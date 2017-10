June 1 (Reuters) - Belize: * Moodys downgrades belize to ca from caa1 * Rpt-moodys downgrades belize to ca from caa1 * Moodys cuts belizes foreign currency government bond rating to ca from caa1 * Moodys says downgrade reflects belizes deteriorating capacity, willingness

to service its external debt, and assessment of investor losses in the event

of a debt restructuring