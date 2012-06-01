FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Medpace Inc ratings
June 1, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Medpace Inc ratings

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
Overview	
     -- U.S. specialty contract research organization (CRO) Medpace Inc. 	
underperformed our expectations in the fourth quarter of 2011. While first 	
quarter 2012 results were better, the company continues to experience contract 	
cancellation rates that are higher than historical norms.	
     -- Underlying business trends remain strong, shown by the more than by 	
20% backlog growth in 2011. We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating 	
on Medpace; the rating outlook is stable. 	
     -- We believe Medpace can remain in compliance, or obtain a covenant 	
amendment or equity cure from their financial sponsor, if performance 	
covenants became very tight.	
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that business 	
trends will continue to improve in the second half of the year, and that 	
covenant cushions will return to levels in excess of 15% by year end as weak 	
2011 fourth-quarter results roll off the calculation.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' 	
corporate credit rating on Cincinnati, Ohio-based Medpace Inc. The outlook is 	
stable.	
	
We also affirmed our 'B+' rating on the company's term loan and revolving 	
credit facility. The recovery rating on this debt is '4', indicating our 	
expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a default.	
	
Rationale	
The rating on Medpace Inc. reflects the company's "weak" business risk profile 	
according to our criteria, highlighted by its position as a small niche player 	
in contract research services and uncertain demand in the contract-based 	
business. The company's "aggressive" financial risk profile predominantly 	
reflects leverage that we expect to remain above 5x following its leveraged 	
buyout (LBO) by financial sponsor CCMP Capital.	
	
We expect 2012 to be transitional for Medpace. While revenues and EBITDA 	
underperformed, the backlog is growing and book to bill is now 1.3x. 	
Fourth-quarter 2011 and first-quarter 2012 revenues were hurt by contract 	
cancellations and lengthening backlog duration, reflecting the growth of the 	
oncology business, which burns backlog more slowly than the metabolic or 	
cardiovascular business. Because we believe the cancellations are 	
non-recurring, we expect revenue performance to be stronger in the second half 	
of 2012 relative to the first half, and that full-year revenue growth will be 	
in the mid- to high-single-digits. We expect EBITDA to grow in the 	
double-digit area, reflecting the revenue growth and some margin expansion off 	
of weak 2011 levels. This should result in leverage declines in the second 	
half of the year and leverage of around 5.5x by year end. Our funds from 	
operations (FFO) to total debt expectations remain around 12%.	
	
Medpace's aggressive financial risk profile reflects leverage we expect to be 	
sustained just above 5x and FFO to total debt at about 12%. Especially in 	
light of covenant step-downs, we expect Medpace to apply some of its free cash 	
flow to reduce debt so that leverage will remain around 5.5x. It has done some 	
tuck-in acquisitions, but we do not expect any major debt-financed 	
acquisitions over the near term.	
	
Medpace's weak business risk profile reflects its position as a small niche 	
player in an industry that increasingly favors larger players. It also 	
reflects a specialized service offering that results in higher margins than 	
its peers, and growing free cash flow. Its participation in the CRO industry 	
subjects it to risks stemming from contract cancellations, non-renewals of 	
contracts, and demand volatility, a risk highlighted by higher-than-normal 	
contract cancellation rates in the fourth quarter of 2011 and the first 	
quarter of 2012. Medpace will have to keep competing with much larger players 	
in an industry that is starting to consolidate and where major pharmaceutical 	
companies want to work with fewer, but larger, CROs with international reach. 	
Still, Medpace is seeing good demand for its core competencies in metabolic 	
and cardiovascular trials, and for its growing offering in oncology. The 	
client base is diverse, with its largest client accounting for roughly 10% of 	
revenues and its top ten customers account for less than one-half of it 	
backlog.	
	
Liquidity	
We believe Medpace's liquidity is adequate, based on:	
     -- Sources of cash should exceed mandatory uses over the next 12-24 	
months by a greater-than-1.2x ratio;	
     -- Sources of cash include about $25 million of cash, the undrawn $50 	
million revolver, and funds from operations of around $35 million;	
     -- Uses of cash include about $6 million in capital expenditures, $3 	
million in annual amortization, and modest working capital needs;	
     -- While covenant cushions are tight, and not expected to improve until 	
the fourth quarter, we believe Medpace could obtain an amendment or equity 	
cure to restructure its covenants and ensure access to its undrawn $50 million 	
revolver;	
     -- Expectations of positive free cash flows over the next two years;	
     -- Even if EBITDA declines by 50%, we expect liquidity will continue to 	
exceed needs; and	
     -- We believe Medpace can absorb high-impact, low-probability events 	
without refinancing.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Medpace, 	
published June 15, 2011, on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
Our rating outlook on Medpace is stable, based on our expectation for 	
second-half recovery. A key credit consideration is our belief that its bank 	
group would amend covenants if necessary. We would consider a lower rating if 	
Medpace cannot manage its upcoming covenant step-downs (either through 	
improving performance, an amendment, or an equity cure). We would also 	
consider a lower rating if recent higher cancellation levels persist, which 	
might lead us to believe there is a diminution in Medpace's business 	
prospects. We would consider a higher rating if Medpace meaningfully expands 	
covenant cushions and sustainably reduces leverage to below 4x, which we think 	
is unlikely in the next year given current market conditions and financial 	
sponsor ownership.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Medpace Inc.	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
Corporate Credit Rating                 B+/Stable/--       	
	
Medpace Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         B+                 	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
 (New York Ratings Team)

