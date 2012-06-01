FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens
June 1, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 1 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread contracted by 5
basis points (bps) to 226 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread widened by 4 bps to 702 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A', and 'BBB' spreads
narrowed by 5 bps each to 157 bps, 197 bps, and 271 bps, respectively. The 'BB'
and 'B' spreads expanded by 5 bps each to 506 bps and 743 bps, respectively, and
'CCC' widened by 2 bps to 1,128 bps.	
	
By industry, financial institutions, banks, industrials, and 	
telecommunications narrowed by 4 bps each to 314 bps, 349 bps, 323 bps, and 	
362 bps, respectively. Utilities contracted by 6 bps to 230 bps.	
	
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 	
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year 	
moving average of 205 bps and below its five-year moving average of 242 bps. 	
The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving 	
average of 666 bps and lower than its five-year moving average of 731 bps. We 	
expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the 	
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative 	
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain 	
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an 	
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening 	
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.(New York Ratings Team)

