FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revised Credit Agricole outlook to negative
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
October 29, 2012 / 5:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revised Credit Agricole outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- The economic risks under which French banks, including Credit 
Agricole, operate have increased in our view, leaving them moderately more 
exposed to the potential of a lengthier recession in the eurozone.
     -- We have revised our outlook on French banking group Credit Agricole 
(rated entity Credit Agricole S.A.) to negative from stable, and affirming our 
'A/A-1' long and short-term ratings.
     -- Our negative outlook on CASA factors in the possibility that an 
increase in France's banking industry risks and any potential lowering of the 
sovereign ratings, or a deterioration of the economic situation across the 
eurozone, could occur before the bank has delivered a sufficient and 
sustainable increase in its capital position to cushion any negative impact on 
its creditworthiness.

Rating Action
As previously announced on Oct. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
revised to negative from stable its outlook on Credit Agricole S.A., the 
central body of the Credit Agricole group (GCA), and most of its core 
entities, namely Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, CA Consumer 
Finance, Credit Lyonnais, and Caceis. At the same time we affirmed our long- 
and short-term counterparty credit ratings on these entities at 'A/A-1'. The 
action did not include Italy-based Cassa di Risparmio di Parma e Piacenza SpA 
(BBB+/Negative/A-2).

Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that the economic risks under which 
French banks operate have increased, leaving them moderately more exposed to 
the potential of a more protracted recession in the eurozone (European 
Economic and Monetary Union). France's rising economic risks led us to revise 
our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk score on 
the country to '3' from '2' (see "Various Rating Actions Taken On French Banks 
Due To Rising Economic Risks," published Oct. 25, 2012). The revision also 
reflects our view that industry risks for France's banking sector could rise 
in the near term as competition in the domestic market could intensify and 
market conditions remain volatile.

We base our ratings on CASA on our analysis of GCA. We assess CASA's 
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'a-', reflecting the group's "strong" 
business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, 
"average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these 
terms.

Our bank criteria use our BICRA economic risk and industry risk scores to 
determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit 
rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in France is 'a-', 
based on an economic risk score of '3' and an industry risk score of '2' on a 
scale of 1-10 (1 is the lowest risk and 10 is the highest). We revised our 
weighted economic risk score on GCA to '3' from '2' previously because the 
majority of its exposure is to France. Our industry risk assessment for GCA 
remains at '2', based solely on its home market of France. Consequently, the 
group's anchor is 'a-'.

We regard the group's business position as "strong." As part of the plan it 
presented at the end of 2011, GCA importantly decided to adapt its business 
model in corporate and investment banking by adopting the 
distribute-to-originate approach and withdrawing from the equity derivatives 
and commodity businesses. The franchise was not affected by these targeted 
changes. GCA has a large domestic franchise and is diversified through all 
segments of bank-insurance activities.

Our assessment of capital and earnings as "moderate" reflects our expectation 
that the group's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification will 
reach a range between 6.5% and 7% over the next 18-24 months, from 5.5% at the 
end of 2011. Our projection takes into account the negative impact on the 
ratio from changes to our BICRA scores since Dec. 31, 2011. The improvement we 
forecast in the group's RAC ratio incorporates the deleveraging actions that 
it achieved during the first half of 2012. The projection also factors in 
that, based on the announced terms of the deal, the disposal of Greek 
subsidiary Emporiki is likely to increase GCA's RAC ratio by about 40 basis 
points. Also supporting our view of the improvement in capital is our 
expectation of resilience in underlying profits from 2013, at above EUR5.5 
billion. In 2012, we expect subdued consolidated net income, hampered by the 
EUR1.3 billion negative contribution from Emporiki in the first half of the 
year, and by a EUR2 billion net capital loss after tax to be generated from the 
disposal of Emporiki in the second half. The group announced that it targets a 
Basel III Core Equity tier 1 ratio at above 10% at end-2013.

Our risk position assessment for the group is "adequate." GCA has relatively 
low-risk domestic retail banking activities in France, with residential 
mortgages representing below 50% of its domestic loan book. The group's risk 
position also features sizable lending activity in the Italian private 
sector--which we believe is a measured credit risk, but has the potential for 
rising provisioning needs--and some exposure to Italian sovereign debt.

We assess CASA's funding as "average" and its liquidity as "adequate." Our 
ratings incorporate our view that the bank has improved its structural funding 
and liquidity position as part of the plan it deployed at the end of 2011. 
CASA had already completed its EUR12 billion medium- to long-term market funding
program for 2012 and had raised its liquidity reserve to over EUR150 billion by 
the middle of the year.

The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'a-'. CASA's long-term rating is one 
notch higher than the SACP, reflecting GCA's "high" systemic importance in 
France, our 'AA+' long-term rating on France, and our view of the French 
government as "supportive" of its banking sector.

Outlook
The negative outlook on CASA reflects our view that there is a one-in-three 
possibility that negative trends for France's banking sector industry risks 
and any potential lowering of the ratings on France could more than offset the 
benefits of the bank's stronger capitalization on its SACP. A combination of 
these factors would lead us to downgrade CASA.

Negative trends in our assessment of industry risk in France or increasing 
economic risks in the regions in which GCA operates could lead us to revise 
its anchor to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. We note that, under our criteria, if all other 
factors remained the same, we would not automatically downgrade CASA if we 
were to lower the ratings on France. We would, however, reassess our opinion 
of the French banking system to include the underlying reasons for the 
downgrade and their potential impact on the bank's SACP.

We might revise the outlook to stable if, all other factors being equal, the 
improving trend in GCA's capitalization continued, causing us to revise its 
projected RAC ratio to sustainably above 7% under our time horizon. This 
positive trend could potentially counterbalance concerns over France's banking 
sector industry risks, and the potential lowering of the ratings on France. 
This could happen if we came to believe there would be no serious 
deterioration in the French and eurozone economic and operating environments 
in the foreseeable future.

Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating                 A/Negative/A-1

SACP                                 a-
 Anchor                              a-
 Business Position                   Strong (+1)
 Capital and Earnings                Moderate (-1)
 Risk Position                       Adequate (0)
 Funding and Liquidity               Average and Adequate (0)

Support                              1
 GRE Support                         0
 Group Support                       0
 Sovereign Support                   1

Additional Factors                   0

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.