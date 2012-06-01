FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
June 1, 2012 / 4:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P takes rating actions in Eurohome UK Mortgages 2007-1, 2007-2

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

June 1 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We have carried out our credit and cash flow analysis, applying our 	
December 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria.	
     -- Cumulative losses for both transactions are above our nonconforming 	
index and keep increasing, showing a worsening portfolio quality.	
     -- 90+ day delinquencies, especially for series 2007-2, are high and not 	
expected to decrease in the near future.	
     -- The notes are paying down slowly, especially for series 2007-1, with 	
slight increases in credit enhancement, not offsetting the losses arising from 	
the portfolio, which causes the downgrades of the junior notes, unable to 	
stand further portfolio deterioration.	
     -- We have taken various rating actions based on our credit and cash flow 	
analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have received.	
     -- Eurohome UK Mortgages 2007-1 and 2007-2 are the first and second 	
transactions to securitize residential mortgages offered in the U.K. by 	
Deutsche Bank's U.K. mortgage origination arm, DB mortgages. The transactions 	
closed in 2007.	
 	
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) June 1, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
today took various credit rating actions on the notes issued by Eurohome UK 	
Mortgages 2007-1 PLC and Eurohome UK Mortgages 2007-2 PLC (see list below).	
	
Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the most 	
recent transaction information that we have received (end of April 2012). Our 	
analysis reflects our December 2011 U.K. residential mortgage-backed 	
securities (RMBS) criteria and our 2010 counterparty criteria, taking into 	
account our current ratings on the transaction counterparties. The main 	
counterparties in these transactions are Deutsche Bank AG (A+/Negative/A-1) 	
and Barclays Bank PLC (A+/Stable/A-1), acting as the liquidity facility 	
provider and basis swap provider, respectively.	
	
Cumulative losses in these transactions are high, at 3.33% for series 2007-1 	
and 4.87% for series 2007-2, and they keep increasing. While series 2007-1 has 	
90+ day delinquencies in line with observed levels in comparable transactions, 	
series 2007-2 shows a worse performance.	
	
Series 2007-1 benefits from a fully funded reserve fund with an annualized 	
excess spread of 1.1%, and series 2007-2's reserve fund is likely to be topped 	
up at the next payment date. Any excess spread generated will be used as the 	
first layer of protection against future losses arising in the portfolio.	
	
Due to the cumulative loss triggers being breached, the transactions do not 	
meet the pro rata repayment conditions set out in the transaction documents, 	
so they are paying sequentially for the remainder of each transaction, and we 	
have modeled them as such in our analysis.	
	
The liquidity facility documents are not compliant with our 2010 counterparty 	
criteria. Therefore, in our cash flow model for both transactions, we have not 	
considered the benefit of the liquidity facility for notes rated above the 	
long-term issuer credit rating on the liquidity facility provider, Deutsche 	
Bank (A+). In series 2007-2, the class A1 notes are able to withstand 'AAA' 	
stresses even without the liquidity facility in place, while the class A2 	
notes would not pass rating levels higher than 'A+' when modeling with the 	
liquidity facility.	
	
EUROHOME UK MORTGAGES 2007-1	
	
The notes are paying down very slowly, which has resulted in only a slight 	
increase in credit enhancement levels since our last review. This increase has 	
not been able to offset the rising cumulative losses in the portfolio that 	
keep increasing alongside the level of 90+ day delinquencies. These factors 	
have led to the mezzanine and junior tranches not being able to withstand the 	
stresses applied at their current rating levels. As a result, we have today 	
lowered our ratings on the class M1 to B1 notes.	
	
The rating on the class A notes is capped at the level of the rating on 	
Deutsche Bank (A+), as these notes would not pass at a higher rating level 	
without the liquidity facility in place.	
	
We have affirmed our 'B- (sf)' rating on the class B2 notes because of the 	
very small amount of credit enhancement available for the tranche.	
	
