#Market News
June 1, 2012 / 4:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms OI's 'BBB-' ratings

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview	
     -- Brazil-based telecommunications carrier Oi has completed a corporate 	
reorganization this year, which we see as a positive for its business profile 	
and governance.	
     -- We are affirming the 'BBB-' ratings on Oi. 	
     -- We expect Oi to maintain strong cash generation, despite higher 	
capital expenditures and competition in the industry, leading to adequate 	
financial ratios.	
	
	
Rating Action	
On June 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-' global 	
scale corporate credit ratings on Oi S.A. and its subsidiary Telemar
Norte Leste S.A. (TMAR). We see Oi and TMAR as a single entity for the purpose
of our analysis. 	
	
Rationale	
The affirmation follows the group's recently completed corporate 	
reorganization, which we believe will bring improvements in corporate 	
governance and some costs savings. Oi's profitability already improved on a 	
pro forma basis in the first quarter of 2012. The ratings reflect our view of 	
group's satisfactory business profile, intermediate financial profile, and 	
adequate liquidity. The company has a dominant market position in the telecom 	
industry in Brazil with revenue diversification from wireline, wireless, and 	
broadband, but it faces intense competition due to the shift to mobile, which 	
could result in lower operating profits. In order to be competitive, we expect 	
the company to increase capital expenditures in broadband capacity and raise 	
the quality of its services. 	
	
Before the corporate reorganization, we used to analyze the companies Tele 	
Norte Leste Participacoes S.A (TNL), TMAR, and Brasil Telecom S.A. based on 	
the consolidated financials of TNL, as one economic group, which we called 	
Telemar. This was because of the interdependencies and financial integration 	
of the three companies. With the corporate reorganization, shareholders of TNL 	
and TMAR became shareholders of Oi S.A. (new name of Brasil Telecom S.A.), TNL 	
ceased to exist, and TMAR became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oi. As a result, 	
we now analyze the ratings on Oi and TMAR based on the consolidated financials 	
of Oi, as one economic group.	
	
Oi's satisfactory business profile reflects its position as the largest 	
integrated telecommunication carrier in Brazil. Oi has strong competitive 	
advantage in wireline and broadband operations within its regions, despite 	
increasing competition. Gains of scale and bundled services' offerings have 	
enabled the company to maintain sound operating margins. The broadband segment 	
has a high growth potential as it is very much underpenetrated, with currently 	
only 28% of households with high speed internet access. On the other hand, 	
competition is fierce and telecom companies are interested in gaining revenue 	
share, as the wireline usage declines. 	
	
The company's financial profile is intermediate. Oi's total debt increased 	
somewhat in the first quarter of 2012, compared to prior years, reflecting 	
recent bonds and debentures issuances, which in turn improved its debt 	
profile. New debt prepared the company for significant cash outflows this 	
year, such as dividend distribution, capital expenditures, and debt 	
amortizations. Due to the company's broad access to both domestic and 	
international capital markets, we believe it will be able to fund under 	
adequate terms its annual capital expenditure of about R$6 billion for the 	
next several years. As a result of these investments and the dividend policy 	
recently disclosed by the company, we don't expect Oi to cut debt 	
significantly in the coming years. Nevertheless, we believe the company can 	
benefit from stronger cash generation. Under our base case scenario, total 	
debt to EBITDA would gradually decrease to 3x and funds from operations (FFO) 	
to total debt would be closer to 30% by 2013.	
	
Liquidity	
We believe Oi has adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs in the near 	
term, even in the event of unforeseen EBITDA declines. Our assessment of Oi's 	
liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:	
     -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and 	
facility availability, to exceed its uses by 1.4x or more during the next 	
12-18 months.	
     -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more 	
than 15%.	
     -- Compliance with financial covenants could survive a 20% drop in 	
EBITDA. 	
	
Liquidity sources include cash position of R$15.4 billion as of March 2012, 	
our expectation of FFO of about R$8 billion, and a committed credit facility 	
of $1 billion. Uses of liquidity include short-term debt of R$4 billion as of 	
March 2012, capital expenditures of R$6 billion, and dividend distribution. 	
	
The covenant for total debt to EBITDA--lower than 3.75x--for one of the 	
group's debentures is tighter than for other debts, resulting in limited room. 	
Nevertheless, the debt's amount is small and shouldn't affect the company's 	
liquidity position. For all the other debts, the tightest covenant is total 	
debt to EBITDA lower than 4x, for which we believe Oi has enough headroom. 	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Oi's cash generation will 	
remain strong despite higher capital expenditures and competition in the 	
industry, gradually leading to stronger financial metrics. We expect company's 	
investments will allow it to maintain adequate market position and EBITDA 	
margins above 30%. An upgrade is possible if the group will post positive 	
discretionary cash flow after the significant cash outflows in the first half 	
of 2012 following the corporate reorganization. In such a scenario, we would 	
expect improving operating performance for a few quarters, which will 	
confirming our expectation that credit metrics can improve to the levels we 	
projected in our base case scenario for 2013: total debt to EBITDA of about 3x 	
and FFO to total debt above 30%. A downgrade could result from 	
higher-than-expected leverage due to significant cash flow pressures, with FFO 	
to total debt below 25% and total debt to EBITDA above 4x.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Expanded, May 27, 	
2009	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global 	
Telecommunication, Cable, And Satellite Broadcast, Jan. 27, 2009	
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Oi S.A.	
 Corporate Credit Rating	
  Global scale                          BBB-/Stable/--     	
  National scale                        brAAA/Stable/--    	
 Senior Unsecured                       brAAA              	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-               	
	
Telemar Norte Leste S.A.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB-/Stable/--     	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-               	
 Senior Unsecured                       brAAA              	
	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

