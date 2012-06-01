FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 1, 2012 / 4:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P may raise American Casino & Entertainment ratings

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S. gaming operator American Casino & Entertainment Properties LLC 	
(ACEP) recently announced plans to issue $310 million in senior secured notes 	
to refinance its existing indebtedness.	
     -- We are assigning our preliminary 'B+' issue-level and preliminary '3' 	
recovery ratings to the proposed senior secured notes. 	
     -- We are placing our 'B' corporate credit rating on ACEP on CreditWatch 	
with positive implications.	
     -- The CreditWatch listing reflects our expectation that we will raise 	
ACEP's corporate credit rating to 'B+' upon the close of its proposed 	
transaction, because we believe a successful refinancing improves the 	
company's financial risk profile. 	
	
Rating Action	
On June 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 	
'B+' issue-level and preliminary '3' recovery ratings to Las Vegas-based 	
American Casino & Entertainment Properties LLC's (ACEP) proposed $310 million 	
senior secured notes due 2019. The '3' recovery rating reflects our 	
expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a 	
payment default.	
	
ACEP will use proceeds from the proposed notes issuance, a new $50 million 	
priority senior secured revolving credit facility (unrated) it intends to 	
close concurrently with the notes offering, and cash from the balance sheet to 	
repay its existing $338 million senior secured notes. Our preliminary ratings 	
are subject to our review of final documentation.	
	
At the same time, we placed our 'B' corporate credit rating on ACEP on 	
CreditWatch with positive implications.	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch listing reflects our expectation that we will raise our 	
corporate credit rating on ACEP to 'B+' after the transaction closes. The 'B+' 	
rating would reflect our reassessment of the company's financial risk profile 	
as "aggressive" from "highly leveraged," according to our criteria. A 	
successful refinancing will improve the company's EBITDA coverage of interest 	
to over 2x from approximately 1.5x at the end of March 31 2012, and extend its 	
maturities.	
	
Our assessment of ACEP's business risk profile as "weak" reflects the 	
disadvantaged location of the Stratosphere (its largest revenue generating 	
property) on the Las Vegas Strip, limited geographic diversity across its 	
portfolio of properties, and our expectation of modest revenue growth in the 	
Las Vegas market over the next few years. Still, ACEP does benefit from some 	
diversity of cash flow, because it owns and operates four casinos in Nevada: 	
three in Las Vegas (Stratosphere, Arizona Charlie's Decatur, and Arizona 	
Charlie's Boulder) and one in Laughlin (Aquarius Casino Resort, which we 	
believe is one of the top assets in its market).	
	
Our rating for ACEP incorporates our expectation for modest, low-single-digit 	
percentage growth in revenue across its portfolio of properties in 2012. Our 	
outlook for the portfolio incorporates our economists' current expectation for 	
only modest GDP (2.1%) and consumer spending (2.2%) growth this year. We 	
expect ACEP's EBITDA to grow in the mid-single digit percentage area in 2012, 	
because of continued strength on the lodging side of the business, 	
particularly in Las Vegas, which should drive modest margin improvement. Under 	
our assumptions, and based on the proposed capital structure we expect debt to 	
EBITDA will be in the low- to mid-5x area and EBITDA coverage of interest will 	
remain in the low 2x area at the end of 2012.	
	
We believe the Stratosphere, despite its disadvantaged location on the 	
northern end of the Las Vegas Strip, will benefit from improving performance 	
trends on the Las Vegas Strip, particularly related to convention attendance, 	
visitor volume, and room rates. We expect that these trends, combined with 	
Stratosphere's recent hotel and property renovations and ACEP's new marketing 	
campaign, will allow management to slightly raise room rates in 2012 without 	
meaningfully sacrificing occupancy. Based on these factors, we have 	
incorporated an expectation for 5% growth in EBITDA at the Stratosphere in 	
2012 into our rating.	
	
ACEP's Arizona Charlie's Decatur and Arizona Charlie's Boulder casinos are 	
located off the Las Vegas Strip, targeting the Las Vegas locals market. 	
Although we have a favorable long-term view of the Las Vegas locals market 	
(given strong demographics and local zoning regulations that create high 	
barriers to entry), operating conditions in the locals market have been 	
challenged because of high unemployment and the very weak real estate market. 	
We expect ACEP's Las Vegas locals properties to grow modestly in 2012. We 	
believe gradually improving economic indicators, and recent performance 	
trends--particularly related to convention attendance, visitor volume, and 	
room rates--on the Las Vegas Strip will drive modest improvement in the Las 	
Vegas locals market over the next few years. However, we do not expect a 	
return to meaningful growth in the locals market over at least the next few 	
years.	
	
The Aquarius Casino Resort in Laughlin is primarily a tourist-oriented 	
property targeting middle- to high-end visitors. The property's performance 	
was negatively affected in 2011 by construction on Casino Drive, coupled with 	
heavy promotional activity by its competitors. Construction is now completed, 	
and we expect the property will experience modest EBITDA growth in 2012.	
	
CreditWatch	
In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will monitor ACEP's progress towards 	
completing its proposed transaction. After the transaction closes and we have 	
reviewed the executed documentation, we expect to raise our corporate credit 	
rating to 'B+', because a successful refinancing will improve ACEP's EBITDA 	
coverage of interest to over 2x from approximately 1.5x at the end of March 31 	
2012, and extend its debt maturity profile. If ACEP does not successfully 	
close its transaction, we likely will affirm our 'B' rating and remove it from 	
CreditWatch.	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
American Casino & Entertainment Properties LLC	
	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action	
                                       To                 From	
Corporate Credit Rating                B/Watch Pos/--     B/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
American Casino & Entertainment Properties LLC	
 Senior Secured	
  Local Currency                        B+                 	
  Recovery Rating                       2                  	
	
New Rating	
$310 mil. sr sec notes                  B+(prelim)                	
 Senior Secured                         3(prelim)                  	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

