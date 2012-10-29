FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Edsouth Indenture No. 3 notes
October 29, 2012 / 4:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Edsouth Indenture No. 3 notes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Oct 29 - OVERVIEW
     -- Edsouth Indenture No. 3 LLC's issuance is an ABS securitization backed 
by student loans that are at least 97% reinsured by the U.S. federal 
government.
     -- We assigned our 'AA+ (sf)' rating to the class A notes.
     -- The rating reflects our view of the transaction's initial senior 
parity, federal government's reinsurance, timely interest and principal 
payments, and our scenario analysis, among other factors.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 29, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today assigned its 'AA+ (sf)' rating to Edsouth Indenture No. 3 LLC's $471.200 
million student loan asset-backed notes series 2012-2 (see list).

The note issuance is an asset-backed securitization backed by student loans 
that are at least 97% reinsured by the U.S. federal government.


The rating reflects our view of: 
     -- The transaction's initial senior parity of approximately 103.24%, 
defined as the percentage of the total assets (the pool balance, the initial 
reserve fund, and cash in the capitalized interest fund) divided by the class 
A notes principal amount;
     -- The U.S. federal government's reinsurance of at least 97% of the 
loans' principal and interest;
     -- The timely interest and principal payments made under stressed cash 
flow modeling scenarios that we believe are consistent with the assigned 'AA+ 
(sf)' rating; and
     -- A scenario analysis indicating that under moderately stressful 
economic conditions (defined as 2.25x expected defaults) the rating would not 
decline more than one rating category in the first year, which is consistent 
with our credit stability criteria.
 
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
 
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