The class C notes benefit from the 1.1% of excess spread and the 	
non-amortizing reserve fund. As the notes are paying down and are current in 	
payments of both interest and principal, we have raised our rating on this 	
class to 'B- (sf)'.	
	
EUROHOME UK MORTGAGES 2007-2	
	
Although the underlying portfolio is of a worse quality than the one 	
securitized in the 2007-1 series, the structure has higher credit enhancement 	
levels to support the class A1 notes--which, in fact, can withstand 'AAA' 	
stresses even when the liquidity facility is not modeled.	
	
The class A3 to B1 notes do not pass the stresses applied at their current 	
ratings, and hence we have lowered our ratings on these classes. As in series 	
2007-1, we have affirmed our 'B- (sf)' rating on the class B2 notes because of 	
the very small amount of credit enhancement available for the tranche.	
	
The class C notes' principal is repaid through excess spread, and it is 	
currently paying interest; but it is not paying down principal, as the reserve 	
fund is below the target amount. We expect the reserve fund to build up to its 	
required amount at the next payment date, and we therefore expect the class C 	
notes to start redeeming from the September 2012 interest payment date onward, 	
if the performance does not deteriorate meaningfully. We have therefore raised 	
our rating on this class to 'B- (sf)'.	
	
Today's downgrades of the mezzanine and junior tranches in both transactions 	
reflect the upward trend of the level of cumulative losses, and the high 	
levels of 90+ day delinquencies.	
	
CREDIT STABILITY	
	
Our credit stability analysis indicates that the maximum projected 	
deterioration that we would expect at each rating level for time horizons of 	
one year and three years, under moderate stress conditions, is in line with 	
our credit stability criteria.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this 	
credit rating report are available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- U.K. Nonconforming RMBS Index Report Q1 2012: Low Interest Rates Keep 	
Defaults At Bay As The Economy Contracts, May 9, 2012	
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012	
     -- European RMBS CreditWatch Placements Linked To Recent Bank Rating 	
Actions--Dec. 21, 2011, Dec. 21, 2011	
     -- Ratings On 764 Tranches In 119 U.K. RMBS Transactions Placed On 	
CreditWatch Negative After U.K. RMBS Criteria Update, Dec. 12, 2011	
     -- U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2011	
     -- Research Update: Barclays Bank PLC Ratings Lowered To 'A+/A-1' From 	
'AA-/A-1+' On Bank Criteria Change; Outlook Stable, Nov. 29, 2011	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011	
     -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Dec. 6, 2010	
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010	
 	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Class                Rating	
           To                      From	
Eurohome UK Mortgages 2007-1 PLC	
GBP354.725 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Plus An Overissuance Of 	
Excess-Spread-Backed Floating-Rate Notes	
	
Rating Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative	
A          A+ (sf)                  A+ (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative	
M1         BBB+ (sf)                A- (sf)/Watch Neg	
M2         BB (sf)                  BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg	
B1         B (sf)                   BB- (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
Rating Affirmed	
B2         B- (sf)                  B- (sf)	
	
Rating Raised	
C          B- (sf)                  CCC (sf) 	
	
Eurohome UK Mortgages 2007-2 PLC	
EUR70 Million, GBP460.5 Million Mortgage-Backed And Excess-Spread-Backed 	
Floating-Rate Notes	
	
Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative	
A1(A)      AAA (sf)                 AAA (sf)/Watch Neg	
A1(B)      AAA (sf)                 AAA (sf)/Watch Neg	
A2         A+ (sf)                  A+ (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative	
A3         BBB+ (sf)                 A+ (sf)/Watch Neg	
M1         BBB (sf)                  BBB+ (sf)/Watch Neg	
M2         BB (sf)                   BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg	
B1         B (sf)                    B+ (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
Rating Affirmed	
B2         B- (sf)                   B- (sf)	
	
Rating Raised	
C          B-   (sf)                 D (sf)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

