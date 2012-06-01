TEXT-S&P affirms Medpace Inc ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- U.S. specialty contract research organization (CRO) Medpace Inc. underperformed our expectations in the fourth quarter of 2011. While first quarter 2012 results were better, the company continues to experience contract cancellation rates that are higher than historical norms. -- Underlying business trends remain strong, shown by the more than by 20% backlog growth in 2011. We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Medpace; the rating outlook is stable. -- We believe Medpace can remain in compliance, or obtain a covenant amendment or equity cure from their financial sponsor, if performance covenants became very tight. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that business trends will continue to improve in the second half of the year, and that covenant cushions will return to levels in excess of 15% by year end as weak 2011 fourth-quarter results roll off the calculation. Rating Action On June 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on Cincinnati, Ohio-based Medpace Inc. The outlook is stable. We also affirmed our 'B+' rating on the company's term loan and revolving credit facility. The recovery rating on this debt is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a default. Rationale The rating on Medpace Inc. reflects the company's "weak" business risk profile according to our criteria, highlighted by its position as a small niche player in contract research services and uncertain demand in the contract-based business. The company's "aggressive" financial risk profile predominantly reflects leverage that we expect to remain above 5x following its leveraged buyout (LBO) by financial sponsor CCMP Capital. We expect 2012 to be transitional for Medpace. While revenues and EBITDA underperformed, the backlog is growing and book to bill is now 1.3x. Fourth-quarter 2011 and first-quarter 2012 revenues were hurt by contract cancellations and lengthening backlog duration, reflecting the growth of the oncology business, which burns backlog more slowly than the metabolic or cardiovascular business. Because we believe the cancellations are non-recurring, we expect revenue performance to be stronger in the second half of 2012 relative to the first half, and that full-year revenue growth will be in the mid- to high-single-digits. We expect EBITDA to grow in the double-digit area, reflecting the revenue growth and some margin expansion off of weak 2011 levels. This should result in leverage declines in the second half of the year and leverage of around 5.5x by year end. Our funds from operations (FFO) to total debt expectations remain around 12%. Medpace's aggressive financial risk profile reflects leverage we expect to be sustained just above 5x and FFO to total debt at about 12%. Especially in light of covenant step-downs, we expect Medpace to apply some of its free cash flow to reduce debt so that leverage will remain around 5.5x. It has done some tuck-in acquisitions, but we do not expect any major debt-financed acquisitions over the near term. Medpace's weak business risk profile reflects its position as a small niche player in an industry that increasingly favors larger players. It also reflects a specialized service offering that results in higher margins than its peers, and growing free cash flow. Its participation in the CRO industry subjects it to risks stemming from contract cancellations, non-renewals of contracts, and demand volatility, a risk highlighted by higher-than-normal contract cancellation rates in the fourth quarter of 2011 and the first quarter of 2012. Medpace will have to keep competing with much larger players in an industry that is starting to consolidate and where major pharmaceutical companies want to work with fewer, but larger, CROs with international reach. Still, Medpace is seeing good demand for its core competencies in metabolic and cardiovascular trials, and for its growing offering in oncology. The client base is diverse, with its largest client accounting for roughly 10% of revenues and its top ten customers account for less than one-half of it backlog. Liquidity We believe Medpace's liquidity is adequate, based on: -- Sources of cash should exceed mandatory uses over the next 12-24 months by a greater-than-1.2x ratio; -- Sources of cash include about $25 million of cash, the undrawn $50 million revolver, and funds from operations of around $35 million; -- Uses of cash include about $6 million in capital expenditures, $3 million in annual amortization, and modest working capital needs; -- While covenant cushions are tight, and not expected to improve until the fourth quarter, we believe Medpace could obtain an amendment or equity cure to restructure its covenants and ensure access to its undrawn $50 million revolver; -- Expectations of positive free cash flows over the next two years; -- Even if EBITDA declines by 50%, we expect liquidity will continue to exceed needs; and -- We believe Medpace can absorb high-impact, low-probability events without refinancing. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Medpace, published June 15, 2011, on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our rating outlook on Medpace is stable, based on our expectation for second-half recovery. A key credit consideration is our belief that its bank group would amend covenants if necessary. We would consider a lower rating if Medpace cannot manage its upcoming covenant step-downs (either through improving performance, an amendment, or an equity cure). We would also consider a lower rating if recent higher cancellation levels persist, which might lead us to believe there is a diminution in Medpace's business prospects. We would consider a higher rating if Medpace meaningfully expands covenant cushions and sustainably reduces leverage to below 4x, which we think is unlikely in the next year given current market conditions and financial sponsor ownership. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Medpace Inc. Ratings Affirmed Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Medpace Inc. Senior Secured B+ Recovery Rating 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)