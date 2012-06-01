FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Q1 credit card ABS index performance stable
June 1, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Q1 credit card ABS index performance stable

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 1 - OVERVIEW	
     -- Despite the recession, charge-offs and delinquencies continued to 	
fall, and the total delinquency percentage is now at a historical low.	
     -- We partly attribute this continuity to consumer behavior, as well as 	
active portfolio management by originators, improved collection procedures, 	
and tougher origination policies. 	
     -- However, future increases in the bank base rate, mortgage SVRs, and 	
the difference between wage inflation and CPI inflation could put pressure on 	
consumers going forward. 	
     -- During the quarter, we assigned ratings to four new credit card 	
issuances from Arran Cards Funding, Gracechurch Card Programme Funding, and 	
Penarth Master Issuer.	
    	
     June 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published its U.K. Credit
Card Asset-Backed Securities (ABS) index report, which showed that tough
economic conditions have nonetheless so far had a limited effect on the
performance of the transactions that we include in our index. Whether this trend
will continue, however, is uncertain.	
	
"Despite the recession, charge-offs and delinquencies continued to fall, and 	
the total delinquency percentage is now at a historical low. We attribute this 	
continuity to ongoing active portfolio management by originators, improved 	
collection procedures, tougher origination policies, and consumers' sentiment 	
toward managing and reducing their household leverage and credit card debt," 	
said credit analyst Tim Mulligan.	
	
However, consumers face a number of downside risks. Wage inflation has 	
recently lagged behind CPI inflation, which could diminish the ability of 	
cardholders to repay. This difference puts increased pressure on consumers, as 	
their spending power shrinks and goods cost relatively more. 	
	
Mr Mulligan added: "U.K. mortgage rates may threaten trust performance. We 	
estimate that approximately 70% of U.K. mortgages are linked to bank standard 	
variable rates (SVRs), and lenders have recently been gradually increasing 	
their SVRs. If this trend continues, it could put significant pressure on 	
household finances. These factors could lead to an increase in credit card 	
utilization rates, a decrease in payment rates, and higher delinquencies."	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- U.K. Credit Card ABS Index Report Q1 2012: Can Consumers Continue To 	
Defy The Recession?, June 1, 2012	
	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com.  If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

