TEXT-S&P may raise American Casino & Entertainment ratings

Overview -- U.S. gaming operator American Casino & Entertainment Properties LLC (ACEP) recently announced plans to issue $310 million in senior secured notes to refinance its existing indebtedness. -- We are assigning our preliminary 'B+' issue-level and preliminary '3' recovery ratings to the proposed senior secured notes. -- We are placing our 'B' corporate credit rating on ACEP on CreditWatch with positive implications. -- The CreditWatch listing reflects our expectation that we will raise ACEP's corporate credit rating to 'B+' upon the close of its proposed transaction, because we believe a successful refinancing improves the company's financial risk profile. Rating Action On June 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 'B+' issue-level and preliminary '3' recovery ratings to Las Vegas-based American Casino & Entertainment Properties LLC's (ACEP) proposed $310 million senior secured notes due 2019. The '3' recovery rating reflects our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. ACEP will use proceeds from the proposed notes issuance, a new $50 million priority senior secured revolving credit facility (unrated) it intends to close concurrently with the notes offering, and cash from the balance sheet to repay its existing $338 million senior secured notes. Our preliminary ratings are subject to our review of final documentation. At the same time, we placed our 'B' corporate credit rating on ACEP on CreditWatch with positive implications. Rationale The CreditWatch listing reflects our expectation that we will raise our corporate credit rating on ACEP to 'B+' after the transaction closes. The 'B+' rating would reflect our reassessment of the company's financial risk profile as "aggressive" from "highly leveraged," according to our criteria. A successful refinancing will improve the company's EBITDA coverage of interest to over 2x from approximately 1.5x at the end of March 31 2012, and extend its maturities. Our assessment of ACEP's business risk profile as "weak" reflects the disadvantaged location of the Stratosphere (its largest revenue generating property) on the Las Vegas Strip, limited geographic diversity across its portfolio of properties, and our expectation of modest revenue growth in the Las Vegas market over the next few years. Still, ACEP does benefit from some diversity of cash flow, because it owns and operates four casinos in Nevada: three in Las Vegas (Stratosphere, Arizona Charlie's Decatur, and Arizona Charlie's Boulder) and one in Laughlin (Aquarius Casino Resort, which we believe is one of the top assets in its market). Our rating for ACEP incorporates our expectation for modest, low-single-digit percentage growth in revenue across its portfolio of properties in 2012. Our outlook for the portfolio incorporates our economists' current expectation for only modest GDP (2.1%) and consumer spending (2.2%) growth this year. We expect ACEP's EBITDA to grow in the mid-single digit percentage area in 2012, because of continued strength on the lodging side of the business, particularly in Las Vegas, which should drive modest margin improvement. Under our assumptions, and based on the proposed capital structure we expect debt to EBITDA will be in the low- to mid-5x area and EBITDA coverage of interest will remain in the low 2x area at the end of 2012. We believe the Stratosphere, despite its disadvantaged location on the northern end of the Las Vegas Strip, will benefit from improving performance trends on the Las Vegas Strip, particularly related to convention attendance, visitor volume, and room rates. We expect that these trends, combined with Stratosphere's recent hotel and property renovations and ACEP's new marketing campaign, will allow management to slightly raise room rates in 2012 without meaningfully sacrificing occupancy. Based on these factors, we have incorporated an expectation for 5% growth in EBITDA at the Stratosphere in 2012 into our rating. ACEP's Arizona Charlie's Decatur and Arizona Charlie's Boulder casinos are located off the Las Vegas Strip, targeting the Las Vegas locals market. Although we have a favorable long-term view of the Las Vegas locals market (given strong demographics and local zoning regulations that create high barriers to entry), operating conditions in the locals market have been challenged because of high unemployment and the very weak real estate market. We expect ACEP's Las Vegas locals properties to grow modestly in 2012. We believe gradually improving economic indicators, and recent performance trends--particularly related to convention attendance, visitor volume, and room rates--on the Las Vegas Strip will drive modest improvement in the Las Vegas locals market over the next few years. However, we do not expect a return to meaningful growth in the locals market over at least the next few years. The Aquarius Casino Resort in Laughlin is primarily a tourist-oriented property targeting middle- to high-end visitors. The property's performance was negatively affected in 2011 by construction on Casino Drive, coupled with heavy promotional activity by its competitors. Construction is now completed, and we expect the property will experience modest EBITDA growth in 2012. CreditWatch In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will monitor ACEP's progress towards completing its proposed transaction. After the transaction closes and we have reviewed the executed documentation, we expect to raise our corporate credit rating to 'B+', because a successful refinancing will improve ACEP's EBITDA coverage of interest to over 2x from approximately 1.5x at the end of March 31 2012, and extend its debt maturity profile. If ACEP does not successfully close its transaction, we likely will affirm our 'B' rating and remove it from CreditWatch. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List American Casino & Entertainment Properties LLC Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action To From Corporate Credit Rating B/Watch Pos/-- B/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed American Casino & Entertainment Properties LLC Senior Secured Local Currency B+ Recovery Rating 2 New Rating $310 mil. sr sec notes B+(prelim) Senior Secured 3(prelim)