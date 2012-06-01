TEXT-Fitch rates Sodrugestvo Group at 'B'

June 1 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Sodrugestvo Group S.A. (Sodru) a Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B'. The Outlook for the IDR is Negative. The 'B' IDR reflects Sodru's leading position in its core Russian soybean meal market and its increasing presence in the European soybean oil segment, as well as the fundamental factors that drive strong demand for both soybean oil and soybean meal. Sodru's geographically diverse vertically-integrated business model allows it to benefit from most of the soybean oil/meal production and distribution value chain. In addition to Sodru's critical mass in its key soybean and rapeseed processing segments, the group's business profile is strengthened by other business diversification efforts. Some of these are however still being executed. In Fitch's view, an established production cycle combined with sound risk management policies for trading activities underpin the 'B' rating relative to the operating profiles of strong 'B' rated peers. Conversely, Sodru's financial risk profile remains relatively weak for a 'B' rating. The thin operating margin is volatile and this led to inflated leverage figures in the fiscal year ending 30 June 2011 (FY11): adjusted for readily marketable inventories (RMI), net leverage reached 4.9x in FY11 (FY10: 3.4x). Cash flow generation is also weak. Fitch considers current funds from operations (FFO) generation to be insufficient to cover planned investments in working capital and material capital expenditures associated with Sodru's ambitious growth plans for FY12 and FY13. In addition, while most of the business is naturally hedged, there is some currency risk related to the logistics business (17% of FY11 gross profit), which may adversely affect this segment's profit margin if the RUB depreciates further. The Negative Outlook reflects the degree of execution risk in the integration of new businesses into the existing group structure and achieving benefits from related synergies. This uncertainty is evident in the trend of increased volatility in profitability. Sodru's EBITDA margin in FY11 was 6.3% (excluding a USD20.9m gain on disposal of subsidiaries), down from 8.5% in 2010. Although FY12 results could result in stronger profitability, Fitch is concerned about the consistency of the group's operating margins in conjunction with the rapid pace of expansion of the business. Expansion initiatives include its JV in Brazil, a new soybean crushing plant and other projects. Fitch expects to stabilise the Outlook subject to the achievement of FY13 results in line with or above Fitch's expectations. At present, the agency expects that the new crushing plant and port terminal will likely contribute sustainable profits to the group, and their operations should be key drivers of stabilisation of financial metrics by FY13 and beyond. In the longer term, albeit beyond the horizon of the Negative Outlook, Fitch expects the share of processing and higher-margin new projects to represent 61% and 80% of consolidated net sales and gross profits by FY15, up from 37% and 60%, respectively, in FY11. Sodru's liquidity has improved, as the company has been rolling over existing bank lines succesfully. The current credit lines' maturity profile is consequently more balanced while liquidity is also supported by substantial amounts of hedged RMI. Taking into account the high leverage, maintenance of strong liquidity, or evidence of further relaxation in the debt maturity profile, with cash, RMI, CFO and available committed financing covering short-term debt maturities and committed capex will be also vital for the Outlook to be revised to Stable. The key leverage guideline for the stabilisation of the Outlook is lease-adjusted net leverage of no more than 4x (3x RMI-adjusted). Furthermore, evidence of a more conservative financial policy that retains earnings and uses higher amounts of equity financing to fund growth would be deemed a positive contributory factor towards stabilising the rating Outlook. A negative rating action could occur if profitability metrics remain depressed, or net leverage is maintained above 6x (non-RMI adjusted) or above 4.5x (RMI-adjusted) for two consecutive years. In addition, failure to maintain an adequate liquidity buffer could accelerate downward rating pressure. Although Fitch does not anticipate any meaningful upward rating pressure in the near term, broad guidelines for a 'B+' rating include strengthening profitability and less aggressive growth strategy that allows delivering positive free cash flow on a sustainable basis. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011 is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology