5