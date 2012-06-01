FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Morgan Stanley 2004-IQ7
#Funds News
June 1, 2012

TEXT-Fitch affirms Morgan Stanley 2004-IQ7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 1 - Fitch Ratings affirms 14 classes of Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust
commercial mortgage pass through certificates, series 2004-IQ7. 	
A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. 	
	
The affirmations reflect the stable performance of the pool and minimal expected	
losses. The Positive Outlooks reflect increased credit enhancement to the 	
classes as a result of paydown and defeasance. The Negative Outlooks reflect 	
concerns related to loans with single-tenant exposure coupled with several thin 	
subordinate tranches. Any incurred losses will be absorbed by the non-rated 	
class O. 	
	
As of the May 2012 distribution date, the pool's certificate balance has paid 	
down 22% to $673.6 million from $863 million at issuance. 	
	
There are 116 remaining loans from the original 129 loans at issuance. Of the 	
remaining loans, 10 loans (25.8%) have defeased. Fifty seven loans (18.8%) are 	
backed by multifamily cooperative (co-op) properties. 	
	
Fitch has identified 13 loans as Fitch loans of concern (5.39%), which includes 	
two specially serviced loans (2.06%).	
	
Fitch affirms and revises Recovery Estimates to the following classes as 	
indicated:	
	
--$20.8 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;	
--$550.5 million class A-4 at'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;	
--$29.1 million class B at 'AAsf'; Outlook Positive;	
--$22.7 million class C at 'Asf'; Outlook Positive;	
--$6.8 million class D at 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable;	
--$9.4 million class E at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable;	
--$5.4 million class F at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable;	
--$4.3 million class G at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable;	
--$5.4 million class H at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable;	
--$4.3 million class J at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative;	
--$2.2 million class K at 'B-sf'; Outlook Negative;	
--$2.2 million class L at 'CCCsf'; RE 100%; 	
--$2.2 million class M at 'CCCsf'; RE 100%;	
--$2.2 million class N at 'CCCsf'; RE 100%.	
	
Fitch does not rate class O. Classes A-1 and A-2 have paid in full. 	
Additionally, Fitch previously withdrew the ratings of the interest only classes	
X-1 and X-Y (For additional information, see 'Fitch Revises Practice for Rating 	
IO & Pre-Payment Related Structured Finance Securities', dated June 23, 2010.)

