FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts 340 ratings of 197 U.S. RMBS deals to 'D (sf)'
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2012 / 5:41 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts 340 ratings of 197 U.S. RMBS deals to 'D (sf)'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Oct 29 - OVERVIEW
     -- We lowered our ratings to 'D (sf)' on 340 classes from 197 U.S. RMBS 
transactions issued between 2002 and 2008.
     -- The downgrades reflect our assessment of the impact that principal 
write-downs had on the affected classes during recent remittance periods.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 29, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today lowered its ratings to 'D (sf)' on 340 classes of mortgage pass-through 
certificates from 197 U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) 
transactions issued between 2002 and 2008.

The complete ratings list is available in "U.S. RMBS Classes Affected By The 
Oct. 29, 2012, Rating Actions," published today on RatingsDirect on the Global 
Credit Portal, at www.globalcreditportal.com. The list is also available on 
Standard & Poor's Web site. On the home page, select ratings, and then chose 
rating actions on the left side of the page. From there, find the list on the 
press releases tab.

Today's downgrades reflect our assessment of the impact that principal 
write-downs had on the affected classes during recent remittance periods. 
Prior to today's rating actions, we rated all the lowered classes in this 
review 'CCC (sf)' or 'CC (sf)'.

Approximately 65.30% of the defaulted classes were from transactions backed by 
Alternative-A (Alt-A) or prime jumbo mortgage loan collateral. The 340 
defaulted classes consist of the following:
     -- 123 classes from Alt-A transactions (36.18% of all defaults);
     -- 99 from prime jumbo transactions (29.12%);
     -- 69 from subprime transactions (20.29%);
     -- 38 from RMBS negative amortization transactions (11.18%);
     -- Three from reperforming transactions;
     -- Two from document deficit transaction;
     -- Two from RMBS Federal Housing Administration/Veterans Affairs 
transaction;
     -- Two from resecuritized real estate mortgage investment conduit 
(re-REMIC) transaction;
     -- and
     -- Two from RMBS small balance commercial transactions.
 
A combination of subordination, excess spread, and overcollateralization 
(where applicable) provide credit enhancement for all of the transactions in 
this review.

Standard & Poor's will continue to monitor its ratings on securities that 
experience principal write-downs, and it will adjust its ratings as it 
considers appropriate in accordance with its criteria.
 
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this 
credit rating report are available at 
"RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

     -- U.S. RMBS Classes Affected By The Oct. 29, 2012, Rating Actions, Oct. 
29, 2012
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.