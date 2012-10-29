TEXT - S&P revises Mississippi Development Bank outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- The rating on Mississippi Development Bank's (MDB) series 2005 gas supply revenue transaction is linked to the rating on Societe Generale (SocGen), as the interest rate swap and commodity swap counterparty. -- Bond payment depends on the ability of several different counterparties to perform under the transaction documents. -- We are revising the outlook to negative from stable and affirming the 'A/A-1' rating on MDB's gas prepay series 2005 bonds. Rating Action On Oct. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook to negative from stable and affirmed its 'A' rating on Mississippi Development Bank's (MDB) $425 million gas supply revenue bonds series 2005 due 2015. The rating action follows the Oct. 25, 2012 outlook revision and affirmation of the rating on Societe Generale (SocGen; A/Negative/A-1) to reflect our views of a moderate increase in economic risks in France's banking industry. Rationale Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' rating on the Mississippi Development Bank's (MDB) $425 million gas supply revenue bonds series 2005 due 2015 is 'A/Negative/A-1'. The counterparties in the transaction are: -- BP Corp. North America Inc. (BPNA; A/Positive/A-1), which guarantees the obligations of BP Energy Co. (BPEC; not rated), MDB's gas supplier; -- Societe Generale (SocGen; A/Negative/A-1), the fixed-price commodity swap and interest rate swap counterparty; and -- Transamerica Life Insurance Co. (AA-/Stable/A-1+), the guaranteed investment contract provider. The bond proceeds went to the Municipal Gas Authority of Mississippi (MGAM; not rated) to fund the prepayment of about 88 billion cubic feet of natural gas scheduled for delivery to MGAM over 10 years. In turn, MGAM sells the gas to eight municipal utilities (member participants and other Mississippi municipalities) at the first-of-the-month index price, minus a predetermined discount. The following are the largest municipal participants: -- City of Olive Branch (not rated; 44% of total annual deliveries), -- City of Holly Springs (not rated; 12%), -- Chickasawhay Natural Gas District (not rated; 11%), and -- City of Corinth Public Utilities Commission (not rated; 10.9%). The floating-index-based revenue that MGAM receives from the municipal participants will be exchanged through a commodity swap with SocGen, for fixed amounts sufficient to pay interest and principal on the debt. The discount on the delivered volumes of gas is locked in for the transaction's duration by the swaps' economic terms, and is made possible by the low cost of funding that MDB achieves through its tax-exempt debt issuance. To hedge its exposure to fluctuations in interest rates on the bonds, MDB has entered into an interest rate swap agreement with SocGen. During the transaction's term, the swap provider will pay MDB monthly a variable rate equal to the rate on gas supply variable-rate revenue bonds, and MDB will pay the swap counterparty a fixed rate. The rating on the bonds reflects our view of the following strengths: -- The high credit rating on BPNA supports BPEC's obligations to deliver gas and make any compensating payments. -- The transaction is structured such that bondholders have no exposure to operating risk, because if BPEC fails to deliver gas for any reason, including force majeure, the gas supplier must either obtain alternative supplies or reimburse MGAM for the cost of replacement gas. -- We believe investors are also protected by BPNA's standby liquidity facility, which will pay the purchase price for unremarketed tendered bonds after the initial or subsequent liquidity facilities terminate. -- We also believe the credit risk of the municipal participants is mitigated by cash funded reserves that are available to meet shortfalls in debt service payments or payments due to the commodity swap provider. -- We calculate that a termination payment from BPEC, along with other required funds, would be sufficient to redeem outstanding bonds if the prepaid contract terminates early. -- The documents provide that the trustee may replace any swap counterparty that is not rated at least 'AA-'. This provision is intended to insulate bondholders somewhat from any significant credit deterioration of the swap counterparty. Partly offsetting the above strengths, in our view, are the following weaknesses: -- Bondholders are exposed to the payment and performance risk of BPNA. We could change the ratings if we lower the ratings on BPNA, or if we lower the rating on one of the other counterparties in the transaction and that rating becomes the primary rating constraint. -- Bondholders may see a decline in market price if the bonds lose their tax-exempt status, as this is not a termination event. Liquidity In our opinion, the transaction structures the liquidity for the bonds to be sufficient to meet scheduled payments at the current rating. The debt service reserve fund consists of a reserve account and a liquidity account. The liquidity subaccount operates as a combined debt service reserve fund and working capital reserve fund to compensate for shortfalls in debt service or swap payments. This reserve was initially funded with $600,000. The reserve subaccount, which may be used to supplement payments only in case of a mandatory redemption or bond maturity, was funded with $6.6 million. The 'A-1' short-term component of the rating represents our view of the likelihood that the bondholders will be paid for mandatory and optional tenders. The 'A-1' rating also reflects our view of the liquidity enhancement in the form of a standby bond purchase agreement (SBPA) provided by BPNA. The SBPA provides 35 days' interest at the maximum rate of 12% based on a 365-day year. The bonds were initially issued in a weekly-rate mode, but may be converted to other interest rate modes. During the weekly rate, bondholders have a seven-day put option. The bonds are also subject to mandatory tender on the effective dates of new interest rate modes, on expiration, termination, or substitution of liquidity facilities. Outlook The negative outlook on MDB's series 2005 gas supply revenue bonds reflects that on SocGen as the swap counterparty. We could revise the rating on the transaction to the extent that we revise the rating on BPNA or if we revise the rating or outlook on SocGen and they are not replaced, or if we lower the rating on one of the other counterparties in the transaction and that rating becomes the transaction's primary rating constraint. We could raise the rating if the ratings on both SocGen and BPNA are raised. The negative outlook on SocGen reflects the possibility that we could lower its long-term and short-term ratings if we come to believe that the industry risk for France's banking sector has substantially increased and if we also lower our long-term unsolicited sovereign rating on France to 'AA'. For more information see "Various Rating Actions Taken On French Banks Due To Rising Economic Risks" published Oct 25, 2012 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. Related Criteria And Research -- Assessing Credit Quality By The Weakest Link, Feb. 13, 2012 -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions For Market Value Securities, Aug. 31, 2010 Ratings List Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed To From Mississippi Development Bank (Gas Prepay) Senior Secured A/Negative/A-1 A/Stable/A-1 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)