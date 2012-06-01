FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P keeps Ibercaja Banco 'BBB-/A-3' ratings on watch negative
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
California
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P keeps Ibercaja Banco 'BBB-/A-3' ratings on watch negative

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview	
     -- Spain-based Ibercaja Banco S.A. (Ibercaja) announced on May 29, 2012, 	
that its board of directors had agreed to merge Ibercaja with Liberbank S.A. 	
(not rated) in addition to Ibercaja's previously announced merger with Banco 	
Grupo Cajatres S.A. (not rated). 	
     -- We are updating our CreditWatch negative on our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and 	
short-term ratings on Ibercaja to include our view of the further potential 	
negative impact that Ibercaja's expanded integration plans could have on its 	
financial profile. 	
     -- The CreditWatch continues to reflect the possibility that we could 	
downgrade Ibercaja if we considered that any potential actions to mitigate the 	
impact of Spain's new provisioning regulation were not sufficient to support a 	
"moderate" capital and earnings assessment under our criteria, prior to any 	
merger with Liberbank and Cajatres. 	
	
Rating Action	
On June 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that its 'BBB-/A-3' 	
long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Spain-based Ibercaja Banco 	
S.A. (Ibercaja) remain on CreditWatch with negative implications, where they 	
were placed on March 5, 2012.	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch update follows Ibercaja's announcement on May 29, 2012, that 	
its board of directors had agreed to merge Ibercaja with Liberbank S.A. 	
(Liberbank; not rated) in addition to its previously announced merger with 	
Banco Grupo Cajatres S.A. (Cajatres; not rated). In addition to reflecting the 	
challenges we see for Ibercaja's capital position, the CreditWatch also 	
incorporates our view of the potentially further negative impact we think 	
Ibercaja's expanded and, in our opinion, ambitious integration plans could 	
have on its financial profile in the context of the difficult economic 	
environment in Spain and the government's new, higher provisioning 	
requirements for banks. We think that Ibercaja's financial profile could 	
potentially weaken more than we had previously anticipated given its now 	
simultaneous integration with Liberbank and Cajatres. 	
	
The three-way merger is still subject to, among others, approval by the 	
Spanish authorities and the general assembly of the savings bank that owns 	
Ibercaja. 	
	
As part of the CreditWatch listing, we will monitor any potential actions by 	
Ibercaja to mitigate the impact of the new provisioning requirements, prior to 	
any merger. 	
	
Given the sizes of the entities involved in the three-way merger and our view 	
of their differing profiles, we think the consolidation move could potentially 	
have a pronounced impact on Ibercaja's profile. Liberbank publicly reported 	
EUR50.1 billion in total assets at year-end 2011, compared with Ibercaja's
EUR45.1 	
billion and Cajatres' EUR20.7 billion. 	
	
We believe that the combined entity would enjoy leading market positions in 	
the north of Spain. Although it would benefit from a strong footprint in its 	
core markets (mainly in the regions of Aragon, Asturias, Cantabria, 	
Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura, La Rioja, and the province of Burgos), it 	
would still have smaller scale than its large domestic peers. 	
	
We will review the potential execution risks for Ibercaja of a simultaneous 	
integration with Liberbank and Cajatres, particularly taking into account what 	
we currently view as weaker profiles of these banks based on the publicly 	
available information we have and the negative economic and operating 	
environment we expect in Spain in 2012 and 2013.	
	
In our view, the three-way merger could, potentially, result in our assessment 	
of the merged entity's capital and earnings as "weak," versus our current 	
assessment of "moderate" for Ibercaja. We believe that the merged entity would 	
likely require support from the Fondo de Reestructuracion Ordenada Bancaria 	
(FROB; created to manage the restructuring process of the Spanish credit 	
institutions) to comply with the new provisioning requirements. This is 	
because of the sizable additional provisions and capital buffer that Cajatres, 	
and to a lesser extent, Liberbank have publicly reported they need in order to 	
comply with the new regulatory provisioning requirements, according to their 	
2011 annual reports and official communications to the Spanish securities 	
exchange commission (CNMV). In this scenario, we would likely factor in 	
short-term capital support from the government into the ratings on the 	
combined entity. However, even with the potential capital support from the 	
FROB we currently estimate, we think that our assessment of the combined 	
entity's capital and earnings would likely be "weak." Our estimate of the 	
capital support from the FROB takes into account both Cajatres' and 	
Liberbank's needs to comply with the minimum regulatory capital requirement 	
and the reported capital buffer.	
	
Additionally, based on the publicly available information we have, we estimate 	
that both Liberbank and Cajatres might have weaker asset quality than 	
Ibercaja. Given that Liberbank and Cajatres would represent a significant 	
portion of the merged entity, the merged entity could have a lower risk 	
position assessment than our current "strong" assessment for Ibercaja.	
	
CreditWatch	
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch after further reviewing available business 	
and financial information on Liberbank, Cajatres and the merged entity should 	
the merger be completed, as well as the three entities' plans to comply with 	
the new provisioning requirements. We will particularly focus on the 	
consequences to Ibercaja's financial profile due to the possible negative 	
impact on our assessments of Ibercaja's capital and earnings, and its risk and 	
business positions. 	
	
If the merger between the three banks goes through, we currently believe we 	
could potentially lower our long-term rating on Ibercaja by up to three 	
notches.	
	
If we consider that potential actions by Ibercaja mitigating the impact of the 	
new provisioning requirements prior to any merger are insufficient to maintain 	
a "moderate" assessment of Ibercaja's capital and earnings under our criteria, 	
we could downgrade Ibercaja by one notch and maintain the ratings on 	
CreditWatch negative. 	
	
Although, at present, we see it unlikely, we could affirm the ratings on 	
Ibercaja if we consider that there will be little negative effect on its 	
stand-alone credit profile following the merger. 	
 	
Because we currently do not incorporate extraordinary government support into 	
the ratings on Ibercaja, they would likely remain unchanged if we were to 	
lower the sovereign ratings on Spain (Kingdom of Spain; BBB+/Negative/A-2) by 	
one notch, all other things being equal. 	
	
We could affirm our ratings on Ibercaja and remove them from CreditWatch if, 	
everything else being equal, the merger does not go through and Ibercaja's 	
potential actions to mitigate the impact of Spain's new provisioning 	
regulation support an assessment of its capital and earnings as "moderate" 	
under our criteria.	
	
Ratings Score Snapshot	
Issuer Credit Rating               BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3	
SACP                               bbb-	
Anchor                             bbb-	
Business Position                  Adequate (0)	
Capital and Earnings               Moderate (-1)	
Risk Position                      Strong (1)	
Funding and Liquidity              Average and Adequate (0)	
Support                            0	
GRE Support                        0	
Group Support                      0	
Sovereign Support                  0	
Additional Factors                 0	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Spain-Based Ibercaja Banco 'BBB-/A-3' Ratings Kept On CreditWatch 	
Negative Following Spanish Banking Sector Review, May 25, 2012	
     -- Negative Rating Actions On 16 Spanish banks Following Sovereign 	
Downgrade, April 30, 2012 	
     -- Spain-Based Ibercaja Banco 'BBB/A-2' Ratings Placed On Watch Negative 	
On Announced Merger With Banco Grupo Cajatres, March 5, 2012	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch	
	
Ibercaja Banco S.A.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 	
 Certificate Of Deposit                 BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3     	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-/Watch Neg     	
 Subordinated                           BB+/Watch Neg      	
 Preferred Stock                        B+/Watch Neg       	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.